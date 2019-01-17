Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories : SNBL will give a preclinical seminar in Taiwan

We will host a joint seminar with Taiwan Research-Based Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (TRPMA) in Taipei on January 23, 2019.

Up to now, drug development in Taiwan has largely operated based on manufacturing contracts; however, successful new drug development has seen an increase in active support from Taiwanese government policy.

SNBL will give lectures to Taiwanese pharmaceutical and biotech companies with the aim of shedding light on the current situation in Japan including topics such as the conduct of GLP studies and GLP monitoring authority in Japan, preclinical studies on biologics and advanced therapy products, and application of imaging techniques to pharmacology and toxicity studies.

This seminar will work to enhance mutual understanding and exchange ideas between Japan and Taiwan in order to facilitate drug development activities in both countries.