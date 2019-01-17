Log in
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories : SNBL will give a preclinical seminar in Taiwan

01/17/2019 | 10:24pm EST

We will host a joint seminar with Taiwan Research-Based Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (TRPMA) in Taipei on January 23, 2019.

Up to now, drug development in Taiwan has largely operated based on manufacturing contracts; however, successful new drug development has seen an increase in active support from Taiwanese government policy.

SNBL will give lectures to Taiwanese pharmaceutical and biotech companies with the aim of shedding light on the current situation in Japan including topics such as the conduct of GLP studies and GLP monitoring authority in Japan, preclinical studies on biologics and advanced therapy products, and application of imaging techniques to pharmacology and toxicity studies.

This seminar will work to enhance mutual understanding and exchange ideas between Japan and Taiwan in order to facilitate drug development activities in both countries.

Disclaimer

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 03:23:02 UTC
