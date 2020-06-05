Log in
Shinhan Financial Group : files its 2019 Form 20-F to the SEC

06/05/2020 | 03:18am EDT

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG)(KRX: 055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 29, 2020. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage, http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/filing/oversea_filing02.jsp, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov.

A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via shfg@shinhan.com.

Contact:
Hyun Kyungyeob
+82-2-6360-3075
kyhyun@shinhan.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shinhan-financial-group-files-its-2019-form-20-f-to-the-sec-301071218.html

SOURCE Shinhan Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2020
