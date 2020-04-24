Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.    A055550   KR7055550008

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/23
27500 KRW   -0.36%
04:16aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : 1Q Net Profit Fell 1.7%
DJ
04/21SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
02/05SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Rose 6.5% on Year
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shinhan Financial : 1Q Net Profit Fell 1.7%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:16am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Shinhan Financial Group Co.'s first-quarter net profit fell 1.7% from a year earlier due to weaker gains from its derivatives segment amid pandemic-driven market volatility.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 949.54 billion Korean won ($769.8 million), the South Korean company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW887.77 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 62% to KRW18.931 trillion, while operating profit dropped 4.0% to KRW1.257 trillion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO
04:16aSHINHAN FINANCIAL : 1Q Net Profit Fell 1.7%
DJ
04/21SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
02/05SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Rose 6.5% on Year
DJ
2019SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CEO of Indonesia e-commerce firm Bukalapak to step down
RE
2019SHINHAN FINANCIAL : SFG's Business Results for 2019 3Q
PU
2019SHINHAN FINANCIAL : 3Q Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
2019SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Invests in Indonesia's Bukalapak; Valuation at $2.5 Billion
DJ
2019Indonesia's Bukalapak gets investment from South Korea's Shinhan, says valuat..
RE
2019SHINHAN FINANCIAL : Net Profit Rose 12.9% on Year in 2Q
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 11 150 B
EBIT 2020 5 777 B
Net income 2020 3 094 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,21%
P/E ratio 2020 4,23x
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 156x
Capi. / Sales2021 1 120x
Capitalization 12 885 B
Chart SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 42 877,78  KRW
Last Close Price 27 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong-Byoung Cho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheul Park Chairman
Een-Kyoon Lee Chief Operating Officer & Deputy President
Yong-hoon Roh Chief Financial Officer
Man-Woo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.36%10 476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.88%272 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 106
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.84%195 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.90%189 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%134 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group