Shinhan Financial : 1Q Net Profit Fell 1.7%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Shinhan Financial Group Co.'s first-quarter net profit fell 1.7% from a year earlier due to weaker gains from its derivatives segment amid pandemic-driven market volatility.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 949.54 billion Korean won ($769.8 million), the South Korean company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW887.77 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 62% to KRW18.931 trillion, while operating profit dropped 4.0% to KRW1.257 trillion.

