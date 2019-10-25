Shinhan Financial : SFG's Business Results for 2019 3Q
10/25/2019
2019 3Q Business Result Highlights
1
Group Net Income
(KRW bil.)
Annual NI
3,157
2,775
2,919
2,896
2,643
2,367
1,899
2,081
+9.6
%
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Plus Factors
Minus Factors
11
703
328
Non-
operating
income*
SG&A*
179
73
299
Provision
158
Non-
for
Tax
Interest
credit
Income*
losses *
Non-
2,896
controlling
2,643Interest
interest
income*
* Earnings before income tax
Positive Net Profit Momentum:
Consistent earnings growth, reflecting
982 bil.
the strength of diversified business model
(2019 3Q Net Income)
Solid Interest Income:
+6.4 %
Strong quality asset growth
+5.3 %
based on well-positioned loan mix
(YoY SHB cumulative interest income growth and YTD loan growth)
Robust Non-interest
(19 년 1 분기Income: 中 은행 원화대출 성장률 및 NIM)
Strong performance across non-bank
+37 %
subsidiaries with One Shinhan efforts
(Year-over-year Group Non-Interest Income Expansion)
Disciplined Cost Control:
42.6
%
Sustainable management
with operational efficiency
(2019 3Q cumulative Cost-to-Income ratio)
Proactive Risk Management:
33
bp
Continuing risk management efforts
144
%
with a consistent provisioning policy
(2019 3Q Group cumulative credit cost and NPL coverage ratio)
2019 3Q Business Result Highlights
2
Interest Income
(%, KRW bil.)
SHB
Others
NII Growth (YoY)
8.5
10.3
11.0
7.7
5.3
1.9
-2.4
7,615
6,903
6,360
6,050
5,906
2,029
5,928
1,911
5,629
1,856
1,683
1,741
1,500
1,535
4,992
5,586
4,367
4,165
4,504
4,129
4,393
FY14
FY15
FY16 FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
SHB Loan Growth
(%)
Total Loans(YTD) Corporate(YTD)
Retail(YTD)
7.2
4.4
5.9
5.3
5.0
6.3
6.3
5.6
6.9
7.5
5.6
5.2
5.4
4.3
2.5
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
SHB + SHC SHB
2.11 2.10
2.02 2.06 2.10 2.08 2.07 2.03 1.99
1.63 1.621.61 1.61 1.58 1.53
1.62
1.56
1.49
Cumulative Figs.
Quarterly Figs.
FY16 FY17 FY18 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
Stable Interest Income Stream
Balanced Loan Growth
Margin Pressure from
Unfavorable Rate Environment
SFG's interest income increased by 5.3% YoY attributed to balanced loan portfolio and active loan growth
Interest income from global hiked by 28.1% YoY, improving its contribution to the Group NII from 8.3% in 3Q18 to 10.1% in 3Q19
Steady NII improvement resulting from constant drive to focus on quality growth
Through robust and balanced loan growth, SHB's KRW loan assets as end of 3Q19 marked 221 tril. up by 5.3% YTD
Corporate loans up 5.2% YTD with more focus on high quality SOHO loans and retail loans up by 5.4% YTD driven by strong Jeonse loan demand
SHB's KRW deposits up by 6.3% YTD, reaching to 221 tril.
SHB quarterly NIM marked 1.53%, down by 5bp, mainly due to falling market interest rates and loan portfolio repricing
SHB's NIM incl. Global recorded 1.57% for 3Q, partially offsetting margin compression from domestic
Group NIM marked 1.99%, down 4bp QoQ,
margin pressure from SHB were partially offset by growth in relatively higher margin products, i.e. card loans, in SHC
2019 3Q Business Result Highlights
3
Non-Interest Income
(KRW bil.)
G&A Expenses
(%, KRW bil.)
Fees & Commission
Securities Related &
Salary & Employee Benefits
Other Expenses
F/X Trading/ Derivatives
Insurance
D & A G&A Growth (YoY)
Others
1)
6.2
6.7
2.4
9.9
2,580
2,422
2,282
2,364
2,587
0.3
0.7
-1.4
427
493
2,018
355
480
990
4,811
4,742
1,884
4,509
327
1,032
1,170
826
756
4,463
4,475
375
752
868
646
3,148
3,009
3,630
2,826
3,303
2,740
2,769
1,469
1,621
1,566
1,711
1,939
2,301
1,475
1,619
2,071
-530
-428
-740
-735
-612
313
269
252
240
245
184
430
-824
-890
1,410
1,437
1,431
1,423
1,487
1,048
899
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18 3Q19
Note 1) Insurance fees on deposits, contribution expenses etc
Well-diversified
Disciplined Cost Management
Non-interest Income Portfolio
Credit Cost
(%, KRW bil.)
Credit Cost Ratio
Provision for Credit Losses
2014~2018 Average
0.43 0.43 0.47
0.39
0.34
1)
0.33
0.26
0.27
0.21
1,165
9501,037
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18
3Q18 3Q19
Note 1) Excluding write-backs from Shinhan Card
Prudent Risk Management
Non-interest income grew by 37.3% YoY, attributed to a hike in insurance profits coming from the inclusion of Orange Life along with an increase in securities related gains
Fee income grew by 9.8% YoY, driven by robust growth in IB business, leases and sales of trust products, despite weak performances in brokerage and credit card fee income
Group recorded industry-leading cost/income ratio of 42.6%, running at a historically low level, through cost control efforts and strong earnings stream despite SG&A rise due to the newly added Orange Life and Asia Trust
SG&A costs went up by 3.2% YoY when excluding expenses from Orange Life, Asia Trust, marginal salary increases from overseas, etc
Group credit cost ratio marked 33bp in 3Q19, 6bp lower than the 5-year recurring average
SHB's credit cost ratio increased to 16bp, up by 6bp YoY, despite one-off allowances release, due to adopting preemptive and rigorous credit standards
SHC's credit cost ratio increased to 1.91%, up by 15bp, mainly due to strong asset growth in card loans, lease and installment finance
2019 3Q Business Result Highlights
4
Asset Quality
(%)
Capital Adequacy
(%)
NPL Ratio
SFG
SHB
SFG
SHB
1.15
16.0
16.5
15.6
0.87
0.74
BIS
14.9
0.64
1.03
0.62
0.59
0.55
0.53
0.54
0.59
0.60
14.8
14.2
ROE & ROA
(%)
ROE
ROA
10.8
9.2
9.2
9.4
0.80
0.65
0.55
0.57
0.51
0.47
0.45
0.47
0.50
0.52
13.3
13.4
13.7
12.6
13.2
13.3
Delinquency Ratio
SHB
Shinhan Card
Tier 1
1.89
1.44
1.43
1.27
1.37
1.32
1.44
1.30
1.37
1.45
1.41
13.2
12.9
12.8
12.9
0.31
0.33
0.30
0.29
0.31
0.33
12.5
0.28
0.23
0.27
0.26
0.25
CET1
11.4
8.0
0.80
0.73
0.72
0.71
0.69
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018.3 2018.6 2018.92018.122019.3 2019.6 2019.9
2017
2018 2019.9(
e)
2017 2018 2019.9
(e)
Note) Based on Basel 3
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q19
Maintaining Stable Asset Quality
Capital Utilization
Sustainable ROA & ROE
for Future Growth
Improvement
Group and SHB NPL ratio both increased by 5bp YoY, marking 0.60% and 0.52% respectively
SHB's and SHC's delinquency ratios recorded solid levels of 0.33%, 1.41% respectively
Group NPL coverage ratio marked 144%, maintaining sufficient provision buffer
Based on BASEL 3, Group's Common Equity Tier1 ratio experienced a temporary setback due to concentration of compression factors, such as M&As and share buybacks
Based on BASEL 3, SHB's Common Equity Tier1 and BIS ratio are estimated at 13.2% and 16.5% respectively
Group ROE recorded 10.8%, up 1.4%p YTD, driven by successful business portfolio diversification and strong earnings growth
Group ROA improved by 0.08%p YTD, marking 0.80%, attributed to strong operating performances from both bank and non-bank subsidiaries
Project 2020 Initiatives : Year of Tangible Results
1Balanced Growth
Bank
Interest
Domestic
Organic
Analog
Entity
Business
Corporate-
Income
(Off-line)
Centric
Strategy
oriented
NI from
Interest
NI from
Group NI
Cost-to -
Customized
Mid-term
Creative
Banks
Income
Domestic
(YoY)
Income
Strategy for
Business
Culture,
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
Ratio
each of the
Strategy
"The Shinhan
+
3%
+
5%
+
9%
+
10%
42.6
%
subsidiaries
2020 SMART
Leader"
Project
"SHeros"
Non-Banks
Non-Interest
Overseas
Inorganic
Digital
One
Corporate
Community-
Income
(On-line)
Shinhan
Culture
oriented
NI from
Non-Interest
Group NI
New
Operating
Matrix
ESG
Compassionate
Non-Banks
Income
from Global
Business
Income
Business Lines,
Recognition
Finance
(YoY)
(YoY)
Business
Lines (M&A
s)
through
Cross-Selling
(YoY)
As of 3Q19
Digital
"Society of
Platform
2)
Ratio
+15%
+37%
+19%
Orange Life,
1,009
bil.
40.4%
A +Grade
Hope"
Shinhan
PVFC,
REITs,
Project
Non Banks
Non-Interest
Global NI
Archipelago AM
from CGS
"ECO
Net Income
Transformation
NI Contribution
Income Proportion
Contribution
34%
30%
10%
152.4
bil.
20∙20"
2
Global
3
Digital
4
Uphold
Expansion
Transformation
Corp. Culture
1) Financial Figures are as of September 30, 2019
2) Based on 3Q19 Operating Income from Shinhan Bank, Card, Investment Corp., Life and Orange Life
One Shinhan : Synergy Creation
Matrix Structure
Bank
Invest
Life
Credit Capital
AM &
-ment
Card
others
GIB(Investment Banking)
WM
(Wealth Management)
Global Business
(Overseas)
GMS(Markets & Securities)
Pension
Group Real Estate Business Line
(GIB, WM, AM, Asia Trust, Alternative Investment, REITs)
Digital(CDO, Shinhan Digital Innovation Institute,
Shinhan Digital Campus, Group Bigdata Center, Future's Lab)
Distribution Channel / Customer Base
Expanding One Shinhan Value
Co-marketing,Cross-selling, Launch of One Shinhan financial products, Integrated customer DB (Shinhan Plus), Group reward programs
Note 1) Financial figures of GIB and WM are based on managerial accounting Note 2) Financial figures of GIB from 2013 to 2016 are based on CIB's IB division
• GIB(Operating Income, KRW bil.)
479.1
257.3309.0 303.0
171.8 170.3
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
• WM(Operating Income, KRW bil.)
427.3
470.2
276.6
274.3 296.8 322.0
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
• Global Business(Net Income, KRW bil.)
322.8
173.8
159.2
204.9
93.7
123.3
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
•Cross-Selling Ratio (%)
37.7
38.5 39.2 39.7
36.1
34.7
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
+37 %
520.9
380.5
3Q18 3Q19
△
2 %
355.7 349.7
3Q18 3Q19
+19 %
292.1
245.0
3Q18 3Q19
+0.5
%p
40.4
39.9
3Q18 3Q19
8
Ⅱ. Income
SFG Income
SFGNon-Interest Income
SFG G&A Expenses
SFG Income by Subsidiaries
Major Subsidiaries Income
SFG Income
SFG Interest Income & NIM (Quarterly)
(%, KRW bil.)
2.05
2.07
2.06
2.06
2.10
2.11
2.10
2.08
2.07
2.03
1.99
1,746
1,832
1,816
1,882
1,931
1,986
1,908
1,956
2,028
1,682
529
484
521
530
1,643
488
481
503
516
470
480
474
1,170
1,212
1,267
1,344
1,335
1,379
1,415
1,457
1,424
1,472
1,498
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
SFG NIM (Excluding Merchant Fee) SHB Others
SFG Earnings before Income Tax
(KRW bil.)
4,467
4,153
2,868
3,141
3,170
3,798
3,669
15
2,364
213
167
62
2,282
27
2,587
2,422
2,018
2,580
1,884
6,050
5,906
6,360
6,903
7,615
5,629
5,928
-4,463
-4,475
-4,509
-4,811
-4,742
-3,303
-3,630
-950
-1,037
-1,165
-543
-739
-568
-747
-32
-33
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Interest
Non-Interest
Non-Operating
G&A
Provision for Credit
Income
Income
Income
Expenses
Losses
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Operating Income (a=b+c)
8,514.9
7,513.0
13.3
2,864.9
2,920.5
-1.9
Interest Income (b)
5,928.2
5,628.9
5.3
2,027.9
1,992.4
1.8
Non-Interest Income (c)
2,586.7
1,884.1
37.3
836.9
928.1
-9.8
G&A Expenses (d)
3,630.4
3,302.6
9.9
1,225.6
1,236.3
-0.9
Pre-Provision Oper. Income (e=a-d)
4,884.5
4,210.4
16.0
1,639.2
1,684.1
-2.7
Non-Operating Income (f)
15.4
26.6
-42.1
-1.6
4.8
n.a.
Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f)
4,899.9
4,237.0
15.6
1,637.6
1,688.9
-3.0
Provision for Credit Losses (h)
747.0
568.0
31.5
221.3
274.9
-19.5
Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h)
4,152.9
3,669.1
13.2
1,416.3
1,414.0
0.2
Income Tax
1,068.1
994.5
7.4
367.9
343.5
7.1
Consolidated Net Income
1)
2,896.0
2,643.4
9.6
981.6
996.1
-1.5
Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest
10
SFG Non-Interest Income
(KRW bil.)
2,580
2,422
2,282
2,364
2,587
2,018
355
427
480
493
1,884
990
327
1,032
1,170
826
756
375
868
752
646
1,469
1,621
1,566
1,711
1,939
1,475
1,619
-530
-428
-740
-735
-824
-612
-890
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Fees &
Securities Related &
Insurance
Others
Commission
F/X Trading/ Derivatives
Related
SFG Fees & Commission
(KRW bil.)
1,939
1,621
1,566
1,711
416
1,619
1,469
1,475
381
252
503
444
267
475
232
285
146
190
217
159
283
221
198
202
235
225
165
146
193
200
190
166
134
116
160
180
60
86
146
124
117
132
551
665
705
421
416
474
523
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Credit Card
Brokerage
Fund/
Trust
F/X
Others
Bancassurance
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Non-Interest Income
2,586.7
1,884.1
37.3
836.9
928.1
-9.8
Fees & Commission
1,619.5
1,475.3
9.8
530.3
609.3
-13.0
Securities Related &
867.7
645.6
34.4
311.0
205.8
51.1
FX Trading/Derivatives
(Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments)
-47.2
267.0
n.a.
131.9
69.1
90.9
(Gains onDerivatives &F/X)
734.1
282.6
159.7
94.0
122.2
-23.1
Insurance Related
989.7
375.0
163.9
311.3
409.6
-24.0
Others
-890.1
-611.8
n.a.
-315.7
-296.6
n.a.
(Contribution Expenses)
-228.4
-208.3
n.a.
-77.1
-73.1
n.a.
(Insurance Fees on Deposits)
-282.8
-264.0
n.a.
-95.6
-92.0
n.a.
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Fees & Commission
1,619.5
1,475.3
9.8
530.3
609.3
-13.0
Credit Card Fee Income
251.6
284.9
-11.7
74.5
90.5
-17.6
Brokerage Commissions
145.5
216.9
-32.9
45.8
50.2
-8.7
Fund/Bancassurance Fees
158.7
145.9
8.8
39.1
73.7
-47.0
Trust Fee Income
225.3
180.4
24.9
74.8
86.6
-13.6
FX Fee Income
133.8
124.3
7.6
45.1
53.0
-14.9
Electronic Transaction Fees
113.1
109.0
3.7
38.6
38.0
1.6
IB Related Fees
118.7
60.4
96.5
33.1
62.9
-47.4
Lease Financing Fees
101.1
55.5
82.1
37.9
32.8
15.6
Others
371.6
297.9
24.8
141.4
121.6
16.3
11
SFG G&A Expenses
SFG G&A Expenses
(KRW bil.)
4,463
4,475
4,509
4,811
4,742
3,148
3,009
3,303
3,630
2,769
2,826
2,740
2,071
2,301
313
269
252
240
245
1,410
1,437
1,431
1,423
1,487
184
430
1,048
899
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Salary & Employee Benefits
D & A
Other Expenses
Cost-Income Ratio
1)
(%)
SFG G&A Expenses
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
G&A Expenses
3,630.4
3,302.6
9.9
1,225.6
1,236.3
-0.9
Salary & Employee Benefit
s
2,301.1
2,070.5
11.1
770.1
772.5
-0.3
(Early Retirement Program
0.6
1.3
-56.2
0.0
0.0
17.1
Expenses)
D & A
430.2
183.9
134.0
146.6
144.1
1.8
Other Expenses
899.0
1,048.2
-14.2
309.0
319.8
-3.4
(Advertising Expenses)
155.7
184.1
-15.4
63.9
55.1
15.9
(Taxes and Dues)
150.9
133.8
12.8
40.5
67.7
-40.2
SHB G&A Expenses
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY% 3Q19
2Q19 QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
G&A Expenses
2,213.7
2,092.2
5.8
758.3
750.5
1.0
Salary & Employee Benefit
s
1,335.1
1,253.8
6.5
449.0
447.0
0.4
(Early Retirement Program
55.3
52.7
51.3
52.4
47.5
44.0
43.1
43.2
42.6
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
SFG
SHB
Note 1) Cumulative Basis
Expenses)
0.6
0.2
149.0
0.0
0.0
17.1
D & A
298.2
122.3
143.8
102.0
97.7
4.3
Other Expenses
580.3
716.0
-19.0
207.4
205.7
0.8
(Advertising Expenses)
46.7
45.9
1.7
22.6
15.1
50.3
(Taxes and Dues)
78.1
64.2
21.7
20.2
38.5
-47.4
12
SFG Income by Subsidiaries
1
Net Income Contribution by Subsidiaries
1)
Non-Bank
3%
Non-Bank
5%
Subsidiaries
8% 4%
8%
31%
Subsidiaries
7%
16%
Bank
34%
14%
Bank
69%
66%
FY18
3Q19
Shinhan Card
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Shinhan Life Insurance,
Shinhan Capital & Others
Orange Life Insurance
Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG
Net Income Contribution by Non-Bank Subsidiaries
1) (KRW bil.)
38.7%
42.0%
44.2%
33.6%
34.8%
31.4%
31.3%
1,051
1,009
1,046
1,371
1,087
881
924
1,958
1,729
2,298
1,932
1,992
1,465
1,503
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Bank Non-BankNI contribution (%)
Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG
Net Income
Ownership
Net Income
Adjustment
Net Income
(KRW bil.)
(A x Ownership
)
(Consolidated)
[B]
[C=A
ⅹB]
[D]
[E=C+D]
[A]
-61.1
Bank (a)
1,997.2
1,991.8
1,930.7
Shinhan Bank
1,976.3
100.0%
1,976.3
-58.9
1,917.4
Jeju Bank
21.0
75.3%
15.5
-2.2
13.3
Non-Bank (b)
1,107.2
1,010.4
42.1
1,052.5
Shinhan Card
411.1
100.0%
411.1
7.2
418.3
Shinhan Investment Corp.
202.1
100.0%
202.1
-0.1
202.0
Shinhan Life Insurance
109.8
100.0%
109.8
24.8
134.6
Orange Life Insurance
211.6
59.2%
126.1
11.6
137.7
Shinhan BNPP AM
18.1
65.0%
11.8
-0.1
11.7
Shinhan Capital
99.1
100.0%
99.1
3.1
102.2
Shinhan Savings Bank
20.6
100.0%
20.6
1.3
22.0
Asia Trust
12.3
60.0%
7.4
-
7.4
Shinhan DS
2.2
100.0%
2.2
-6.5
-4.3
Shinhan AITAS
8.7
99.8%
8.7
0.6
9.3
Shinhan Credit Information
0.9
100.0%
0.9
-
0.9
Shinhan Alternative Investment
2.8
100.0%
2.8
0.2
3.0
Shinhan REITs Management
7.8
100.0%
7.8
-
7.8
SFG (c)
-87.3
2)
-87.3
Total (d=a+b+c)
1)
3,104.4
3,002.2
-106.2
2,896.0
Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest
2) SFG (Separate): Brand Fee Income KRW 37.3bil.Net Interest Expense KRW -107.4bil., etc
13
SFG Income by Subsidiaries
2
Non-Bank Net Income
(KRW bil.)
1,087
1,371
1,051
1,046
125
1,009
924
77
64
121
149
100
151
212
131
881
161
90
215
126
125
81
115
251
118
129
110
914
230
202
695
716
519
635
396
411
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Shinhan
Shinhan
Shinhan
Orange Life
Others
Card
Investment Corp.
Life Insurance
Insurance
ROA
(%)
0.69
0.73
0.71
0.72
0.80
0.68
0.60
0.49
0.64
0.55
0.67
0.68
2.79
3.32
2.94
3.63
1.88
1.83
0.51
0.82
0.44
0.77
0.86
0.83
0.39
0.43
0.58
0.42
0.43
0.45
0.90
1.11
0.80
1.10
0.97
0.88
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q19
(Reflecting SFG Ownership,
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
KRW bil.)
Bank (a)
1,992.1
1,932.2
3.1
698.9
670.1
4.3
Shinhan Bank
1,976.3
1,916.5
3.1
694.4
663.7
4.6
Jeju Bank
15.8
15.8
0.1
4.5
6.3
-29.4
Non-Bank (b)
1,009.4
880.6
14.6
325.5
330.8
-1.6
Shinhan Card
411.1
395.5
3.9
139.8
149.1
-6.2
Shinhan Investment Corp.
202.1
230.0
-12.1
59.3
72.0
-17.6
Shinhan Life Insurance
109.8
129.2
-15.0
31.8
24.1
31.6
Orange Life Insurance
125.1
-
n.a.
38.1
39.5
-3.6
Shinhan BNPP AM
11.8
9.7
21.2
4.3
4.0
8.4
Shinhan Capital
99.1
87.6
13.2
28.3
25.2
12.1
Shinhan Savings Bank
20.6
13.5
53.4
9.4
5.7
64.2
Asia Trust
7.4
-
n.a.
5.1
2.2
128.3
Shinhan DS
2.2
1.2
85.9
1.0
0.4
155.6
Shinhan AITAS
8.7
6.3
38.8
3.4
2.8
23.0
Shinhan Credit Information
0.9
2.0
-56.0
0.3
0.4
-25.0
Shinhan Alternative Investment
2.8
2.8
-1.1
0.8
2.7
-71.7
Shinhan REITs Management
7.8
2.8
181.1
3.8
2.7
42.7
Total (a+b)
3,001.5
2,812.9
6.7
1,024.4
1,000.9
2.4
Consolidated Net Income
1)
2,896.0
2,643.4
9.6
981.6
996.1
-1.5
Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest
SFG
Shinhan
Shinhan
Shinhan
Shinhan
Orange Life
Bank
Card
Investment Corp.
Life Insurance
Insurance
14
Net Income
(KRW bil.)
1,940
2,279
1,976
1,916
1,712
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19
Interest Income/NIM(Quarterly)
(%, KRW bil.)
1.56
1.56
1.58
1.61
1.63
1.62
1.61
1.61
1.58
1.53
1.53
1,344
1,379
1,415
1,457
1,424
1,472
1,498
1,212
1,267
1,335
1,170
1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Operating Income (a=b+c)
5,132.5
4,842.8
6.0
1,755.2
1,732.9
1.3
Interest Income (b)
4,393.4
4,128.8
6.4
1,497.9
1,471.9
1.8
Non-Interest Income (c)
739.1
714.0
3.5
257.4
261.0
-1.4
G&A Expenses (d)
2,213.7
2,092.2
5.8
758.3
750.5
1.0
Pre-Provision Oper.Income (e=a-d)
2,918.8
2,750.6
6.1
996.9
982.4
1.5
Non-Operating Income (f)
-5.8
7.7
n.a.
-9.9
8.8
n.a.
Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f)
2,913.0
2,758.3
5.6
987.0
991.2
-0.4
Provision for Credit Losses (h)
306.1
176.3
73.6
68.5
150.6
-54.5
Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h)
2,606.9
2,582.0
1.0
918.5
840.6
9.3
Income Tax
630.4
665.3
-5.2
224.0
176.8
26.7
Net Income
1)
1,976.3
1,916.5
3.1
694.4
663.7
4.6
Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest
1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
NIS (a-b) (quarterly)
1.75
1.81
1.82
1.84
1.87
1.89
1.89
1.86
1.86
1.86
1.81
Loan interest rate (a)
3.00
3.03
3.04
3.10
3.19
3.27
3.32
3.35
3.38
3.37
3.27
Deposit interest rate (b)
1.26
1.22
1.22
1.26
1.32
1.38
1.43
1.49
1.52
1.51
1.46
NIM (quarterly)
1.53
1.56
1.56
1.58
1.61
1.63
1.62
1.61
1.61
1.58
1.53
NIM (cumulative figures)
1.53
1.55
1.55
1.56
1.61
1.62
1.62
1.62
1.61
1.59
1.57
15
Shinhan Bank Income
2
Non-Interest Income
(KRW bil.)
946
1,033
883
805
757
791
714
739
525
609
426
514
434
541
803
854
884
991
1,037
779
847
-513
-517
-608
-626
-679
-499
-649
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Fees & Commission
Securities Related &
Others
1)
F/X Trading/ Derivatives
Note 1) Including Deposit Insurance Premium, Contribution Expenses etc.
Fees & Commission
(KRW bil.)
991
1,037
854
884
98
847
108
803
91
57
779
84
111
65
149
106
61
77
43
82
146
199
109
90
133
170
42
181
115
123
99
112
72
153
50
443
467
501
503
533
394
430
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Fund
Bancassurance
FX
Trust
Others
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Non-Interest Income
739.1
714.0
3.5
257.4
261.0
-1.4
Fees & Commission
847.2
778.7
8.8
272.8
323.0
-15.6
Securities Related &
541.1
434.3
24.6
197.0
163.7
20.3
FX Trading/Derivatives
(Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments)
98.7
195.0
-49.4
9.1
8.4
8.9
(Gains onDerivatives &F/X)
342.8
207.5
65.2
131.0
129.5
1.2
Others
-649.2
-499.0
n.a.
-212.4
-225.7
n.a.
(Contribution Expenses)
-222.2
-202.4
n.a.
-75.0
-71.0
n.a.
(Insurance Fees on Deposits)
-224.2
-228.4
n.a.
-74.5
-72.4
n.a.
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Fees & Commission
847.2
778.7
8.8
272.8
323.0
-15.6
Fund Fee Income
83.7
77.4
8.1
28.7
32.2
-11.1
Bancassurance Fee Income
43.0
42.2
1.8
14.7
14.7
0.2
FX Fee Income
109.0
111.7
-2.4
37.9
39.3
-3.6
Trust Fee Income
181.3
153.3
18.2
58.3
65.9
-11.5
Electronic Transaction Fees
112.8
108.1
4.3
38.5
37.9
1.5
IB Related Fees
91.7
48.8
87.7
18.6
56.6
-67.2
Others
225.8
237.2
-4.8
76.1
76.3
-0.3
16
Shinhan Card Income
Merchant Fee Income and Rates
(KRW bil.)
1.79%
1.75%
1.50%
1.51%
1.51%
1.51%
1.42%
2,079
2,074
2,091
2,170
1,990
1,609
1,569
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Merchant Fee Rates
Merchant Fee Income
Recovery from Written-off Assets
(KRW bil.)
3.1tril.
6.3%
5.9%
5.7%
6.2%
6.6%
6.3%
7.0%
Written
219.7
201.8
191.6
190.5
202.2
-off
Assets
160.5
147.4
2019.9
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Recovery Rate
Recovery from Written-off Assets
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Operating Revenue (a)
2,989.4
2,813.1
6.3
1,025.4
1,001.3
2.4
Card Business
2,207.4
2,203.3
0.2
737.2
748.0
-1.4
Installment Finance
99.2
81.1
22.3
35.8
33.0
8.5
Lease
135.3
87.9
54.0
48.8
44.3
10.2
Others
547.5
440.9
24.2
203.5
176.0
15.6
(Derivatives & FX)
205.2
123.8
65.7
87.3
61.8
41.3
Interest Expense (b)
372.8
314.1
18.7
125.4
125.7
-0.2
G&A Expenses (c)
479.1
501.1
-4.4
163.7
158.7
3.1
Commissions & Other Expenses (d)
1,161.7
1,092.6
6.3
410.7
387.4
6.0
(Derivatives & FX)
179.7
97.1
85.0
78.8
51.4
53.3
Pre-Provision Income
975.8
905.3
7.8
325.6
329.5
-1.2
(e=a-b-c-d)
Provision for Credit Losses (f)
427.6
368.3
16.1
136.9
133.2
2.7
Earnings before Income Tax (g=e-f)
548.3
537.0
2.1
188.7
196.3
-3.9
Income Tax
137.1
143.2
-4.2
48.0
47.3
1.4
Net Income
1)
411.1
395.5
3.9
139.8
149.1
-6.2
Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest
17
Shinhan Investment Corp. Income
Fees & Commission
(KRW bil.)
Others
3%
IB 20%
506.7
Brokerage
Financial
Fees
43%
450.2
399.7
429.5
92.5
Product Fees
38.7
59.6
34%
105.0
59.7
128.6
391.9
3Q19
304.0
95.8
125.2
63.3
348.8
27.8
84.6
81.1
98.6
101.3
286.1
271.9
224.3
219.1
219.8
186.7
151.1
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Brokerage Fees
Financial Product Fees
IB
Others
Financial Products
(KRW tril.)
84.3
96.7
68.1
72.3
17.3
19.3
2.6
56.1
16.9
2.6
17.2
43.1
2.9
24.1
29.6
16.1
3.1
16.0
3.8
16.1
18.2
12.1
2.9
40.3
45.2
31.8
36.5
11.7
24.1
10.3
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Beneficiary
Trust
ELS
Others
1)
Financial Product
Certificate
Account
Balance
Condensed I/S & Key Financial Indices
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Operating Revenue
224.2
-9.8
697.3
751.0
-7.1
248.5
Fees & Commission
348.8
392.0
-11.0
107.4
139.6
-23.1
Proprietary Trading
240.5
261.0
-7.9
86.0
66.8
28.7
Others
108.0
98.0
10.2
30.8
42.1
-26.8
Operating Expense
464.3
451.5
2.9
157.1
153.4
2.4
G&A Expenses
384.8
371.0
3.7
129.0
130.3
-1.0
Commission Expense
83.8
79.8
5.0
25.8
31.0
-16.5
ProvisionforCreditLosses
-4.2
0.7
n.a.
2.3
-7.9
n.a.
Operating Income
233.0
299.5
-22.2
67.1
95.1
-29.5
Net Income
202.1
230.0
-12.1
59.3
72.0
-17.6
Net Capital Ratio(%)
1,342%
679%
663%p
1,342%
902%
440%p
ROE
7.4%
9.4%
-2.0%p
7.4%
8.3%
-0.9%p
ROA
0.8%
1.1%
-0.2%p
0.8%
0.9%
-0.1%p
Note) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis
Note 1) Sum of Wrap, RP and Micro Debentures
18
Shinhan Life Insurance Income
Key Financial Indices
(KRW bil.)
9.2%
10.4%
7.6%
7.7%
7.1%
6.6%
5.8%
150.6
120.6
131.0
129.2
100.2
109.8
80.7
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
ROE
Net Income
Operating Assets
(KRW tril.)
4.50%
4.06%
3.74%
3.44%
3.30%
3.38%
3.18%
27.7
26.6
29.4
25.2
23.3
7.2
6.7
8.4
20.5
5.9
18.0
5.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
2.8
0.1
0.1
3.0
0.1
5.6
6.1
6.0
6.2
5.4
5.4
0.1
4.9
8.6
10.5
11.3
12.3
13.6
13.4
14.1
1.5
1.8
1.5
1.2
0.7
0.4
0.6
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
Investment
Cash &
Fixed
Loans
Equities
Others
Yield
1)
Deposits
Income
Key Financial Indices
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Prem. Received
3,247.4
3,465.2
-6.3
1,064.6
1,078.8
-1.3
AnnualPrem. Equivalent
(APE)
292.2
330.8
-11.7
100.2
99.7
0.5
Protection APE
282.5
310.7
-9.1
98.2
96.5
1.8
Net Income
109.8
129.2
-15.0
31.8
24.1
31.6
ROE
7.6%
10.4%
-2.8%p
7.6%
8.3%
-0.8%p
ROA
0.4%
0.6%
-0.1%p
0.4%
0.5%
-0.0%p
RBC
236.0%
201.4%
34.6%p
236.0%
243.5%
-7.5%p
Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension
2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis.
Operating Assets
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Operating Assets
29,381.7
27,705.7
6.0
28,571.8
2.8
Cash & Deposits
582.6
619.7
-6.0
411.4
41.6
Fixed Income
14,120.2
13,636.9
3.5
13,652.9
3.4
Loans
6,193.8
6,136.6
0.9
6,161.2
0.5
Equities
117.2
132.0
-11.2
111.0
5.6
Others
8,368.0
7,180.5
16.5
8,235.3
1.6
Investment yield
3.18%
3.30%
-0.12%p
3.31%
-0.13%p
Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9
19
Orange Life Insurance Income
Key Financial Indices
(KRW bil.)
9.7%
9.0%
8.9%
8.6%
8.7%
8.4%
5.7%
340.2
304.8
311.3
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
ROE
Net Income
Operating Assets
(KRW tril.)
4.52%
4.09%
3.72%
3.72%
3.67%
3.65%
3.61%
24.0
24.6
26.3
25.8
26.3
22.7
1.7
1.8
0.5
0.7
1.6
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.1
2.4
18.5
0.1
0.1
2.1
2.1
2.6
2.5
0.3
2.0
0.1
1.8
15.5
19.7
20.8
21.1
21.4
20.8
21.3
0.7
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.7
0.6
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
Investment
Cash &
Fixed
Loans
Equities
Others
Yield
1)
Deposits
Income
Key Financial Indices
(KRW bil.)
3Q19
3Q18
YoY%
3Q19
2Q19
QoQ%
(Acc.)
(Acc.)
Prem. Received
1,053.9
-6.6
3,127.4
3,465.4
-9.8
984.8
AnnualPrem. Equivalent
(APE)
474.1
538.3
-11.9
125.6
166.6
-24.6
Protection APE
274.6
246.7
11.3
81.4
91.7
-11.2
Net Income
211.6
265.1
-20.2
64.4
66.8
-3.6
ROE
9.0%
9.7%
-0.7%p
9.0%
9.4%
-0.5%p
ROA
0.9%
1.1%
-0.2%p
0.9%
0.9%
-0.0%p
RBC
437.9%
438.1%
-0.2%p
437.9%
428.0%
9.9%p
Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension
2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis.
Operating Assets
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Operating Assets
26,283.3
26,319.3
-0.1
26,078.1
0.8
Cash & Deposits
550.1
539.3
2.0
493.6
11.5
Fixed Income
21,345.7
21,401.5
-0.3
21,187.0
0.7
Loans
2,417.0
2,588.6
-6.6
2,389.9
1.1
Equities
128.6
135.1
-4.8
131.7
-2.4
Others
1,841.8
1,654.9
11.3
1,875.9
-1.8
Investment yield
3.65%
3.72%
-0.07%p
3.71%
-0.06%p
Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9 (Pre-acquisition Orange Life figures are under IAS39)
20
Ⅲ. Assets & Liabilities
SFG Asset Growth
SHB Loan / Deposit Growth
Shinhan Card Asset Growth
Asset Contribution by Subsidiary
Asset Management
7% etc. 3%
Life Insurance
9%
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Bank (a)
478,240.1
423,928.2
12.8
461,390.4
3.7
Shinhan Bank
472,212.2
417,947.3
13.0
455,413.4
3.7
Jeju Bank
6,027.9
5,980.9
0.8
5,977.0
0.9
Investment
9%
Credit Card
4%
Non-Bank (b)
230,767.4
175,787.8
31.3
224,772.1
2.7
Shinhan Card
31,365.0
29,429.5
6.6
30,581.2
2.6
Shinhan Investment Corp.
67,238.1
55,703.6
20.7
64,822.1
3.7
Shinhan Life Insurance
33,635.1
31,823.6
5.7
32,898.3
2.2
SFG Total Assets
(KRW tril.)
713
21
603
49
66
536
16
46
490
12
32
67
41
450
10
30
56
31
407
9
39
47
29
27
38
9
25
43
26
36
38
24
22
39
23
22
380
424
478
345
279
318
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Bank
Shinhan
Shinhan Investment
Life
Shinhan BNPP
Others
Card
Corp.
Insurance
AM
Orange Life
32,697.5
-
n.a.
32,659.3
0.1
Shinhan BNPP AM
49,371.0
46,165.7
6.9
49,116.8
0.5
Shinhan Capital
7,120.3
6,116.6
16.4
6,802.3
4.7
Shinhan Savings Bank
1,609.8
1,454.3
10.7
1,494.7
7.7
Asia Trust
163.8
-
n.a.
151.3
8.3
Shinhan DS
92.6
43.1
114.9
90.7
2.1
Shinhan AITAS
72.7
65.7
10.6
68.7
5.8
Shinhan Credit Information
24.5
24.4
0.6
23.9
2.7
Shinhan Alternative Investment
3,311.8
1,211.6
173.3
2,400.6
38.0
Shinhan REITs Management
994.4
801.3
24.1
988.0
0.6
Others
3,029.0
2,948.6
2.7
2,671.6
13.4
Total
1)
713,459.5
603,453.5
18.2
690,539.3
3.3
Consolidated Total Assets
546,004.6
459,600.5
18.8
530,148.8
3.0
Note 1) Trust A/C of Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Investment Corp. and AUM(including ordinary discretionary assets) of Shinhan BNPP AM, Shinhan Alternative Investment, Shinhan REITs are included
22
SHB Loan / Deposit Growth
Loan Composition
Funding Composition
L. Corp.
Debentures
10.9%
Corporate
8.2%
CD 3.4%
49.2%
Mortgage
SOHO
25.2%
Retail
Time
20.9%
Registered
50.8%
Savings
Others
Low Cost
48.4%
7.7%
Deposits
Unregistered
25.5%
37.3%
SME
12.4%
41.0%
KRWLoanGrowth
(KRW tril.)
LowCostDeposits
(KRW tril.)
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Loan in KRW
220,737
209,568
5.3
219,230
0.7
Retail
112,068
106,304
5.4
110,529
1.4
Mortgage
55,696
53,935
3.3
55,707
-0.0
Others
1)
56,372
52,369
7.6
54,822
3.0
Corporate
108,668
103,264
5.2
108,701
-0.0
SME
90,462
84,974
6.5
89,856
0.7
SOHO
46,144
42,665
8.2
45,534
1.4
Large Corporate etc.
18,206
18,290
-0.5
18,845
-3.5
Loan in FX
10,601
7,807
35.8
9,546
13.5
5.3%
9.9%
9.5%
3.9%
3.6%
221
210
96
89
93
82
74
Note 1) Including Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Loans, Jeonse Loans etc.
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Total Deposits in KRW
221,376
208,349
6.3
221,795
-0.2
Low Cost Deposits
96,317
92,950
3.6
96,398
-0.1
Demand
29,899
28,455
5.1
30,246
-1.2
Savings
66,418
64,495
3.0
66,152
0.4
Time Savings
125,058
115,399
8.4
125,397
-0.3
Time Deposits
116,052
106,684
8.8
116,618
-0.5
Accumulative etc.
9,006
8,715
3.3
8,778
2.6
Certificate of Deposits
8,673
8,603
0.8
7,708
11.2
2015.12 2016.12
2017.12 2018.12
2019.9
2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12
2019.9
Growth Rate(YTD)
Total Loans
Growth Rate(YTD)
Low Cost Deposits
Debentures in KRW
28,204
23,814
18.4
27,778
1.8
Note 1) Including Loans Securitized
23
Shinhan Card Asset Growth
Transaction Volume
(KRW tril.)
(KRW bil.)
176.6
168.4
169.1
Earning Assets
137.5
141.2
148.4
8.0
8.2
8.9
130.7
Credit Purchase
7.2
14.9
14.2
14.6
6.6
7.3
Cash Advances
6.4
21.6
22.3
23.5
15.3
11.0
16.5
21.4
10.7
18.1
Card Loan
17.4
20.0
(Re-aged Loan)
102.7
121.8
121.7
125.5
92.9
97.4
Installment Finance
96.7
(25.7)
(28.2)
(29.9)
(23.3)
(22.5)
(22.2)
(19.4)
Lease etc.
Effective Cardholders
(in thousands)
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Merchants
Lump-Sum
Install.
Cash
Card
Others
Total Transaction
(in thousands)
Purchase
Advance
Loan
Volume
Note) Figs. in parenthesis represent debit card transaction volume
Funding Composition
(KRW bil.)
Total Funding
Others
CP
4%
Debentures
10%
ABS
ABS
16%
Debenture
CP
70%
Others
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
28,662
2.3
29,333
27,254
7.6
14,306
14,015
2.1
14,114
1.4
1,902
1,986
-4.3
1,901
0.0
6,945
6,276
10.7
6,805
2.1
268
239
12.0
239
12.0
3,126
2,671
17.1
3,013
3.7
3,054
2,306
32.5
2,828
8.0
12,596
12,495
0.8
12,533
0.5
2,887
2,810
2.7
2,868
0.7
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
20,782
19,033
9.2
20,108
3.4
14,455
14,112
2.4
14,321
0.9
3,247
2,556
27.0
2,586
25.6
2,180
1,665
30.9
2,200
-0.9
901
700
28.7
1,002
-10.1
Ⅳ. Asset Quality
SFG Asset Quality
SHB Asset Quality
Shinhan Card Asset Quality
Provision for Credit Losses /Write-offs
SFG Asset Quality
Precautionary & below Ratio/NPL Ratio
(%)
2.14
1.66
1.69
1.52
1.30
1.32
1.15
0.87
0.74
0.62
0.60
0.53
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Precautionary & below Ratio
NPL Ratio
NPL Coverage Ratio
(%)
302
260
265
191
220
170
168
144
134
121
106
94
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
(New) NPL Coverage Ratio
(excluding RCL)
(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Total Loans
1)
305,648
287,918
6.2
302,193
1.1
Normal
301,599
284,181
6.1
297,960
1.2
Precautionary
2,220
2,226
-0.3
2,461
-9.8
Substandard
693
479
44.9
610
13.8
Doubtful
454
498
-9.0
450
0.9
Estimated Loss
682
535
27.5
712
-4.3
Substandard & Below
1,829
1,512
21.0
1,772
3.2
NPL Ratio
0.60%
0.53%
0.07%p
0.59%
0.01%p
Loan Loss Allowance
2)
4,854
4,562
6.4
4,918
-1.3
Reserve for credit losses
3)
2,214
1,987
11.4
2,182
1.5
(New) NPL Coverage Ratio
4)
144%
170%
-26%p
154%
-10%p
(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio
265%
302%
-36%p
278%
-12%p
Note 1) Sum of Shinhan Bank, Jeju Bank, Shinhan Card, Shinhan Investment Corp., Shinhan Life Insurance, Orange Life, Shinhan Capital, Shinhan Savings Bank and Asia Trust.
Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses
Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines
4) Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (starting Dec. 2016)
26
SHB Asset Quality
NPL Coverage Ratio & NPL Ratio
(%)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
290
(KRW bil.)
242
247
205
142
Total Loans
249,423
236,572
5.4
247,340
0.8
173
154
114
112
247,031
234,335
5.4
244,764
0.9
97
Normal
83
75
Precautionary
1,095
1,167
-6.2
1,330
-17.7
1.03
0.80 0.650.55 0.450.52
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
(New) NPL Coverage Ratio (excluding RCL)
NPL Ratio
(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio
Delinquency Ratio
(%)
Total Delinquency
0.31
0.33
0.28
0.23
0.25
0.26
0.33
SME(+SOHO)
0.53
0.41
0.46
0.32
0.29
0.34
0.43
SOHO
0.37
0.37
0.28
0.21
0.19
0.26
0.18
Retail
0.25
0.25
0.29
0.23
0.19
0.19
0.22
2014.12
2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
Note) 1 month overdue
Substandard
630
424
48.7
554
13.7
Doubtful
267
334
-20.1
261
2.1
Estimated Loss
400
313
28.1
431
-7.1
Substandard & Below
1,297
1,070
21.2
1,246
4.1
NPL Ratio
0.52%
0.45%
0.07%p
0.50%
0.02%p
Loan Loss Allowance
1)
3,197
3,105
3.0
3,282
-2.6
Reserve for credit
losses 2)
1,744
1,588
9.8
1,724
1.2
(New) NPL Coverage Ratio
3)
112%
142%
-30%p
125%
-13%p
(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio
247%
290%
-44%p
263%
-17%p
Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses
Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines
Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (Dec. 2016)
27
Shinhan Card Asset Quality
NPL Ratio & NPL Coverage Ratio
(%)
411
359 384378 349
300
1.67
1.24
1.16 1.04 1.08 1.26
2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9
NPL Coverage Ratio NPL Ratio
1.89
1.44
1.43
1.30
1.44
1.41
1.27
2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
Note) 1 month overdue from total credit
(KRW bil.)
2019.9
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Total Loans
29,851
28,311
5.4
28,993
3.0
Normal
28,606
27,244
5.0
27,761
3.0
Precautionary
870
760
14.3
860
1.1
Substandard
-
-
-
-
-
Doubtful
143
135
5.9
144
-0.3
Estimated Loss
232
170
36.0
228
1.5
Substandard & Below
375
306
22.7
372
0.8
NPL Ratio
1.26%
1.08%
0.18%p
1.28%
-0.03%p
Loan Loss Allowance
1)
1,307
1,155
13.2
1,278
2.2
Reserve for credit losses
320
293
9.0
315
1.7
NPL Coverage Ratio
349%
378%
-29%p
344%
5%p
Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses (Excluding reserve for unused credit lines)
Provision for Credit Losses / Write-Offs
Provision for Credit Losses
(KRW bil.)
1,037
1,165
950
99
113
747
74
377
739
333
543
568
419
30
13
70
23
428
456
592
688
14
466
368
459
242
176
306
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Shinhan Bank
Shinhan Card
Others
2.04
1.56
1.66
1.65
1.77
1.91
0.43
0.43
0.47
0.21
1)
0.26
0.27
0.33
0.25
0.29
0.33
0.21
0.10
0.10
0.16
0.05
1)
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
SFG
Shinhan Bank
Shinhan Card
Note 1) Normalized credit cost excluding write-backs from SHC : Group 0.34%, SHC 1.50%
Write-Offs & NPL Sales
(KRW bil.)
1,565
1,846
1,671
1,427
1,674
674
473
1,194
537
630
489
984
420
1,029
1,173
1,199
277
937
1,044
774
707
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q18
3Q19
Provision for Credit Losses
(KRW bil.)
FY19
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
FY18
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
Shinhan Bank
1)
275
76
135
64
217
86
37
28
65
Retail
164
53
58
53
180
49
32
64
34
Corporate
111
23
77
11
37
38
5
-37
30
Shinhan Card
428
157
129
141
466
91
121
157
98
Total
703
233
264
206
683
177
158
184
163
Note 1) SHB figures are separate basis
Write-Offs & NPL Sales
(KRW bil.)
FY19
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
FY18
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
Shinhan Bank
547
198
198
152
1,097
149
361
265
322
Write-Off
271
83
108
80
467
69
174
113
112
Retail
137
48
59
29
200
47
64
51
38
Corporate
134
35
48
51
267
22
109
61
74
Sale
277
115
90
71
630
81
187
152
210
Retail
62
22
20
20
80
13
20
21
26
Corporate
214
93
70
51
550
68
167
132
184
Shinhan Card
436
156
124
156
577
120
145
154
158
Total
984
354
322
307
1,674
270
506
419
480
Ⅴ. Capital Adequacy & Key Financial Indices
Capital Adequacy
Key Financial Indices
Capital Adequacy
Group BIS Ratio
(%)
15.0
14.8
14.9
14.2
13.4
13.0
13.3
13.4
13.2
12.6
11.4
11.2
12.7
12.9
12.5
11.4
10.4
10.8
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9(e)
BIS Ratio
Tier 1
CET 1
Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio
(%)
15.4
15.7
15.6
16.0
16.5
14.8
13.3
13.7
13.3
12.5
13.1
13.2
12.5
12.0
12.8
12.8
12.9
13.2
2018.12
2019.9(e)
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
BIS Ratio
Tier 1
CET 1
Shinhan Card Capital Adequacy Ratio
(%)
29.7
28.9
26.2
24.5
21.7
20.6
2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9(e)
Group BIS Ratio
(KRW bil.)
2019.9(e)
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
245,505
4.2
Risk-Weighted Assets
255,890
228,678
11.9
Capital
36,213
33,993
6.5
35,001
3.5
CET 1
29,124
28,696
1.5
28,404
2.5
Tier 1
32,216
30,678
5.0
31,515
2.2
BIS Ratio
14.2%
14.9%
-0.7%p
14.3%
-0.1%p
CET 1
11.4%
12.5%
-1.2%p
11.6%
-0.2%p
Tier 1
12.6%
13.4%
-0.8%p
12.8%
-0.2%p
Note) Based on Basel3
Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio
(KRW bil.)
2019.9(e)
2018.12
YTD%
2019.6
QoQ%
Risk-Weighted Assets
180,896
171,593
5.4
177,185
2.1
Capital
29,769
27,500
8.3
29,256
1.8
CET 1
23,790
22,114
7.6
23,311
2.1
Tier 1
24,788
22,812
8.7
24,309
2.0
BIS Ratio
16.5%
16.0%
0.4%p
16.5%
-0.1%p
CET 1
13.2%
12.9%
0.3%p
13.2%
-
Tier 1
13.7%
13.3%
0.4%p
13.7%
-
Note) Based on Basel3
Key Financial Indices
Dividend
(KRW)
21.6%
24.0%
24.8%
23.6%
23.9%
11.5%
14.3%
16.2%
3.06%
3.91%
2.95%
2.85%
1.83%
1.80%
1.37%
2.01%
1,600
1,450
1,450
1,200
750
950
700
650
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Dividend Payout Ratio
Dividend Yield
Dividend per Share
ROA / ROE
(%)
9.3
9.2
9.2
9.4
10.8
7.2
7.5
8.0
0.83
0.80
0.66
0.68
0.69
0.73
0.71
0.72
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
3Q19
ROE
ROA
Note)
ROEs are based on common stocks excluding treasury shares
SHB Loan Growth Rate
(%)
8.8
10.5
5.9
7.2
5.3
3.7
2.0
4.4
0.8
1.0
8.3
8.9
2.5
6.3
6.9
5.2
7.0
9.4
12.1
7.5
6.3
5.6
5.4
2.9
2012.12
2013.12
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Total Loans
Corporate
Retail
BPS / EPS
(KRW)
68,316
72,683
77,835
52,142
54,604
58,076
61,146
64,554
7,950
5,742
6,116
6,579
4,684
3,810
4,195
4,789
2012.12 2013.12 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9
BPS EPS
Note) Based on common stocks excluding treasury shares
Ⅵ. Appendix
SHB SME Loans
SHB RetailLoans
SHB International Business
SHB SME Loans
Loans
90.5
1 )
(KRW tril.)
Delinquency
(%)
Collateral
SME
85.0
78.6
Deposits etc.
0.53
0.42
67.3
71.8
18%
0.41
0.46
0.32
0.29
0.34
4%
17%
Total
17%
0.56
59.9
7%
0.37
0.44
18%
7%
Others
0.34
0.33
0.33
0.33
18%
7%
16%
Guarantee
16%
Unsecured
18%
7%
Accommodations
1.02
13%
8%
16%
0.36
0.44
0.09
25%
8%
16%
&Restaurants
0.08
0.10
0.07
16%
27%
27%
Wholesalers
17%
26%
&Retailers
Collateralized
25%
0.57
0.54
0.57
0.79
26%
2%
RealEstate
0.41
0.42
0.43
75%
Real Estate
26%
2%
2%
3%
2%
&Renting
3%
Construction
58%
31%
32%
31%
30%
2014.12
2015.12 2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
27%
30%
Manufacturing
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Total
Wholesalers
Real Estate
Manufacturing
2019.9
& Retailers
& Renting
Note 1) SOHO 51%, Registered 19%, Unregistered 30%
SOHO
42.7
46.1
0.37
0.28
0.37
38.6
0.18
0.21
0.19
0.26
Deposits etc.
16%
34.2
35.5
3%
30.5
15%
15%
0.28
0.37
0.29
0.23
0.38
15%
11%
Total
0.28
0.28
16%
11%
Guarantee
Unsecured
16%
11%
15%
Others
0.42
0.44
0.34
0.38
10%
15%
12%
16%
0.31
0.32
0.32
17%
12%
17%
Accommodations
13%
17%
17%
&Restaurants
0.36
0.23
0.31
Collateralized
0.10
0.09
18%
Wholesalers
0.05
0.04
83%
44%
44%
&Retailers
41%
41%
42%
RealEstate
0.61
0.34
0.32
0.37
0.40
0.55
Real Estate
70%
41%
&Renting
0.25
Construction
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Manufacturing
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
13%
12%
13%
14%
14%
13%
Total
Accommodations
Wholesalers
Real Estate
Manufacturing
2019.93
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
&Restaurants
& Retailers
& Renting
34
Loans
(KRW tril.)
106.3
112.1
98.9
88.1
93.6
78.6
36.0
41.2
46.1
52.4
56.4
31.0
47.6
52.1
52.4
52.8
53.9
55.7
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Retail Loans Mortgage Personal Loans
Delinquency
(%)
0.23
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.25
0.25
0.29
0.38
0.44
0.53
0.52
0.58
0.36
0.35
0.170.11 0.09 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.15
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2018.9
2019.9
Retail Loans
Personal Loans
Mortgage
Retail Personal Loans
(KRW tril.)
Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans,
52.4
56.4
collective loans, home equity loans etc.
46.1
8.5
9.5
41.2
7.5
36.0
6.9
16.1
18.1
31.0
5.8
10.5
13.0
5.9
8.1
8.9
9.1
5.9
8.1
7.0
7.0
6.8
16.8
17.4
18.6
20.0
15.1
12.4
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
High credit
Secured
Jeonse
Others
1)
Unsecured
Loans
Loans
Personal Loans
LTV
(%)
52.9
52.3
51.8
51.8
49.9 50.0
2014.12
2015.12
2016.12
2017.12
2018.12
2019.9
Loan Composition
Others
1)
8%
Personal
Jeonse
Loans
16%
50%
Secured
Mortgage
8%
50%
Highcredit
Unsecured
18%
2019.9
Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans, collective loans, home equity loans etc.
Collateral
Unsecured
26%
Real Estate
47%
Guarantee
26%
Collateralized
Deposits etc.
1% 74%
2019.9
35
SHB International Business
Net Income Contribution by International Business
(KRW bil.)
13.6%
14.0%
13.9%
11.5%
319.5
12.7%
9.2%
8.3%
8.5%
274.8
6.9%
233.0
243.3
170.9
177.6
+
13%
137.8
124.0
94.1
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
3Q19
NI Contribution (%)
Global Net Income
Asset Contribution by International Business
(KRW bil.)
10.2%
9.0%
39,717
8.2%
8.2%
31,404
7.2%
6.7%
7.1%
26,432
24,803
6.3%
18,029
20,611
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
3Q19
Asset Contribution (%)
Global Assets
Net Income Composition
Others
Shinhan Bank China
10%
5%
Overseas
Branch
Shinhan
31%
Bank Japan
20%
Shinhan
Subsidiaries
Vietnam
69%
34%
3Q19
Asset Composition
Shinhan Bank America
5% Others
9%Overseas
Shinhan Bank China
14%
Branch
31%
Shinhan
Shinhan
Vietnam
Bank Japan
Subsidiaries
16%
25%
69%
3Q19
Note) KRW amounts of the net income are converted based on the average FX rates of the respective periods,
36
and the assets are converted based on the FX rates at the end of the respective periods
