SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A055550)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shinhan Financial : SFG's Business Results for 2019 3Q

0
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Business Results

2019 3Q

Disclaimer Statement

The financial information contained herein has neither been reviewed nor audited by independent auditors.

Therefore, no assurance is given that the financial information contained herein is accurate or complete, and such financial information may differ from the financial information to be contained in our financial statements audited by independent auditors. The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice.

We also note the following:

  1. Financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Korean IFRS.
  2. The financial figures have been derived followingK-IFRS No.1109, 'Financial instruments' and K-IFRS No.1115, 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' for years starting January 1, 2018.
    (Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2017 has not been restated.)
  3. K-IFRS16 'Leases' replaced existing lease standards and is effective for the year beginning on January 1, 2019. (Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2018 has not been restated.)
  4. The net profit (loss) realized from the 59.15% interest in the newly acquired Orange Life Insurance, Ltd.
    ("Orange Life") has been included in our consolidated net profit (loss.) The acquisition accounting of Orange Life has been applied starting January 1, 2019 (the deemed acquisition date.)
  5. The net profit (loss) realized from the 60% interest in the newly acquired Asia Trust Co., Ltd. ("Asia Trust")
    has been included in our consolidated net profit (loss.) The acquisition accounting of Asia Trust has been applied starting April 1, 2019 (the deemed acquisition date.)
  6. To present the financial information more effectively, the interest portion of provision for policy reserve, which was previously categorized asnon-interest expense, is now categorized as interest expense.
    (Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2018 has been restated to reflect the same.)

This presentation material is available at our website, www.shinhangroup.com.

1

Contents

. 2019 3Q Business Results Highlights

. Income

. Assets & Liabilities

. Asset Quality

. Capital Adequacy

. Appendix

2

2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 1

Group Net Income

(KRW bil.)

Annual NI

3,157

2,775

2,919

2,896

2,643

2,367

1,899

2,081

+9.6%

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Plus Factors

Minus Factors

11

703

328

Non-

operating

income*

SG&A*

179

73

299

Provision

158

Non-

for

Tax

Interest

credit

Income*

losses *

Non-

2,896

controlling

2,643Interest

interest

income*

1H18

1H19

* Earnings before income tax

1

2

3

4

5

Positive Net Profit Momentum:

Consistent earnings growth, reflecting

982 bil.

the strength of diversified business model

(2019 3Q Net Income)

Solid Interest Income:

+6.4%

Strong quality asset growth

+5.3%

based on well-positioned loan mix

(YoY SHB cumulative interest income growth and YTD loan growth)

Robust Non-interest(191분기Income:中 은행 원화대출 성장률 및NIM)

Strong performance across non-bank

+37%

subsidiaries with One Shinhan efforts

(Year-over-year Group Non-Interest Income Expansion)

Disciplined Cost Control:

42.6%

Sustainable management

with operational efficiency

(2019 3Q cumulative Cost-to-Income ratio)

Proactive Risk Management:

33bp

Continuing risk management efforts

144%

with a consistent provisioning policy

(2019 3Q Group cumulative credit cost and NPL coverage ratio)

3

2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 2

Interest Income

(%, KRW bil.)

SHB

Others

NII Growth (YoY)

8.5

10.3

11.0

7.7

5.3

1.9

-2.4

7,615

6,903

6,360

6,050

5,906

2,029

5,928

1,911

5,629

1,856

1,683

1,741

1,500

1,535

4,992

5,586

4,367

4,165

4,504

4,129

4,393

FY14

FY15

FY16 FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

SHB Loan Growth

(%)

Total Loans(YTD) Corporate(YTD)

Retail(YTD)

7.2

4.4

5.9

5.3

5.0

6.3

6.3 5.6

6.9 7.5

5.6

5.2 5.4

4.3

2.5

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

NIM

(%)

SHB + SHC SHB

  1. 2.112.10

2.02 2.062.102.08 2.072.031.99

  1. 1.63 1.621.61 1.61 1.58 1.53

1.62

1.56

1.49

Cumulative Figs.

Quarterly Figs.

FY16 FY17 FY18 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19

Stable Interest Income Stream

Balanced Loan Growth

Margin Pressure from

Unfavorable Rate Environment

SFG's interest income increased by 5.3% YoY attributed to balanced loan portfolio and active loan growth

Interest income from global hiked by 28.1% YoY, improving its contribution to the Group NII from 8.3% in 3Q18 to 10.1% in 3Q19

Steady NII improvement resulting from constant drive to focus on quality growth

Through robust and balanced loan growth, SHB's KRW loan assets as end of 3Q19 marked 221 tril. up by 5.3% YTD

Corporate loans up 5.2% YTD with more focus on high quality SOHO loans and retail loans up by 5.4% YTD driven by strong Jeonse loan demand

SHB's KRW deposits up by 6.3% YTD, reaching to 221 tril.

SHB quarterly NIM marked 1.53%, down by 5bp, mainly due to falling market interest rates and loan portfolio repricing

SHB's NIM incl. Global recorded 1.57% for 3Q, partially offsetting margin compression from domestic

Group NIM marked 1.99%, down 4bp QoQ,

margin pressure from SHB were partially offset by growth in relatively higher margin products, i.e. card loans, in SHC

4

2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 3

Non-Interest Income

(KRW bil.)

G&A Expenses

(%, KRW bil.)

Fees & Commission

Securities Related &

Salary & Employee Benefits

Other Expenses

F/X Trading/ Derivatives

Insurance

D & A G&A Growth (YoY)

Others1)

6.2

6.7

2.4

9.9

2,580

2,422

2,282

2,364

2,587

0.3

0.7

-1.4

427

493

2,018

355

480

990

4,811

4,742

1,884

4,509

327

1,032

1,170

826

756

4,463

4,475

375

752

868

646

3,148

3,009

3,630

2,826

3,303

2,740

2,769

1,469

1,621

1,566

1,711

1,939

2,301

1,475

1,619

2,071

-530

-428

-740

-735

-612

313

269

252

240

245

184

430

-824

-890

1,410

1,437

1,431

1,423

1,487

1,048

899

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18 3Q19

Note 1) Insurance fees on deposits, contribution expenses etc

Well-diversified

Disciplined Cost Management

Non-interest Income Portfolio

Credit Cost

(%, KRW bil.)

Credit Cost Ratio

Provision for Credit Losses

2014~2018 Average

0.43 0.43 0.47

0.39

0.34 1)

0.33

0.26

0.27

0.21

1,165

9501,037

739

747

543

568

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18

3Q18 3Q19

Note 1) Excluding write-backs from Shinhan Card

Prudent Risk Management

Non-interest income grew by 37.3% YoY, attributed to a hike in insurance profits coming from the inclusion of Orange Life along with an increase in securities related gains

Fee income grew by 9.8% YoY, driven by robust growth in IB business, leases and sales of trust products, despite weak performances in brokerage and credit card fee income

Group recorded industry-leading cost/income ratio of 42.6%, running at a historically low level, through cost control efforts and strong earnings stream despite SG&A rise due to the newly added Orange Life and Asia Trust

SG&A costs went up by 3.2% YoY when excluding expenses from Orange Life, Asia Trust, marginal salary increases from overseas, etc

Group credit cost ratio marked 33bp in 3Q19, 6bp lower than the 5-year recurring average

SHB's credit cost ratio increased to 16bp, up by 6bp YoY, despite one-off allowances release, due to adopting preemptive and rigorous credit standards

SHC's credit cost ratio increased to 1.91%, up by 15bp, mainly due to strong asset growth in card loans, lease and installment finance

5

2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 4

Asset Quality

(%)

Capital Adequacy

(%)

NPL Ratio

SFG

SHB

SFG

SHB

1.15

16.0

16.5

15.6

0.87

0.74

BIS

14.9

0.64

1.03

0.62

0.59

0.55

0.53

0.54

0.59

0.60

14.8

14.2

ROE & ROA

(%)

ROE

ROA

10.8

9.2

9.2

9.4

0.80

0.65

0.55

0.57

0.51

0.47

0.45

0.47

0.50

0.52

13.3

13.4

13.7

12.6

13.2

13.3

Delinquency Ratio

SHB

Shinhan Card

Tier 1

1.89

1.44

1.43

1.27

1.37

1.32

1.44

1.30

1.37

1.45

1.41

13.2

12.9

12.8

12.9

0.31

0.33

0.30

0.29

0.31

0.33

12.5

0.28

0.23

0.27

0.26

0.25

CET1

11.4

7.5

0.68

8.0

0.80

0.730.72

0.71

0.69

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018.3 2018.6 2018.92018.122019.3 2019.6 2019.9

2017

2018 2019.9(e)

2017 2018 2019.9(e)

Note) Based on Basel 3

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q19

Maintaining Stable Asset Quality

Capital Utilization

Sustainable ROA & ROE

for Future Growth

Improvement

Group and SHB NPL ratio both increased by 5bp YoY, marking 0.60% and 0.52% respectively

SHB's and SHC's delinquency ratios recorded solid levels of 0.33%, 1.41% respectively

Group NPL coverage ratio marked 144%, maintaining sufficient provision buffer

Based on BASEL 3, Group's Common Equity Tier1 ratio experienced a temporary setback due to concentration of compression factors, such as M&As and share buybacks

Based on BASEL 3, SHB's Common Equity Tier1 and BIS ratio are estimated at 13.2% and 16.5% respectively

Group ROE recorded 10.8%, up 1.4%p YTD, driven by successful business portfolio diversification and strong earnings growth

Group ROA improved by 0.08%p YTD, marking 0.80%, attributed to strong operating performances from both bank and non-bank subsidiaries

6

Project 2020 Initiatives : Year of Tangible Results

1Balanced Growth

Bank

Interest

Domestic

Organic

Analog

Entity

Business

Corporate-

Income

(Off-line)

Centric

Strategy

oriented

NI from

Interest

NI from

Group NI

Cost-to -

Customized

Mid-term

Creative

Banks

Income

Domestic

(YoY)

Income

Strategy for

Business

Culture,

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

Ratio

each of the

Strategy

"The Shinhan

+3%

+5%

+9%

+10%

42.6%

subsidiaries

2020 SMART

Leader"

Project

"SHeros"

Non-Banks

Non-Interest

Overseas

Inorganic

Digital

One

Corporate

Community-

Income

(On-line)

Shinhan

Culture

oriented

NI from

Non-Interest

Group NI

New

Operating

Matrix

ESG

Compassionate

Non-Banks

Income

from Global

Business

Income

Business Lines,

Recognition

Finance

(YoY)

(YoY)

Business

Lines (M&As)

through

Cross-Selling

(YoY)

As of 3Q19

Digital

"Society of

Platform2)

Ratio

+15%

+37%

+19%

Orange Life,

1,009 bil.

40.4%

A+Grade

Hope"

ShinhanPVFC,

REITs,

Project

Non Banks

Non-Interest

Global NI

Archipelago AM

from CGS

"ECO

Net Income

Transformation

NI Contribution

Income Proportion

Contribution

34%

30%

10%

152.4 bil.

20∙20"

2

Global

3

Digital

4

Uphold

Expansion

Transformation

Corp. Culture

1) Financial Figures are as of September 30, 2019

2) Based on 3Q19 Operating Income from Shinhan Bank, Card, Investment Corp., Life and Orange Life

7

One Shinhan : Synergy Creation

Matrix Structure

Bank

Invest

Life

Credit Capital

AM &

-ment

Card

others

GIB(Investment Banking)

WM

(Wealth Management)

Global Business (Overseas)

GMS(Markets & Securities)

Pension

Group Real Estate Business Line

(GIB, WM, AM, Asia Trust, Alternative Investment, REITs)

Digital(CDO, Shinhan Digital Innovation Institute,

Shinhan Digital Campus, Group Bigdata Center, Future's Lab)

Distribution Channel / Customer Base

Expanding One Shinhan Value

  • Co-marketing,Cross-selling, Launch of One Shinhan financial products, Integrated customer DB (Shinhan Plus), Group reward programs

Note 1) Financial figures of GIB and WM are based on managerial accounting Note 2) Financial figures of GIB from 2013 to 2016 are based on CIB's IB division

GIB(Operating Income, KRW bil.)

479.1

257.3309.0 303.0

171.8 170.3

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

WM(Operating Income, KRW bil.)

427.3 470.2

276.6 274.3296.8 322.0

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Global Business(Net Income, KRW bil.)

322.8

173.8

159.2

204.9

93.7

123.3

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Cross-Selling Ratio (%)

37.7 38.539.2 39.7

36.1

34.7

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

+37%

520.9

380.5

3Q18 3Q19

2%

355.7 349.7

3Q18 3Q19

+19%

292.1

245.0

3Q18 3Q19

+0.5%p

40.4

39.9

3Q18 3Q19

8

. Income

  1. SFG Income
  2. SFGNon-Interest Income
  3. SFG G&A Expenses
  4. SFG Income by Subsidiaries
  5. Major Subsidiaries Income

9

SFG Income

SFG Interest Income & NIM (Quarterly)

(%, KRW bil.)

2.05

2.07

2.06

2.06

2.10

2.11

2.10

2.08

2.07

2.03

1.99

1,746

1,832

1,816

1,882

1,931

1,986

1,908

1,956

2,028

1,682

529

484

521

530

1,643

488

481

503

516

470

480

474

1,170

1,212

1,267

1,344

1,335 1,379

1,415

1,457

1,424

1,472

1,498

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

SFG NIM (Excluding Merchant Fee) SHB Others

SFG Earnings before Income Tax (KRW bil.)

4,467

4,153

2,868

3,141

3,170

3,798

3,669

15

2,364

213

167

62

2,282

27

2,587

2,422

2,018

2,580

1,884

6,050

5,906

6,360

6,903

7,615

5,629

5,928

-4,463

-4,475

-4,509

-4,811

-4,742

-3,303

-3,630

-950

-1,037

-1,165

-543

-739

-568

-747

-32

-33

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Interest

Non-Interest

Non-Operating

G&A

Provision for Credit

Income

Income

Income

Expenses

Losses

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Operating Income (a=b+c)

8,514.9

7,513.0

13.3

2,864.9

2,920.5

-1.9

Interest Income (b)

5,928.2

5,628.9

5.3

2,027.9

1,992.4

1.8

Non-Interest Income (c)

2,586.7

1,884.1

37.3

836.9

928.1

-9.8

G&A Expenses (d)

3,630.4

3,302.6

9.9

1,225.6

1,236.3

-0.9

Pre-Provision Oper. Income (e=a-d)

4,884.5

4,210.4

16.0

1,639.2

1,684.1

-2.7

Non-Operating Income (f)

15.4

26.6

-42.1

-1.6

4.8

n.a.

Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f)

4,899.9

4,237.0

15.6

1,637.6

1,688.9

-3.0

Provision for Credit Losses (h)

747.0

568.0

31.5

221.3

274.9

-19.5

Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h)

4,152.9

3,669.1

13.2

1,416.3

1,414.0

0.2

Income Tax

1,068.1

994.5

7.4

367.9

343.5

7.1

Consolidated Net Income1)

2,896.0

2,643.4

9.6

981.6

996.1

-1.5

Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest

10

SFG Non-Interest Income

SFG Non-Interest Income

(KRW bil.)

2,580

2,422

2,282

2,364

2,587

2,018

355

427

480

493

1,884

990

327

1,032

1,170

826

756

375

868

752

646

1,469

1,621

1,566

1,711

1,939

1,475

1,619

-530

-428

-740

-735

-824

-612

-890

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Fees &

Securities Related &

Insurance

Others

Commission

F/X Trading/ Derivatives

Related

SFG Fees & Commission

(KRW bil.)

1,939

1,621

1,566

1,711

416

1,619

1,469

1,475

381

252

503

444

267

475

232

285

146

190

217

159

283

221

198

202

235

225

165

146

193

200

190

166

134

116

160

180

60

86

146

124

117

132

551

665

705

421

416

474

523

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Credit Card

Brokerage

Fund/

Trust

F/X

Others

Bancassurance

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Non-Interest Income

2,586.7

1,884.1

37.3

836.9

928.1

-9.8

Fees & Commission

1,619.5

1,475.3

9.8

530.3

609.3

-13.0

Securities Related &

867.7

645.6

34.4

311.0

205.8

51.1

FX Trading/Derivatives

(Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments)

-47.2

267.0

n.a.

131.9

69.1

90.9

(Gains onDerivatives &F/X)

734.1

282.6

159.7

94.0

122.2

-23.1

Insurance Related

989.7

375.0

163.9

311.3

409.6

-24.0

Others

-890.1

-611.8

n.a.

-315.7

-296.6

n.a.

(Contribution Expenses)

-228.4

-208.3

n.a.

-77.1

-73.1

n.a.

(Insurance Fees on Deposits)

-282.8

-264.0

n.a.

-95.6

-92.0

n.a.

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Fees & Commission

1,619.5

1,475.3

9.8

530.3

609.3

-13.0

Credit Card Fee Income

251.6

284.9

-11.7

74.5

90.5

-17.6

Brokerage Commissions

145.5

216.9

-32.9

45.8

50.2

-8.7

Fund/Bancassurance Fees

158.7

145.9

8.8

39.1

73.7

-47.0

Trust Fee Income

225.3

180.4

24.9

74.8

86.6

-13.6

FX Fee Income

133.8

124.3

7.6

45.1

53.0

-14.9

Electronic Transaction Fees

113.1

109.0

3.7

38.6

38.0

1.6

IB Related Fees

118.7

60.4

96.5

33.1

62.9

-47.4

Lease Financing Fees

101.1

55.5

82.1

37.9

32.8

15.6

Others

371.6

297.9

24.8

141.4

121.6

16.3

11

SFG G&A Expenses

SFG G&A Expenses

(KRW bil.)

4,463

4,475

4,509

4,811

4,742

3,148

3,009

3,303

3,630

2,769

2,826

2,740

2,071

2,301

313

269

252

240

245

1,410

1,437

1,431

1,423

1,487

184

430

1,048

899

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Salary & Employee Benefits

D & A

Other Expenses

Cost-Income Ratio1)

(%)

SFG G&A Expenses

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

G&A Expenses

3,630.4

3,302.6

9.9

1,225.6

1,236.3

-0.9

Salary & Employee Benefits

2,301.1

2,070.5

11.1

770.1

772.5

-0.3

(Early Retirement Program

0.6

1.3

-56.2

0.0

0.0

17.1

Expenses)

D & A

430.2

183.9

134.0

146.6

144.1

1.8

Other Expenses

899.0

1,048.2

-14.2

309.0

319.8

-3.4

(Advertising Expenses)

155.7

184.1

-15.4

63.9

55.1

15.9

(Taxes and Dues)

150.9

133.8

12.8

40.5

67.7

-40.2

SHB G&A Expenses

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY% 3Q19

2Q19 QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

56.4

54.5 52.253.947.3

G&A Expenses

2,213.7

2,092.2

5.8

758.3

750.5

1.0

Salary & Employee Benefits

1,335.1

1,253.8

6.5

449.0

447.0

0.4

(Early Retirement Program

55.3

52.7

51.3

52.4

47.5

44.0

43.1

43.2

42.6

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

SFG

SHB

Note 1) Cumulative Basis

Expenses)

0.6

0.2

149.0

0.0

0.0

17.1

D & A

298.2

122.3

143.8

102.0

97.7

4.3

Other Expenses

580.3

716.0

-19.0

207.4

205.7

0.8

(Advertising Expenses)

46.7

45.9

1.7

22.6

15.1

50.3

(Taxes and Dues)

78.1

64.2

21.7

20.2

38.5

-47.4

12

SFG Income by Subsidiaries 1

Net Income Contribution by Subsidiaries1)

Non-Bank

3%

Non-Bank

5%

Subsidiaries 8% 4%

8%

31%

Subsidiaries 7%

16%

Bank

34%

14%

Bank

69%

66%

FY18

3Q19

Shinhan Card

Shinhan Investment Corp.

Shinhan Life Insurance,

Shinhan Capital & Others

Orange Life Insurance

Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG

Net Income Contribution by Non-Bank Subsidiaries1)(KRW bil.)

38.7%

42.0%

44.2%

33.6%

34.8%

31.4%

31.3%

1,051

1,009

1,046

1,371

1,087

881

924

1,958

1,729

2,298

1,932

1,992

1,465

1,503

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Bank Non-BankNI contribution (%)

Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG

Net Income

Ownership

Net Income

Adjustment

Net Income

(KRW bil.)

(A x Ownership)

(Consolidated)

[B]

[C=AB]

[D]

[E=C+D]

[A]

-61.1

Bank (a)

1,997.2

1,991.8

1,930.7

Shinhan Bank

1,976.3

100.0%

1,976.3

-58.9

1,917.4

Jeju Bank

21.0

75.3%

15.5

-2.2

13.3

Non-Bank (b)

1,107.2

1,010.4

42.1

1,052.5

Shinhan Card

411.1

100.0%

411.1

7.2

418.3

Shinhan Investment Corp.

202.1

100.0%

202.1

-0.1

202.0

Shinhan Life Insurance

109.8

100.0%

109.8

24.8

134.6

Orange Life Insurance

211.6

59.2%

126.1

11.6

137.7

Shinhan BNPP AM

18.1

65.0%

11.8

-0.1

11.7

Shinhan Capital

99.1

100.0%

99.1

3.1

102.2

Shinhan Savings Bank

20.6

100.0%

20.6

1.3

22.0

Asia Trust

12.3

60.0%

7.4

-

7.4

Shinhan DS

2.2

100.0%

2.2

-6.5

-4.3

Shinhan AITAS

8.7

99.8%

8.7

0.6

9.3

Shinhan Credit Information

0.9

100.0%

0.9

-

0.9

Shinhan Alternative Investment

2.8

100.0%

2.8

0.2

3.0

Shinhan REITs Management

7.8

100.0%

7.8

-

7.8

SFG (c)

-87.32)

-87.3

Total (d=a+b+c)1)

3,104.4

3,002.2

-106.2

2,896.0

Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest

2) SFG (Separate): Brand Fee Income KRW 37.3bil.Net Interest Expense KRW -107.4bil., etc

13

SFG Income by Subsidiaries 2

Non-Bank Net Income

(KRW bil.)

1,087

1,371

1,051

1,046

125

1,009

924

77

64

121

149

100

151

212

131

881

161

90

215

126

125

81

115

251

118

129

110

914

230

202

695

716

519

635

396

411

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Shinhan

Shinhan

Shinhan

Orange Life

Others

Card

Investment Corp.

Life Insurance

Insurance

ROA

(%)

0.69

0.73

0.71

0.72

0.80

0.68

0.60

0.49

0.64

0.55

0.67

0.68

2.79

3.32

2.94

3.63

1.88

1.83

0.51

0.82

0.44

0.77

0.86

0.83

0.39

0.43

0.58

0.42

0.43

0.45

0.90

1.11

0.80

1.10

0.97

0.88

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q19

(Reflecting SFG Ownership,

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

KRW bil.)

Bank (a)

1,992.1

1,932.2

3.1

698.9

670.1

4.3

Shinhan Bank

1,976.3

1,916.5

3.1

694.4

663.7

4.6

Jeju Bank

15.8

15.8

0.1

4.5

6.3

-29.4

Non-Bank (b)

1,009.4

880.6

14.6

325.5

330.8

-1.6

Shinhan Card

411.1

395.5

3.9

139.8

149.1

-6.2

Shinhan Investment Corp.

202.1

230.0

-12.1

59.3

72.0

-17.6

Shinhan Life Insurance

109.8

129.2

-15.0

31.8

24.1

31.6

Orange Life Insurance

125.1

-

n.a.

38.1

39.5

-3.6

Shinhan BNPP AM

11.8

9.7

21.2

4.3

4.0

8.4

Shinhan Capital

99.1

87.6

13.2

28.3

25.2

12.1

Shinhan Savings Bank

20.6

13.5

53.4

9.4

5.7

64.2

Asia Trust

7.4

-

n.a.

5.1

2.2

128.3

Shinhan DS

2.2

1.2

85.9

1.0

0.4

155.6

Shinhan AITAS

8.7

6.3

38.8

3.4

2.8

23.0

Shinhan Credit Information

0.9

2.0

-56.0

0.3

0.4

-25.0

Shinhan Alternative Investment

2.8

2.8

-1.1

0.8

2.7

-71.7

Shinhan REITs Management

7.8

2.8

181.1

3.8

2.7

42.7

Total (a+b)

3,001.5

2,812.9

6.7

1,024.4

1,000.9

2.4

Consolidated Net Income1)

2,896.0

2,643.4

9.6

981.6

996.1

-1.5

Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest

SFG

Shinhan

Shinhan

Shinhan

Shinhan

Orange Life

Bank

Card

Investment Corp.

Life Insurance

Insurance

14

Shinhan Bank Income 1

Net Income

(KRW bil.)

1,940

2,279

1,976

1,916

1,712

1,455

1,490

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19

Interest Income/NIM(Quarterly)

(%, KRW bil.)

1.56

1.56

1.58

1.61

1.63

1.62

1.61

1.61

1.58

1.53

1.53

1,344

1,379

1,415

1,457

1,424

1,472

1,498

1,212

1,267

1,335

1,170

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19

NIM

Interest Income

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Operating Income (a=b+c)

5,132.5

4,842.8

6.0

1,755.2

1,732.9

1.3

Interest Income (b)

4,393.4

4,128.8

6.4

1,497.9

1,471.9

1.8

Non-Interest Income (c)

739.1

714.0

3.5

257.4

261.0

-1.4

G&A Expenses (d)

2,213.7

2,092.2

5.8

758.3

750.5

1.0

Pre-Provision Oper.Income (e=a-d)

2,918.8

2,750.6

6.1

996.9

982.4

1.5

Non-Operating Income (f)

-5.8

7.7

n.a.

-9.9

8.8

n.a.

Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f)

2,913.0

2,758.3

5.6

987.0

991.2

-0.4

Provision for Credit Losses (h)

306.1

176.3

73.6

68.5

150.6

-54.5

Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h)

2,606.9

2,582.0

1.0

918.5

840.6

9.3

Income Tax

630.4

665.3

-5.2

224.0

176.8

26.7

Net Income1)

1,976.3

1,916.5

3.1

694.4

663.7

4.6

Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest

  1. 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19

NIS (a-b) (quarterly)

1.75

1.81

1.82

1.84

1.87

1.89

1.89

1.86

1.86

1.86

1.81

Loan interest rate (a)

3.00

3.03

3.04

3.10

3.19

3.27

3.32

3.35

3.38

3.37

3.27

Deposit interest rate (b)

1.26

1.22

1.22

1.26

1.32

1.38

1.43

1.49

1.52

1.51

1.46

NIM (quarterly)

1.53

1.56

1.56

1.58

1.61

1.63

1.62

1.61

1.61

1.58

1.53

NIM (cumulative figures)

1.53

1.55

1.55

1.56

1.61

1.62

1.62

1.62

1.61

1.59

1.57

15

Shinhan Bank Income 2

Non-Interest Income

(KRW bil.)

946

1,033

883

805

757

791

714

739

525

609

426

514

434

541

803

854

884

991

1,037

779

847

-513

-517

-608

-626

-679

-499

-649

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Fees & Commission

Securities Related &

Others1)

F/X Trading/ Derivatives

Note 1) Including Deposit Insurance Premium, Contribution Expenses etc.

Fees & Commission

(KRW bil.)

991

1,037

854

884

98

847

108

803

91

57

779

84

111

65

149

106

61

77

43

82

146

199

109

90

133

170

42

181

115

123

99

112

72

153

50

443

467

501

503

533

394

430

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Fund

Bancassurance

FX

Trust

Others

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Non-Interest Income

739.1

714.0

3.5

257.4

261.0

-1.4

Fees & Commission

847.2

778.7

8.8

272.8

323.0

-15.6

Securities Related &

541.1

434.3

24.6

197.0

163.7

20.3

FX Trading/Derivatives

(Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments)

98.7

195.0

-49.4

9.1

8.4

8.9

(Gains onDerivatives &F/X)

342.8

207.5

65.2

131.0

129.5

1.2

Others

-649.2

-499.0

n.a.

-212.4

-225.7

n.a.

(Contribution Expenses)

-222.2

-202.4

n.a.

-75.0

-71.0

n.a.

(Insurance Fees on Deposits)

-224.2

-228.4

n.a.

-74.5

-72.4

n.a.

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Fees & Commission

847.2

778.7

8.8

272.8

323.0

-15.6

Fund Fee Income

83.7

77.4

8.1

28.7

32.2

-11.1

Bancassurance Fee Income

43.0

42.2

1.8

14.7

14.7

0.2

FX Fee Income

109.0

111.7

-2.4

37.9

39.3

-3.6

Trust Fee Income

181.3

153.3

18.2

58.3

65.9

-11.5

Electronic Transaction Fees

112.8

108.1

4.3

38.5

37.9

1.5

IB Related Fees

91.7

48.8

87.7

18.6

56.6

-67.2

Others

225.8

237.2

-4.8

76.1

76.3

-0.3

16

Shinhan Card Income

Merchant Fee Income and Rates

(KRW bil.)

1.79%

1.75%

1.50%

1.51%

1.51%

1.51%

1.42%

2,079

2,074

2,091

2,170

1,990

1,609

1,569

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Merchant Fee Rates

Merchant Fee Income

Recovery from Written-off Assets

(KRW bil.)

3.1tril.

6.3%

5.9%

5.7%

6.2%

6.6%

6.3%

7.0%

Written

219.7

201.8

191.6

190.5

202.2

-off

Assets

160.5

147.4

2019.9

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Recovery Rate

Recovery from Written-off Assets

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Operating Revenue (a)

2,989.4

2,813.1

6.3

1,025.4

1,001.3

2.4

Card Business

2,207.4

2,203.3

0.2

737.2

748.0

-1.4

Installment Finance

99.2

81.1

22.3

35.8

33.0

8.5

Lease

135.3

87.9

54.0

48.8

44.3

10.2

Others

547.5

440.9

24.2

203.5

176.0

15.6

(Derivatives & FX)

205.2

123.8

65.7

87.3

61.8

41.3

Interest Expense (b)

372.8

314.1

18.7

125.4

125.7

-0.2

G&A Expenses (c)

479.1

501.1

-4.4

163.7

158.7

3.1

Commissions & Other Expenses (d)

1,161.7

1,092.6

6.3

410.7

387.4

6.0

(Derivatives & FX)

179.7

97.1

85.0

78.8

51.4

53.3

Pre-Provision Income

975.8

905.3

7.8

325.6

329.5

-1.2

(e=a-b-c-d)

Provision for Credit Losses (f)

427.6

368.3

16.1

136.9

133.2

2.7

Earnings before Income Tax (g=e-f)

548.3

537.0

2.1

188.7

196.3

-3.9

Income Tax

137.1

143.2

-4.2

48.0

47.3

1.4

Net Income1)

411.1

395.5

3.9

139.8

149.1

-6.2

Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest

17

Shinhan Investment Corp. Income

Fees & Commission

(KRW bil.)

Others 3%

IB 20%

506.7

Brokerage

Financial

Fees 43%

450.2

399.7

429.5

92.5

Product Fees

38.7

59.6

34%

105.0

59.7

128.6

391.93Q19

304.0

95.8

125.2

63.3

348.8

27.8

84.6

81.1

98.6

101.3

286.1

271.9

224.3

219.1

219.8

186.7

151.1

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Brokerage Fees

Financial Product Fees

IB

Others

Financial Products

(KRW tril.)

84.3

96.7

68.1

72.3

17.3

19.3

2.6

56.1

16.9

2.6

17.2

43.1

2.9

24.1

29.6

16.1

3.1

16.0

3.8

16.1

18.2

12.1

2.9

40.3

45.2

31.8

36.5

11.7

24.1

10.3

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Beneficiary

Trust

ELS

Others1)

Financial Product

Certificate

Account

Balance

Condensed I/S & Key Financial Indices

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Operating Revenue

224.2

-9.8

697.3

751.0

-7.1

248.5

Fees & Commission

348.8

392.0

-11.0

107.4

139.6

-23.1

Proprietary Trading

240.5

261.0

-7.9

86.0

66.8

28.7

Others

108.0

98.0

10.2

30.8

42.1

-26.8

Operating Expense

464.3

451.5

2.9

157.1

153.4

2.4

G&A Expenses

384.8

371.0

3.7

129.0

130.3

-1.0

Commission Expense

83.8

79.8

5.0

25.8

31.0

-16.5

ProvisionforCreditLosses

-4.2

0.7

n.a.

2.3

-7.9

n.a.

Operating Income

233.0

299.5

-22.2

67.1

95.1

-29.5

Net Income

202.1

230.0

-12.1

59.3

72.0

-17.6

Net Capital Ratio(%)

1,342%

679%

663%p

1,342%

902%

440%p

ROE

7.4%

9.4%

-2.0%p

7.4%

8.3%

-0.9%p

ROA

0.8%

1.1%

-0.2%p

0.8%

0.9%

-0.1%p

Note) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis

Note 1) Sum of Wrap, RP and Micro Debentures

18

Shinhan Life Insurance Income

Key Financial Indices

(KRW bil.)

9.2%

10.4%

7.6%

7.7%

7.1%

6.6%

5.8%

150.6

120.6

131.0

129.2

100.2

109.8

80.7

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

ROE

Net Income

Operating Assets

(KRW tril.)

4.50%

4.06%

3.74%

3.44%

3.30%

3.38%

3.18%

27.7

26.6

29.4

25.2

23.3

7.2

6.7

8.4

20.5

5.9

18.0

5.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

2.8

0.1

0.1

3.0

0.1

5.6

6.1

6.0

6.2

5.4

5.4

0.1

4.9

8.6

10.5

11.3

12.3

13.6

13.4

14.1

1.5

1.8

1.5

1.2

0.7

0.4

0.6

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

Investment

Cash &

Fixed

Loans

Equities

Others

Yield 1)

Deposits

Income

Key Financial Indices

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Prem. Received

3,247.4

3,465.2

-6.3

1,064.6

1,078.8

-1.3

AnnualPrem. Equivalent (APE)

292.2

330.8

-11.7

100.2

99.7

0.5

Protection APE

282.5

310.7

-9.1

98.2

96.5

1.8

Net Income

109.8

129.2

-15.0

31.8

24.1

31.6

ROE

7.6%

10.4%

-2.8%p

7.6%

8.3%

-0.8%p

ROA

0.4%

0.6%

-0.1%p

0.4%

0.5%

-0.0%p

RBC

236.0%

201.4%

34.6%p

236.0%

243.5%

-7.5%p

Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension

2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis.

Operating Assets

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Operating Assets

29,381.7

27,705.7

6.0

28,571.8

2.8

Cash & Deposits

582.6

619.7

-6.0

411.4

41.6

Fixed Income

14,120.2

13,636.9

3.5

13,652.9

3.4

Loans

6,193.8

6,136.6

0.9

6,161.2

0.5

Equities

117.2

132.0

-11.2

111.0

5.6

Others

8,368.0

7,180.5

16.5

8,235.3

1.6

Investment yield

3.18%

3.30%

-0.12%p

3.31%

-0.13%p

Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9

19

Orange Life Insurance Income

Key Financial Indices

(KRW bil.)

9.7%

9.0%

8.9%

8.6%

8.7%

8.4%

5.7%

340.2

304.8

311.3

223.5

240.7

265.1

211.6

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

ROE

Net Income

Operating Assets

(KRW tril.)

4.52%

4.09%

3.72%

3.72%

3.67%

3.65%

3.61%

24.0

24.6

26.3

25.8

26.3

22.7

1.7

1.8

0.5

0.7

1.6

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.1

2.4

18.5

0.1

0.1

2.1

2.1

2.6

2.5

0.3

2.0

0.1

1.8

15.5

19.7

20.8

21.1

21.4

20.8

21.3

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.7

0.6

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

Investment

Cash &

Fixed

Loans

Equities

Others

Yield 1)

Deposits

Income

Key Financial Indices

(KRW bil.)

3Q19

3Q18

YoY%

3Q19

2Q19

QoQ%

(Acc.)

(Acc.)

Prem. Received

1,053.9

-6.6

3,127.4

3,465.4

-9.8

984.8

AnnualPrem. Equivalent (APE)

474.1

538.3

-11.9

125.6

166.6

-24.6

Protection APE

274.6

246.7

11.3

81.4

91.7

-11.2

Net Income

211.6

265.1

-20.2

64.4

66.8

-3.6

ROE

9.0%

9.7%

-0.7%p

9.0%

9.4%

-0.5%p

ROA

0.9%

1.1%

-0.2%p

0.9%

0.9%

-0.0%p

RBC

437.9%

438.1%

-0.2%p

437.9%

428.0%

9.9%p

Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension

2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis.

Operating Assets

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Operating Assets

26,283.3

26,319.3

-0.1

26,078.1

0.8

Cash & Deposits

550.1

539.3

2.0

493.6

11.5

Fixed Income

21,345.7

21,401.5

-0.3

21,187.0

0.7

Loans

2,417.0

2,588.6

-6.6

2,389.9

1.1

Equities

128.6

135.1

-4.8

131.7

-2.4

Others

1,841.8

1,654.9

11.3

1,875.9

-1.8

Investment yield

3.65%

3.72%

-0.07%p

3.71%

-0.06%p

Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9 (Pre-acquisition Orange Life figures are under IAS39)

20

. Assets & Liabilities

  1. SFG Asset Growth
  2. SHB Loan / Deposit Growth
  3. Shinhan Card Asset Growth

21

SFG Asset Growth

Asset Contribution by Subsidiary

Asset Management 7%etc.3%

Life Insurance 9%

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Bank (a)

478,240.1

423,928.2

12.8

461,390.4

3.7

Shinhan Bank

472,212.2

417,947.3

13.0

455,413.4

3.7

Jeju Bank

6,027.9

5,980.9

0.8

5,977.0

0.9

Investment 9%

Credit Card 4%

Bank 67%

Non-Bank (b)

230,767.4

175,787.8

31.3

224,772.1

2.7

Shinhan Card

31,365.0

29,429.5

6.6

30,581.2

2.6

Shinhan Investment Corp.

67,238.1

55,703.6

20.7

64,822.1

3.7

Shinhan Life Insurance

33,635.1

31,823.6

5.7

32,898.3

2.2

SFG Total Assets

(KRW tril.)

713

21

603

49

66

536

16

46

490

12

32

67

41

450

10

30

56

31

407

9

39

47

29

27

38

9

25

43

26

36

38

24

22

39

23

22

380

424

478

345

279

318

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Bank

Shinhan

Shinhan Investment

Life

Shinhan BNPP

Others

Card

Corp.

Insurance

AM

Orange Life

32,697.5

-

n.a.

32,659.3

0.1

Shinhan BNPP AM

49,371.0

46,165.7

6.9

49,116.8

0.5

Shinhan Capital

7,120.3

6,116.6

16.4

6,802.3

4.7

Shinhan Savings Bank

1,609.8

1,454.3

10.7

1,494.7

7.7

Asia Trust

163.8

-

n.a.

151.3

8.3

Shinhan DS

92.6

43.1

114.9

90.7

2.1

Shinhan AITAS

72.7

65.7

10.6

68.7

5.8

Shinhan Credit Information

24.5

24.4

0.6

23.9

2.7

Shinhan Alternative Investment

3,311.8

1,211.6

173.3

2,400.6

38.0

Shinhan REITs Management

994.4

801.3

24.1

988.0

0.6

Others

3,029.0

2,948.6

2.7

2,671.6

13.4

Total 1)

713,459.5

603,453.5

18.2

690,539.3

3.3

Consolidated Total Assets

546,004.6

459,600.5

18.8

530,148.8

3.0

Note 1) Trust A/C of Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Investment Corp. and AUM(including ordinary discretionary assets) of Shinhan BNPP AM, Shinhan Alternative Investment, Shinhan REITs are included

22

SHB Loan / Deposit Growth

Loan Composition

Funding Composition

L. Corp.

Debentures

10.9%

Corporate

8.2%

CD 3.4%

49.2%

Mortgage

SOHO

25.2%

Retail

Time

20.9%

Registered

50.8%

Savings

Others

Low Cost

48.4%

7.7%

Deposits

Unregistered

25.5%

37.3%

SME

12.4%

41.0%

KRWLoanGrowth (KRW tril.)

LowCostDeposits (KRW tril.)

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Loan in KRW

220,737

209,568

5.3

219,230

0.7

Retail

112,068

106,304

5.4

110,529

1.4

Mortgage

55,696

53,935

3.3

55,707

-0.0

Others1)

56,372

52,369

7.6

54,822

3.0

Corporate

108,668

103,264

5.2

108,701

-0.0

SME

90,462

84,974

6.5

89,856

0.7

SOHO

46,144

42,665

8.2

45,534

1.4

Large Corporate etc.

18,206

18,290

-0.5

18,845

-3.5

Loan in FX

10,601

7,807

35.8

9,546

13.5

10.5%

4.4%

5.9%

177 185195

7.2%

6.5%1)

19.9%

5.3%

9.9%

9.5%

3.9%

3.6%

221

210

96

89

93

82

74

Note 1) Including Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Loans, Jeonse Loans etc.

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Total Deposits in KRW

221,376

208,349

6.3

221,795

-0.2

Low Cost Deposits

96,317

92,950

3.6

96,398

-0.1

Demand

29,899

28,455

5.1

30,246

-1.2

Savings

66,418

64,495

3.0

66,152

0.4

Time Savings

125,058

115,399

8.4

125,397

-0.3

Time Deposits

116,052

106,684

8.8

116,618

-0.5

Accumulative etc.

9,006

8,715

3.3

8,778

2.6

Certificate of Deposits

8,673

8,603

0.8

7,708

11.2

2015.12 2016.12

2017.12 2018.12

2019.9

2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12

2019.9

Growth Rate(YTD)

Total Loans

Growth Rate(YTD)

Low Cost Deposits

Debentures in KRW

28,204

23,814

18.4

27,778

1.8

Note 1) Including Loans Securitized

23

Shinhan Card Asset Growth

Transaction Volume

(KRW tril.)

(KRW bil.)

176.6

168.4

169.1

Earning Assets

137.5

141.2

148.4

8.0

8.2

8.9

130.7

Credit Purchase

7.2

14.9

14.2

14.6

6.6

7.3

Cash Advances

6.4

21.6

22.3

23.5

15.3

11.0

16.5

21.4

10.7

18.1

Card Loan

17.4

20.0

(Re-aged Loan)

102.7

121.8

121.7

125.5

92.9

97.4

Installment Finance

96.7

(25.7)

(28.2)

(29.9)

(23.3)

(22.5)

(22.2)

(19.4)

Lease etc.

Effective Cardholders

(in thousands)

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Merchants

Lump-Sum

Install.

Cash

Card

Others

Total Transaction

(in thousands)

Purchase

Advance

Loan

Volume

Note) Figs. in parenthesis represent debit card transaction volume

Funding Composition

(KRW bil.)

Total Funding

Others

CP 4%

Debentures

10%

ABS

ABS

16%

Debenture

CP

70%

Others

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

28,662

2.3

29,333

27,254

7.6

14,306

14,015

2.1

14,114

1.4

1,902

1,986

-4.3

1,901

0.0

6,945

6,276

10.7

6,805

2.1

268

239

12.0

239

12.0

3,126

2,671

17.1

3,013

3.7

3,054

2,306

32.5

2,828

8.0

12,596

12,495

0.8

12,533

0.5

2,887

2,810

2.7

2,868

0.7

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

20,782

19,033

9.2

20,108

3.4

14,455

14,112

2.4

14,321

0.9

3,247

2,556

27.0

2,586

25.6

2,180

1,665

30.9

2,200

-0.9

901

700

28.7

1,002

-10.1

24

. Asset Quality

  1. SFG Asset Quality
  2. SHB Asset Quality
  3. Shinhan Card Asset Quality
  4. Provision for Credit Losses /Write-offs

25

SFG Asset Quality

Precautionary & below Ratio/NPL Ratio (%)

2.14

1.66

1.69

1.52

1.30

1.32

1.15

0.87

0.74

0.62

0.60

0.53

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Precautionary & below Ratio

NPL Ratio

NPL Coverage Ratio

(%)

302

260

265

191

220

170

168

144

134

121

106

94

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

(New) NPL Coverage Ratio(excluding RCL)

(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Total Loans1)

305,648

287,918

6.2

302,193

1.1

Normal

301,599

284,181

6.1

297,960

1.2

Precautionary

2,220

2,226

-0.3

2,461

-9.8

Substandard

693

479

44.9

610

13.8

Doubtful

454

498

-9.0

450

0.9

Estimated Loss

682

535

27.5

712

-4.3

Substandard & Below

1,829

1,512

21.0

1,772

3.2

NPL Ratio

0.60%

0.53%

0.07%p

0.59%

0.01%p

Loan Loss Allowance2)

4,854

4,562

6.4

4,918

-1.3

Reserve for credit losses3)

2,214

1,987

11.4

2,182

1.5

(New) NPL Coverage Ratio4)

144%

170%

-26%p

154%

-10%p

(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio

265%

302%

-36%p

278%

-12%p

Note 1) Sum of Shinhan Bank, Jeju Bank, Shinhan Card, Shinhan Investment Corp., Shinhan Life Insurance, Orange Life, Shinhan Capital, Shinhan Savings Bank and Asia Trust.

  1. Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses
  2. Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines

4) Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (starting Dec. 2016) 26

SHB Asset Quality

NPL Coverage Ratio & NPL Ratio

(%)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

290

(KRW bil.)

242

247

205

142

Total Loans

249,423

236,572

5.4

247,340

0.8

173

154

114

112

247,031

234,335

5.4

244,764

0.9

97

Normal

83

75

Precautionary

1,095

1,167

-6.2

1,330

-17.7

1.03

0.80 0.650.55 0.450.52

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

(New) NPL Coverage Ratio (excluding RCL)

NPL Ratio

(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio

Delinquency Ratio

(%)

Total Delinquency

0.31

0.33

0.28

0.23

0.25

0.26

0.33

SME(+SOHO)

0.53

0.41

0.46

0.32

0.29

0.34

0.43

SOHO

0.37

0.37

0.28

0.21

0.19

0.26

0.18

Retail

0.25

0.25

0.29

0.23

0.19

0.19

0.22

2014.12

2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

Note) 1 month overdue

Substandard

630

424

48.7

554

13.7

Doubtful

267

334

-20.1

261

2.1

Estimated Loss

400

313

28.1

431

-7.1

Substandard & Below

1,297

1,070

21.2

1,246

4.1

NPL Ratio

0.52%

0.45%

0.07%p

0.50%

0.02%p

Loan Loss Allowance1)

3,197

3,105

3.0

3,282

-2.6

Reserve for credit losses2)

1,744

1,588

9.8

1,724

1.2

(New) NPL Coverage Ratio3)

112%

142%

-30%p

125%

-13%p

(Old) NPL Coverage Ratio

247%

290%

-44%p

263%

-17%p

Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses

  1. Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines
  2. Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (Dec. 2016)

27

Shinhan Card Asset Quality

NPL Ratio & NPL Coverage Ratio

(%)

411

359384378 349

300

1.67

1.24 1.161.04 1.081.26

2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9

NPL Coverage Ratio NPL Ratio

Delinquency Ratio

(%)

1.89

1.44

1.43

1.30

1.44

1.41

1.27

2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

Note) 1 month overdue from total credit

(KRW bil.)

2019.9

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Total Loans

29,851

28,311

5.4

28,993

3.0

Normal

28,606

27,244

5.0

27,761

3.0

Precautionary

870

760

14.3

860

1.1

Substandard

-

-

-

-

-

Doubtful

143

135

5.9

144

-0.3

Estimated Loss

232

170

36.0

228

1.5

Substandard & Below

375

306

22.7

372

0.8

NPL Ratio

1.26%

1.08%

0.18%p

1.28%

-0.03%p

Loan Loss Allowance1)

1,307

1,155

13.2

1,278

2.2

Reserve for credit losses

320

293

9.0

315

1.7

NPL Coverage Ratio

349%

378%

-29%p

344%

5%p

Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses (Excluding reserve for unused credit lines)

28

Provision for Credit Losses / Write-Offs

Provision for Credit Losses

(KRW bil.)

1,037

1,165

950

99

113

747

74

377

739

333

543

568

419

30

13

70

23

428

456

592

688

14

466

368

459

242

176

306

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Card

Others

Credit Cost Ratio

(%)

2.04

1.56

1.66

1.65

1.77

1.91

0.43

0.43

0.47

0.211)

0.26

0.27

0.33

0.25

0.29

0.33

0.21

0.10

0.10

0.16

0.05 1)

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

SFG

Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Card

Note 1) Normalized credit cost excluding write-backs from SHC : Group 0.34%, SHC 1.50%

Write-Offs & NPL Sales

(KRW bil.)

1,565

1,846

1,671

1,427

1,674

674

473

1,194

537

630

489

984

420

1,029

1,173

1,199

277

937

1,044

774

707

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q18

3Q19

Provision for Credit Losses

(KRW bil.)

FY19

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

FY18

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

Shinhan Bank1)

275

76

135

64

217

86

37

28

65

Retail

164

53

58

53

180

49

32

64

34

Corporate

111

23

77

11

37

38

5

-37

30

Shinhan Card

428

157

129

141

466

91

121

157

98

Total

703

233

264

206

683

177

158

184

163

Note 1) SHB figures are separate basis

Write-Offs & NPL Sales

(KRW bil.)

FY19

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

FY18

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

Shinhan Bank

547

198

198

152

1,097

149

361

265

322

Write-Off

271

83

108

80

467

69

174

113

112

Retail

137

48

59

29

200

47

64

51

38

Corporate

134

35

48

51

267

22

109

61

74

Sale

277

115

90

71

630

81

187

152

210

Retail

62

22

20

20

80

13

20

21

26

Corporate

214

93

70

51

550

68

167

132

184

Shinhan Card

436

156

124

156

577

120

145

154

158

Total

984

354

322

307

1,674

270

506

419

480

Write-Offs

NPL Sales

29

. Capital Adequacy & Key Financial Indices

  1. Capital Adequacy
  2. Key Financial Indices

30

Capital Adequacy

Group BIS Ratio

(%)

15.0

14.8

14.9

14.2

13.4

13.0

13.3

13.4

13.2

12.6

11.4

11.2

12.7

12.9

12.5

11.4

10.4

10.8

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9(e)

BIS Ratio

Tier 1

CET 1

Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio

(%)

15.4

15.7

15.6

16.0

16.5

14.8

13.3

13.7

13.3

12.5

13.1

13.2

12.5

12.0

12.8

12.8

12.9

13.2

2018.12

2019.9(e)

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

BIS Ratio

Tier 1

CET 1

Shinhan Card Capital Adequacy Ratio (%)

29.7 28.9

26.2

24.5

21.7 20.6

2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9(e)

Group BIS Ratio

(KRW bil.)

2019.9(e)

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

245,505

4.2

Risk-Weighted Assets

255,890

228,678

11.9

Capital

36,213

33,993

6.5

35,001

3.5

CET 1

29,124

28,696

1.5

28,404

2.5

Tier 1

32,216

30,678

5.0

31,515

2.2

BIS Ratio

14.2%

14.9%

-0.7%p

14.3%

-0.1%p

CET 1

11.4%

12.5%

-1.2%p

11.6%

-0.2%p

Tier 1

12.6%

13.4%

-0.8%p

12.8%

-0.2%p

Note) Based on Basel3

Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio

(KRW bil.)

2019.9(e)

2018.12

YTD%

2019.6

QoQ%

Risk-Weighted Assets

180,896

171,593

5.4

177,185

2.1

Capital

29,769

27,500

8.3

29,256

1.8

CET 1

23,790

22,114

7.6

23,311

2.1

Tier 1

24,788

22,812

8.7

24,309

2.0

BIS Ratio

16.5%

16.0%

0.4%p

16.5%

-0.1%p

CET 1

13.2%

12.9%

0.3%p

13.2%

-

Tier 1

13.7%

13.3%

0.4%p

13.7%

-

Note) Based on Basel3

31

Key Financial Indices

Dividend

(KRW)

21.6%

24.0%

24.8%

23.6%

23.9%

11.5%

14.3%

16.2%

3.06%

3.91%

2.95%

2.85%

1.83%

1.80%

1.37%

2.01%

1,600

1,450

1,450

1,200

750

950

700

650

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividend Yield

Dividend per Share

ROA / ROE

(%)

9.3

9.2

9.2

9.4

10.8

7.2

7.5

8.0

0.83

0.80

0.66

0.68

0.69

0.73

0.71

0.72

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

3Q19

ROE

ROA

Note)

ROEs are based on common stocks excluding treasury shares

SHB Loan Growth Rate

(%)

8.8

10.5

5.9

7.2

5.3

3.7

2.0

4.4

0.8

1.0

8.3

8.9

2.5

6.3

6.9

5.2

7.0

9.4

12.1

7.5

6.3

5.6

5.4

2.9

2012.12

2013.12

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Total Loans

Corporate

Retail

BPS / EPS

(KRW)

68,316

72,683

77,835

52,142

54,604

58,076

61,146

64,554

7,950

5,742

6,116

6,579

4,684

3,810

4,195

4,789

2012.12 2013.12 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9

BPS EPS

Note) Based on common stocks excluding treasury shares

32

. Appendix

  1. SHB SME Loans
  2. SHBRetailLoans
  3. SHB International Business

33

SHB SME Loans

Loans

90.51)

(KRW tril.)

Delinquency

(%)

Collateral

SME

85.0

78.6

Deposits etc.

0.53

0.42

67.3

71.8

18%

0.41

0.46

0.32

0.29

0.34

4%

17%

Total

17%

0.56

59.9

7%

0.37

0.44

18%

7%

Others

0.34

0.33

0.33

0.33

18%

7%

16%

Guarantee

16%

Unsecured

18%

7%

Accommodations

1.02

13%

8%

16%

0.36

0.44

0.09

25%

8%

16%

&Restaurants

0.08

0.10

0.07

16%

27%

27%

Wholesalers

17%

26%

&Retailers

Collateralized

25%

0.57

0.54

0.57

0.79

26%

2%

RealEstate

0.41

0.42

0.43

75%

Real Estate

26%

2%

2%

3%

2%

&Renting

3%

Construction

58%

31%

32%

31%

30%

2014.12

2015.12 2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

27%

30%

Manufacturing

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Total

Wholesalers

Real Estate

Manufacturing

2019.9

& Retailers

& Renting

Note 1) SOHO 51%, Registered 19%, Unregistered 30%

SOHO

42.7

46.1

0.37

0.28

0.37

38.6

0.18

0.21

0.19

0.26

Deposits etc.

16%

34.2

35.5

3%

30.5

15%

15%

0.28

0.37

0.29

0.23

0.38

15%

11%

Total

0.28

0.28

16%

11%

Guarantee

Unsecured

16%

11%

15%

Others

0.42

0.44

0.34

0.38

10%

15%

12%

16%

0.31

0.32

0.32

17%

12%

17%

Accommodations

13%

17%

17%

&Restaurants

0.36

0.23

0.31

Collateralized

0.10

0.09

18%

Wholesalers

0.05

0.04

83%

44%

44%

&Retailers

41%

41%

42%

RealEstate

0.61

0.34

0.32

0.37

0.40

0.55

Real Estate

70%

41%

&Renting

0.25

Construction

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

Manufacturing

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

13%

12%

13%

14%

14%

13%

Total

Accommodations

Wholesalers

Real Estate

Manufacturing

2019.93

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

&Restaurants

& Retailers

& Renting

34

SHB Retail Loans

Loans

(KRW tril.)

106.3

112.1

98.9

88.1

93.6

78.6

36.0

41.2

46.1

52.4

56.4

31.0

47.6

52.1

52.4

52.8

53.9

55.7

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Retail Loans Mortgage Personal Loans

Delinquency

(%)

0.23

0.19

0.19

0.22

0.25

0.25

0.29

0.38

0.44

0.53

0.52

0.58

0.36

0.35

0.170.11 0.09 0.11 0.11 0.120.15

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2018.9

2019.9

Retail Loans

Personal Loans

Mortgage

Retail Personal Loans

(KRW tril.)

Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans,

52.4

56.4

collective loans, home equity loans etc.

46.1

8.5

9.5

41.2 7.5

36.0

6.9

16.1

18.1

31.0

5.8

10.5

13.0

5.9

8.1

8.9

9.1

5.9

8.1

7.0

7.0

6.8

16.8

17.4

18.6

20.0

15.1

12.4

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

High credit

Secured

Jeonse

Others1)

Unsecured

Loans

Loans

Personal Loans

LTV

(%)

52.9

52.3

51.851.8

49.9 50.0

2014.12

2015.12

2016.12

2017.12

2018.12

2019.9

Loan Composition

Others1)

8%

Personal

Jeonse

Loans

16%

50%

Secured

Mortgage

8%

50%

Highcredit

Unsecured

18%

2019.9

Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans, collective loans, home equity loans etc.

Collateral

Unsecured

26%

Real Estate

47%

Guarantee

26%

Collateralized

Deposits etc. 1%74%

2019.9

35

SHB International Business

Net Income Contribution by International Business (KRW bil.)

13.6%

14.0%

13.9%

11.5%

319.5

12.7%

9.2%

8.3%

8.5%

274.8

6.9%

233.0

243.3

170.9 177.6

+13%

137.8 124.0

94.1

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2018

3Q19

NI Contribution (%)

Global Net Income

Asset Contribution by International Business

(KRW bil.)

10.2%

9.0%

39,717

8.2%

8.2%

31,404

7.2%

6.7%

7.1%

26,432

24,803

6.3%

18,029

20,611

14,951

16,001

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q19

Asset Contribution (%)

Global Assets

Net Income Composition

Others

Shinhan Bank China 10%

5%

Overseas

Branch

Shinhan

31%

Bank Japan

20%

Shinhan

Subsidiaries

Vietnam

69%

34%

3Q19

Asset Composition

Shinhan Bank America 5%Others

9%Overseas

Shinhan Bank China 14%

Branch

31%

Shinhan

Shinhan

Vietnam

Bank Japan

Subsidiaries

16%

25%

69%

3Q19

Note) KRW amounts of the net income are converted based on the average FX rates of the respective periods,

36

and the assets are converted based on the FX rates at the end of the respective periods

Disclaimer

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:04 UTC
