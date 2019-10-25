Shinhan Financial : SFG's Business Results for 2019 3Q 0 10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer Statement The financial information contained herein has neither been reviewed nor audited by independent auditors. Therefore, no assurance is given that the financial information contained herein is accurate or complete, and such financial information may differ from the financial information to be contained in our financial statements audited by independent auditors. The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice. We also note the following: Financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Korean IFRS. The financial figures have been derived following K-IFRS No.1109, 'Financial instruments' and K-IFRS No.1115, 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' for years starting January 1, 2018.

(Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2017 has not been restated.) K-IFRS 16 'Leases' replaced existing lease standards and is effective for the year beginning on January 1, 2019. (Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2018 has not been restated.) The net profit (loss) realized from the 59.15% interest in the newly acquired Orange Life Insurance, Ltd.

("Orange Life") has been included in our consolidated net profit (loss.) The acquisition accounting of Orange Life has been applied starting January 1, 2019 (the deemed acquisition date.) The net profit (loss) realized from the 60% interest in the newly acquired Asia Trust Co., Ltd. ("Asia Trust")

has been included in our consolidated net profit (loss.) The acquisition accounting of Asia Trust has been applied starting April 1, 2019 (the deemed acquisition date.) To present the financial information more effectively, the interest portion of provision for policy reserve, which was previously categorized as non-interest expense, is now categorized as interest expense.

(Financial information for periods prior to December 31, 2018 has been restated to reflect the same.) This presentation material is available at our website, www.shinhangroup.com. 1 Contents Ⅰ . 2019 3Q Business Results Highlights Ⅱ. Income Ⅲ. Assets & Liabilities Ⅳ. Asset Quality Ⅴ. Capital Adequacy Ⅵ. Appendix 2 2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 1 Group Net Income (KRW bil.) Annual NI 3,157 2,775 2,919 2,896 2,643 2,367 1,899 2,081 +9.6% FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Plus Factors Minus Factors 11 703 328 Non- operating income* SG&A* 179 73 299 Provision 158 Non- for Tax Interest credit Income* losses * Non- 2,896 controlling 2,643Interest interest income* 1H18 1H19 * Earnings before income tax 1 2 3 4 5 Positive Net Profit Momentum: Consistent earnings growth, reflecting 982 bil. the strength of diversified business model (2019 3Q Net Income) Solid Interest Income: +6.4% Strong quality asset growth +5.3% based on well-positioned loan mix (YoY SHB cumulative interest income growth and YTD loan growth) Robust Non-interest(19년1분기Income:中 은행 원화대출 성장률 및NIM) Strong performance across non-bank +37% subsidiaries with One Shinhan efforts (Year-over-year Group Non-Interest Income Expansion) Disciplined Cost Control: 42.6% Sustainable management with operational efficiency (2019 3Q cumulative Cost-to-Income ratio) Proactive Risk Management: 33bp Continuing risk management efforts 144% with a consistent provisioning policy (2019 3Q Group cumulative credit cost and NPL coverage ratio) 3 2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 2 Interest Income (%, KRW bil.) SHB Others NII Growth (YoY) 8.5 10.3 11.0 7.7 5.3 1.9 -2.4 7,615 6,903 6,360 6,050 5,906 2,029 5,928 1,911 5,629 1,856 1,683 1,741 1,500 1,535 4,992 5,586 4,367 4,165 4,504 4,129 4,393 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 SHB Loan Growth (%) Total Loans(YTD) Corporate(YTD) Retail(YTD) 7.2 4.4 5.9 5.3 5.0 6.3 6.3 5.6 6.9 7.5 5.6 5.2 5.4 4.3 2.5 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 NIM (%) SHB + SHC SHB 2.11 2.10 2.02 2.062.102.08 2.072.031.99 1.63 1.62 1.61 1.61 1.58 1.53 1.62 1.56 1.49 Cumulative Figs. Quarterly Figs. FY16 FY17 FY18 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Stable Interest Income Stream Balanced Loan Growth Margin Pressure from Unfavorable Rate Environment SFG's interest income increased by 5.3% YoY attributed to balanced loan portfolio and active loan growth Interest income from global hiked by 28.1% YoY, improving its contribution to the Group NII from 8.3% in 3Q18 to 10.1% in 3Q19 Steady NII improvement resulting from constant drive to focus on quality growth Through robust and balanced loan growth, SHB's KRW loan assets as end of 3Q19 marked 221 tril. up by 5.3% YTD Corporate loans up 5.2% YTD with more focus on high quality SOHO loans and retail loans up by 5.4% YTD driven by strong Jeonse loan demand SHB's KRW deposits up by 6.3% YTD, reaching to 221 tril. SHB quarterly NIM marked 1.53%, down by 5bp, mainly due to falling market interest rates and loan portfolio repricing SHB's NIM incl. Global recorded 1.57% for 3Q, partially offsetting margin compression from domestic Group NIM marked 1.99%, down 4bp QoQ, margin pressure from SHB were partially offset by growth in relatively higher margin products, i.e. card loans, in SHC 4 2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 3 Non-Interest Income (KRW bil.) G&A Expenses (%, KRW bil.) Fees & Commission Securities Related & Salary & Employee Benefits Other Expenses F/X Trading/ Derivatives Insurance D & A G&A Growth (YoY) Others1) 6.2 6.7 2.4 9.9 2,580 2,422 2,282 2,364 2,587 0.3 0.7 -1.4 427 493 2,018 355 480 990 4,811 4,742 1,884 4,509 327 1,032 1,170 826 756 4,463 4,475 375 752 868 646 3,148 3,009 3,630 2,826 3,303 2,740 2,769 1,469 1,621 1,566 1,711 1,939 2,301 1,475 1,619 2,071 -530 -428 -740 -735 -612 313 269 252 240 245 184 430 -824 -890 1,410 1,437 1,431 1,423 1,487 1,048 899 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Note 1) Insurance fees on deposits, contribution expenses etc Well-diversified Disciplined Cost Management Non-interest Income Portfolio Credit Cost (%, KRW bil.) Credit Cost Ratio Provision for Credit Losses 2014~2018 Average 0.43 0.43 0.47 0.39 0.34 1) 0.33 0.26 0.27 0.21 1,165 9501,037 739 747 543 568 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Note 1) Excluding write-backs from Shinhan Card Prudent Risk Management Non-interest income grew by 37.3% YoY, attributed to a hike in insurance profits coming from the inclusion of Orange Life along with an increase in securities related gains Fee income grew by 9.8% YoY, driven by robust growth in IB business, leases and sales of trust products, despite weak performances in brokerage and credit card fee income Group recorded industry-leading cost/income ratio of 42.6%, running at a historically low level, through cost control efforts and strong earnings stream despite SG&A rise due to the newly added Orange Life and Asia Trust SG&A costs went up by 3.2% YoY when excluding expenses from Orange Life, Asia Trust, marginal salary increases from overseas, etc Group credit cost ratio marked 33bp in 3Q19, 6bp lower than the 5-year recurring average SHB's credit cost ratio increased to 16bp, up by 6bp YoY, despite one-off allowances release, due to adopting preemptive and rigorous credit standards SHC's credit cost ratio increased to 1.91%, up by 15bp, mainly due to strong asset growth in card loans, lease and installment finance 5 2019 3Q Business Result Highlights 4 Asset Quality (%) Capital Adequacy (%) NPL Ratio SFG SHB SFG SHB 1.15 16.0 16.5 15.6 0.87 0.74 BIS 14.9 0.64 1.03 0.62 0.59 0.55 0.53 0.54 0.59 0.60 14.8 14.2 ROE & ROA (%) ROE ROA 10.8 9.2 9.2 9.4 0.80 0.65 0.55 0.57 0.51 0.47 0.45 0.47 0.50 0.52 13.3 13.4 13.7 12.6 13.2 13.3 Delinquency Ratio SHB Shinhan Card Tier 1 1.89 1.44 1.43 1.27 1.37 1.32 1.44 1.30 1.37 1.45 1.41 13.2 12.9 12.8 12.9 0.31 0.33 0.30 0.29 0.31 0.33 12.5 0.28 0.23 0.27 0.26 0.25 CET1 11.4 7.5 0.68 8.0 0.80 0.730.72 0.71 0.69 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018.3 2018.6 2018.92018.122019.3 2019.6 2019.9 2017 2018 2019.9(e) 2017 2018 2019.9(e) Note) Based on Basel 3 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q19 Maintaining Stable Asset Quality Capital Utilization Sustainable ROA & ROE for Future Growth Improvement Group and SHB NPL ratio both increased by 5bp YoY, marking 0.60% and 0.52% respectively SHB's and SHC's delinquency ratios recorded solid levels of 0.33%, 1.41% respectively Group NPL coverage ratio marked 144%, maintaining sufficient provision buffer Based on BASEL 3, Group's Common Equity Tier1 ratio experienced a temporary setback due to concentration of compression factors, such as M&As and share buybacks Based on BASEL 3, SHB's Common Equity Tier1 and BIS ratio are estimated at 13.2% and 16.5% respectively Group ROE recorded 10.8%, up 1.4%p YTD, driven by successful business portfolio diversification and strong earnings growth Group ROA improved by 0.08%p YTD, marking 0.80%, attributed to strong operating performances from both bank and non-bank subsidiaries 6 Project 2020 Initiatives : Year of Tangible Results 1Balanced Growth Bank Interest Domestic Organic Analog Entity Business Corporate- Income (Off-line) Centric Strategy oriented NI from Interest NI from Group NI Cost-to - Customized Mid-term Creative Banks Income Domestic (YoY) Income Strategy for Business Culture, (YoY) (YoY) (YoY) Ratio each of the Strategy "The Shinhan +3% +5% +9% +10% 42.6% subsidiaries 2020 SMART Leader" Project "SHeros" Non-Banks Non-Interest Overseas Inorganic Digital One Corporate Community- Income (On-line) Shinhan Culture oriented NI from Non-Interest Group NI New Operating Matrix ESG Compassionate Non-Banks Income from Global Business Income Business Lines, Recognition Finance (YoY) (YoY) Business Lines (M&As) through Cross-Selling (YoY) As of 3Q19 Digital "Society of Platform2) Ratio +15% +37% +19% Orange Life, 1,009 bil. 40.4% A+Grade Hope" ShinhanPVFC, REITs, Project Non Banks Non-Interest Global NI Archipelago AM from CGS "ECO Net Income Transformation NI Contribution Income Proportion Contribution 34% 30% 10% 152.4 bil. 20∙20" 2 Global 3 Digital 4 Uphold Expansion Transformation Corp. Culture 1) Financial Figures are as of September 30, 2019 2) Based on 3Q19 Operating Income from Shinhan Bank, Card, Investment Corp., Life and Orange Life 7 One Shinhan : Synergy Creation Matrix Structure Bank Invest Life Credit Capital AM & -ment Card others GIB(Investment Banking) WM (Wealth Management) Global Business (Overseas) GMS(Markets & Securities) Pension Group Real Estate Business Line (GIB, WM, AM, Asia Trust, Alternative Investment, REITs) Digital(CDO, Shinhan Digital Innovation Institute, Shinhan Digital Campus, Group Bigdata Center, Future's Lab) Distribution Channel / Customer Base Expanding One Shinhan Value Co-marketing, Cross-selling, Launch of One Shinhan financial products, Integrated customer DB (Shinhan Plus), Group reward programs Note 1) Financial figures of GIB and WM are based on managerial accounting Note 2) Financial figures of GIB from 2013 to 2016 are based on CIB's IB division •GIB(Operating Income, KRW bil.) 479.1 257.3309.0 303.0 171.8 170.3 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 •WM(Operating Income, KRW bil.) 427.3 470.2 276.6 274.3296.8 322.0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 •Global Business(Net Income, KRW bil.) 322.8 173.8 159.2 204.9 93.7 123.3 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 •Cross-Selling Ratio (%) 37.7 38.539.2 39.7 36.1 34.7 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 +37% 520.9 380.5 3Q18 3Q19 △2% 355.7 349.7 3Q18 3Q19 +19% 292.1 245.0 3Q18 3Q19 +0.5%p 40.4 39.9 3Q18 3Q19 8 Ⅱ. Income SFG Income SFG Non-Interest Income SFG G&A Expenses SFG Income by Subsidiaries Major Subsidiaries Income 9 SFG Income SFG Interest Income & NIM (Quarterly) (%, KRW bil.) 2.05 2.07 2.06 2.06 2.10 2.11 2.10 2.08 2.07 2.03 1.99 1,746 1,832 1,816 1,882 1,931 1,986 1,908 1,956 2,028 1,682 529 484 521 530 1,643 488 481 503 516 470 480 474 1,170 1,212 1,267 1,344 1,335 1,379 1,415 1,457 1,424 1,472 1,498 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 SFG NIM (Excluding Merchant Fee) SHB Others SFG Earnings before Income Tax (KRW bil.) 4,467 4,153 2,868 3,141 3,170 3,798 3,669 15 2,364 213 167 62 2,282 27 2,587 2,422 2,018 2,580 1,884 6,050 5,906 6,360 6,903 7,615 5,629 5,928 -4,463 -4,475 -4,509 -4,811 -4,742 -3,303 -3,630 -950 -1,037 -1,165 -543 -739 -568 -747 -32 -33 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Interest Non-Interest Non-Operating G&A Provision for Credit Income Income Income Expenses Losses (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Operating Income (a=b+c) 8,514.9 7,513.0 13.3 2,864.9 2,920.5 -1.9 Interest Income (b) 5,928.2 5,628.9 5.3 2,027.9 1,992.4 1.8 Non-Interest Income (c) 2,586.7 1,884.1 37.3 836.9 928.1 -9.8 G&A Expenses (d) 3,630.4 3,302.6 9.9 1,225.6 1,236.3 -0.9 Pre-Provision Oper. Income (e=a-d) 4,884.5 4,210.4 16.0 1,639.2 1,684.1 -2.7 Non-Operating Income (f) 15.4 26.6 -42.1 -1.6 4.8 n.a. Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f) 4,899.9 4,237.0 15.6 1,637.6 1,688.9 -3.0 Provision for Credit Losses (h) 747.0 568.0 31.5 221.3 274.9 -19.5 Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h) 4,152.9 3,669.1 13.2 1,416.3 1,414.0 0.2 Income Tax 1,068.1 994.5 7.4 367.9 343.5 7.1 Consolidated Net Income1) 2,896.0 2,643.4 9.6 981.6 996.1 -1.5 Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest 10 SFG Non-Interest Income SFG Non-Interest Income (KRW bil.) 2,580 2,422 2,282 2,364 2,587 2,018 355 427 480 493 1,884 990 327 1,032 1,170 826 756 375 868 752 646 1,469 1,621 1,566 1,711 1,939 1,475 1,619 -530 -428 -740 -735 -824 -612 -890 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Fees & Securities Related & Insurance Others Commission F/X Trading/ Derivatives Related SFG Fees & Commission (KRW bil.) 1,939 1,621 1,566 1,711 416 1,619 1,469 1,475 381 252 503 444 267 475 232 285 146 190 217 159 283 221 198 202 235 225 165 146 193 200 190 166 134 116 160 180 60 86 146 124 117 132 551 665 705 421 416 474 523 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Credit Card Brokerage Fund/ Trust F/X Others Bancassurance (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Non-Interest Income 2,586.7 1,884.1 37.3 836.9 928.1 -9.8 Fees & Commission 1,619.5 1,475.3 9.8 530.3 609.3 -13.0 Securities Related & 867.7 645.6 34.4 311.0 205.8 51.1 FX Trading/Derivatives (Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments) -47.2 267.0 n.a. 131.9 69.1 90.9 (Gains onDerivatives &F/X) 734.1 282.6 159.7 94.0 122.2 -23.1 Insurance Related 989.7 375.0 163.9 311.3 409.6 -24.0 Others -890.1 -611.8 n.a. -315.7 -296.6 n.a. (Contribution Expenses) -228.4 -208.3 n.a. -77.1 -73.1 n.a. (Insurance Fees on Deposits) -282.8 -264.0 n.a. -95.6 -92.0 n.a. (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Fees & Commission 1,619.5 1,475.3 9.8 530.3 609.3 -13.0 Credit Card Fee Income 251.6 284.9 -11.7 74.5 90.5 -17.6 Brokerage Commissions 145.5 216.9 -32.9 45.8 50.2 -8.7 Fund/Bancassurance Fees 158.7 145.9 8.8 39.1 73.7 -47.0 Trust Fee Income 225.3 180.4 24.9 74.8 86.6 -13.6 FX Fee Income 133.8 124.3 7.6 45.1 53.0 -14.9 Electronic Transaction Fees 113.1 109.0 3.7 38.6 38.0 1.6 IB Related Fees 118.7 60.4 96.5 33.1 62.9 -47.4 Lease Financing Fees 101.1 55.5 82.1 37.9 32.8 15.6 Others 371.6 297.9 24.8 141.4 121.6 16.3 11 SFG G&A Expenses SFG G&A Expenses (KRW bil.) 4,463 4,475 4,509 4,811 4,742 3,148 3,009 3,303 3,630 2,769 2,826 2,740 2,071 2,301 313 269 252 240 245 1,410 1,437 1,431 1,423 1,487 184 430 1,048 899 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Salary & Employee Benefits D & A Other Expenses Cost-Income Ratio1) (%) SFG G&A Expenses (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) G&A Expenses 3,630.4 3,302.6 9.9 1,225.6 1,236.3 -0.9 Salary & Employee Benefits 2,301.1 2,070.5 11.1 770.1 772.5 -0.3 (Early Retirement Program 0.6 1.3 -56.2 0.0 0.0 17.1 Expenses) D & A 430.2 183.9 134.0 146.6 144.1 1.8 Other Expenses 899.0 1,048.2 -14.2 309.0 319.8 -3.4 (Advertising Expenses) 155.7 184.1 -15.4 63.9 55.1 15.9 (Taxes and Dues) 150.9 133.8 12.8 40.5 67.7 -40.2 SHB G&A Expenses (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) 56.4 54.5 52.253.947.3 G&A Expenses 2,213.7 2,092.2 5.8 758.3 750.5 1.0 Salary & Employee Benefits 1,335.1 1,253.8 6.5 449.0 447.0 0.4 (Early Retirement Program 55.3 52.7 51.3 52.4 47.5 44.0 43.1 43.2 42.6 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 SFG SHB Note 1) Cumulative Basis Expenses) 0.6 0.2 149.0 0.0 0.0 17.1 D & A 298.2 122.3 143.8 102.0 97.7 4.3 Other Expenses 580.3 716.0 -19.0 207.4 205.7 0.8 (Advertising Expenses) 46.7 45.9 1.7 22.6 15.1 50.3 (Taxes and Dues) 78.1 64.2 21.7 20.2 38.5 -47.4 12 SFG Income by Subsidiaries 1 Net Income Contribution by Subsidiaries1) Non-Bank 3% Non-Bank 5% Subsidiaries 8% 4% 8% 31% Subsidiaries 7% 16% Bank 34% 14% Bank 69% 66% FY18 3Q19 Shinhan Card Shinhan Investment Corp. Shinhan Life Insurance, Shinhan Capital & Others Orange Life Insurance Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG Net Income Contribution by Non-Bank Subsidiaries1)(KRW bil.) 38.7% 42.0% 44.2% 33.6% 34.8% 31.4% 31.3% 1,051 1,009 1,046 1,371 1,087 881 924 1,958 1,729 2,298 1,932 1,992 1,465 1,503 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Bank Non-BankNI contribution (%) Note 1) After reflecting ownership by SFG Net Income Ownership Net Income Adjustment Net Income (KRW bil.) (A x Ownership) (Consolidated) [B] [C=AⅹB] [D] [E=C+D] [A] -61.1 Bank (a) 1,997.2 1,991.8 1,930.7 Shinhan Bank 1,976.3 100.0% 1,976.3 -58.9 1,917.4 Jeju Bank 21.0 75.3% 15.5 -2.2 13.3 Non-Bank (b) 1,107.2 1,010.4 42.1 1,052.5 Shinhan Card 411.1 100.0% 411.1 7.2 418.3 Shinhan Investment Corp. 202.1 100.0% 202.1 -0.1 202.0 Shinhan Life Insurance 109.8 100.0% 109.8 24.8 134.6 Orange Life Insurance 211.6 59.2% 126.1 11.6 137.7 Shinhan BNPP AM 18.1 65.0% 11.8 -0.1 11.7 Shinhan Capital 99.1 100.0% 99.1 3.1 102.2 Shinhan Savings Bank 20.6 100.0% 20.6 1.3 22.0 Asia Trust 12.3 60.0% 7.4 - 7.4 Shinhan DS 2.2 100.0% 2.2 -6.5 -4.3 Shinhan AITAS 8.7 99.8% 8.7 0.6 9.3 Shinhan Credit Information 0.9 100.0% 0.9 - 0.9 Shinhan Alternative Investment 2.8 100.0% 2.8 0.2 3.0 Shinhan REITs Management 7.8 100.0% 7.8 - 7.8 SFG (c) -87.32) -87.3 Total (d=a+b+c)1) 3,104.4 3,002.2 -106.2 2,896.0 Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest 2) SFG (Separate): Brand Fee Income KRW 37.3bil.Net Interest Expense KRW -107.4bil., etc 13 SFG Income by Subsidiaries 2 Non-Bank Net Income (KRW bil.) 1,087 1,371 1,051 1,046 125 1,009 924 77 64 121 149 100 151 212 131 881 161 90 215 126 125 81 115 251 118 129 110 914 230 202 695 716 519 635 396 411 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Shinhan Shinhan Shinhan Orange Life Others Card Investment Corp. Life Insurance Insurance ROA (%) 0.69 0.73 0.71 0.72 0.80 0.68 0.60 0.49 0.64 0.55 0.67 0.68 2.79 3.32 2.94 3.63 1.88 1.83 0.51 0.82 0.44 0.77 0.86 0.83 0.39 0.43 0.58 0.42 0.43 0.45 0.90 1.11 0.80 1.10 0.97 0.88 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q19 (Reflecting SFG Ownership, 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) KRW bil.) Bank (a) 1,992.1 1,932.2 3.1 698.9 670.1 4.3 Shinhan Bank 1,976.3 1,916.5 3.1 694.4 663.7 4.6 Jeju Bank 15.8 15.8 0.1 4.5 6.3 -29.4 Non-Bank (b) 1,009.4 880.6 14.6 325.5 330.8 -1.6 Shinhan Card 411.1 395.5 3.9 139.8 149.1 -6.2 Shinhan Investment Corp. 202.1 230.0 -12.1 59.3 72.0 -17.6 Shinhan Life Insurance 109.8 129.2 -15.0 31.8 24.1 31.6 Orange Life Insurance 125.1 - n.a. 38.1 39.5 -3.6 Shinhan BNPP AM 11.8 9.7 21.2 4.3 4.0 8.4 Shinhan Capital 99.1 87.6 13.2 28.3 25.2 12.1 Shinhan Savings Bank 20.6 13.5 53.4 9.4 5.7 64.2 Asia Trust 7.4 - n.a. 5.1 2.2 128.3 Shinhan DS 2.2 1.2 85.9 1.0 0.4 155.6 Shinhan AITAS 8.7 6.3 38.8 3.4 2.8 23.0 Shinhan Credit Information 0.9 2.0 -56.0 0.3 0.4 -25.0 Shinhan Alternative Investment 2.8 2.8 -1.1 0.8 2.7 -71.7 Shinhan REITs Management 7.8 2.8 181.1 3.8 2.7 42.7 Total (a+b) 3,001.5 2,812.9 6.7 1,024.4 1,000.9 2.4 Consolidated Net Income1) 2,896.0 2,643.4 9.6 981.6 996.1 -1.5 Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest SFG Shinhan Shinhan Shinhan Shinhan Orange Life Bank Card Investment Corp. Life Insurance Insurance 14 Shinhan Bank Income 1 Net Income (KRW bil.) 1,940 2,279 1,976 1,916 1,712 1,455 1,490 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Interest Income/NIM(Quarterly) (%, KRW bil.) 1.56 1.56 1.58 1.61 1.63 1.62 1.61 1.61 1.58 1.53 1.53 1,344 1,379 1,415 1,457 1,424 1,472 1,498 1,212 1,267 1,335 1,170 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 NIM Interest Income (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Operating Income (a=b+c) 5,132.5 4,842.8 6.0 1,755.2 1,732.9 1.3 Interest Income (b) 4,393.4 4,128.8 6.4 1,497.9 1,471.9 1.8 Non-Interest Income (c) 739.1 714.0 3.5 257.4 261.0 -1.4 G&A Expenses (d) 2,213.7 2,092.2 5.8 758.3 750.5 1.0 Pre-Provision Oper.Income (e=a-d) 2,918.8 2,750.6 6.1 996.9 982.4 1.5 Non-Operating Income (f) -5.8 7.7 n.a. -9.9 8.8 n.a. Pre-Provision Income (g=e+f) 2,913.0 2,758.3 5.6 987.0 991.2 -0.4 Provision for Credit Losses (h) 306.1 176.3 73.6 68.5 150.6 -54.5 Earnings before Income Tax (i=g-h) 2,606.9 2,582.0 1.0 918.5 840.6 9.3 Income Tax 630.4 665.3 -5.2 224.0 176.8 26.7 Net Income1) 1,976.3 1,916.5 3.1 694.4 663.7 4.6 Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 NIS (a-b) (quarterly) 1.75 1.81 1.82 1.84 1.87 1.89 1.89 1.86 1.86 1.86 1.81 Loan interest rate (a) 3.00 3.03 3.04 3.10 3.19 3.27 3.32 3.35 3.38 3.37 3.27 Deposit interest rate (b) 1.26 1.22 1.22 1.26 1.32 1.38 1.43 1.49 1.52 1.51 1.46 NIM (quarterly) 1.53 1.56 1.56 1.58 1.61 1.63 1.62 1.61 1.61 1.58 1.53 NIM (cumulative figures) 1.53 1.55 1.55 1.56 1.61 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.61 1.59 1.57 15 Shinhan Bank Income 2 Non-Interest Income (KRW bil.) 946 1,033 883 805 757 791 714 739 525 609 426 514 434 541 803 854 884 991 1,037 779 847 -513 -517 -608 -626 -679 -499 -649 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Fees & Commission Securities Related & Others1) F/X Trading/ Derivatives Note 1) Including Deposit Insurance Premium, Contribution Expenses etc. Fees & Commission (KRW bil.) 991 1,037 854 884 98 847 108 803 91 57 779 84 111 65 149 106 61 77 43 82 146 199 109 90 133 170 42 181 115 123 99 112 72 153 50 443 467 501 503 533 394 430 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Fund Bancassurance FX Trust Others (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Non-Interest Income 739.1 714.0 3.5 257.4 261.0 -1.4 Fees & Commission 847.2 778.7 8.8 272.8 323.0 -15.6 Securities Related & 541.1 434.3 24.6 197.0 163.7 20.3 FX Trading/Derivatives (Gains onFVPLFinancial Instruments) 98.7 195.0 -49.4 9.1 8.4 8.9 (Gains onDerivatives &F/X) 342.8 207.5 65.2 131.0 129.5 1.2 Others -649.2 -499.0 n.a. -212.4 -225.7 n.a. (Contribution Expenses) -222.2 -202.4 n.a. -75.0 -71.0 n.a. (Insurance Fees on Deposits) -224.2 -228.4 n.a. -74.5 -72.4 n.a. (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Fees & Commission 847.2 778.7 8.8 272.8 323.0 -15.6 Fund Fee Income 83.7 77.4 8.1 28.7 32.2 -11.1 Bancassurance Fee Income 43.0 42.2 1.8 14.7 14.7 0.2 FX Fee Income 109.0 111.7 -2.4 37.9 39.3 -3.6 Trust Fee Income 181.3 153.3 18.2 58.3 65.9 -11.5 Electronic Transaction Fees 112.8 108.1 4.3 38.5 37.9 1.5 IB Related Fees 91.7 48.8 87.7 18.6 56.6 -67.2 Others 225.8 237.2 -4.8 76.1 76.3 -0.3 16 Shinhan Card Income Merchant Fee Income and Rates (KRW bil.) 1.79% 1.75% 1.50% 1.51% 1.51% 1.51% 1.42% 2,079 2,074 2,091 2,170 1,990 1,609 1,569 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Merchant Fee Rates Merchant Fee Income Recovery from Written-off Assets (KRW bil.) 3.1tril. 6.3% 5.9% 5.7% 6.2% 6.6% 6.3% 7.0% Written 219.7 201.8 191.6 190.5 202.2 -off Assets 160.5 147.4 2019.9 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Recovery Rate Recovery from Written-off Assets (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Operating Revenue (a) 2,989.4 2,813.1 6.3 1,025.4 1,001.3 2.4 Card Business 2,207.4 2,203.3 0.2 737.2 748.0 -1.4 Installment Finance 99.2 81.1 22.3 35.8 33.0 8.5 Lease 135.3 87.9 54.0 48.8 44.3 10.2 Others 547.5 440.9 24.2 203.5 176.0 15.6 (Derivatives & FX) 205.2 123.8 65.7 87.3 61.8 41.3 Interest Expense (b) 372.8 314.1 18.7 125.4 125.7 -0.2 G&A Expenses (c) 479.1 501.1 -4.4 163.7 158.7 3.1 Commissions & Other Expenses (d) 1,161.7 1,092.6 6.3 410.7 387.4 6.0 (Derivatives & FX) 179.7 97.1 85.0 78.8 51.4 53.3 Pre-Provision Income 975.8 905.3 7.8 325.6 329.5 -1.2 (e=a-b-c-d) Provision for Credit Losses (f) 427.6 368.3 16.1 136.9 133.2 2.7 Earnings before Income Tax (g=e-f) 548.3 537.0 2.1 188.7 196.3 -3.9 Income Tax 137.1 143.2 -4.2 48.0 47.3 1.4 Net Income1) 411.1 395.5 3.9 139.8 149.1 -6.2 Note 1) Net Income in Controlling Interest 17 Shinhan Investment Corp. Income Fees & Commission (KRW bil.) Others 3% IB 20% 506.7 Brokerage Financial Fees 43% 450.2 399.7 429.5 92.5 Product Fees 38.7 59.6 34% 105.0 59.7 128.6 391.93Q19 304.0 95.8 125.2 63.3 348.8 27.8 84.6 81.1 98.6 101.3 286.1 271.9 224.3 219.1 219.8 186.7 151.1 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Brokerage Fees Financial Product Fees IB Others Financial Products (KRW tril.) 84.3 96.7 68.1 72.3 17.3 19.3 2.6 56.1 16.9 2.6 17.2 43.1 2.9 24.1 29.6 16.1 3.1 16.0 3.8 16.1 18.2 12.1 2.9 40.3 45.2 31.8 36.5 11.7 24.1 10.3 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Beneficiary Trust ELS Others1) Financial Product Certificate Account Balance Condensed I/S & Key Financial Indices (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Operating Revenue 224.2 -9.8 697.3 751.0 -7.1 248.5 Fees & Commission 348.8 392.0 -11.0 107.4 139.6 -23.1 Proprietary Trading 240.5 261.0 -7.9 86.0 66.8 28.7 Others 108.0 98.0 10.2 30.8 42.1 -26.8 Operating Expense 464.3 451.5 2.9 157.1 153.4 2.4 G&A Expenses 384.8 371.0 3.7 129.0 130.3 -1.0 Commission Expense 83.8 79.8 5.0 25.8 31.0 -16.5 ProvisionforCreditLosses -4.2 0.7 n.a. 2.3 -7.9 n.a. Operating Income 233.0 299.5 -22.2 67.1 95.1 -29.5 Net Income 202.1 230.0 -12.1 59.3 72.0 -17.6 Net Capital Ratio(%) 1,342% 679% 663%p 1,342% 902% 440%p ROE 7.4% 9.4% -2.0%p 7.4% 8.3% -0.9%p ROA 0.8% 1.1% -0.2%p 0.8% 0.9% -0.1%p Note) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis Note 1) Sum of Wrap, RP and Micro Debentures 18 Shinhan Life Insurance Income Key Financial Indices (KRW bil.) 9.2% 10.4% 7.6% 7.7% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 150.6 120.6 131.0 129.2 100.2 109.8 80.7 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 ROE Net Income Operating Assets (KRW tril.) 4.50% 4.06% 3.74% 3.44% 3.30% 3.38% 3.18% 27.7 26.6 29.4 25.2 23.3 7.2 6.7 8.4 20.5 5.9 18.0 5.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 2.8 0.1 0.1 3.0 0.1 5.6 6.1 6.0 6.2 5.4 5.4 0.1 4.9 8.6 10.5 11.3 12.3 13.6 13.4 14.1 1.5 1.8 1.5 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.6 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 Investment Cash & Fixed Loans Equities Others Yield 1) Deposits Income Key Financial Indices (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Prem. Received 3,247.4 3,465.2 -6.3 1,064.6 1,078.8 -1.3 AnnualPrem. Equivalent (APE) 292.2 330.8 -11.7 100.2 99.7 0.5 Protection APE 282.5 310.7 -9.1 98.2 96.5 1.8 Net Income 109.8 129.2 -15.0 31.8 24.1 31.6 ROE 7.6% 10.4% -2.8%p 7.6% 8.3% -0.8%p ROA 0.4% 0.6% -0.1%p 0.4% 0.5% -0.0%p RBC 236.0% 201.4% 34.6%p 236.0% 243.5% -7.5%p Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension 2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis. Operating Assets (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Operating Assets 29,381.7 27,705.7 6.0 28,571.8 2.8 Cash & Deposits 582.6 619.7 -6.0 411.4 41.6 Fixed Income 14,120.2 13,636.9 3.5 13,652.9 3.4 Loans 6,193.8 6,136.6 0.9 6,161.2 0.5 Equities 117.2 132.0 -11.2 111.0 5.6 Others 8,368.0 7,180.5 16.5 8,235.3 1.6 Investment yield 3.18% 3.30% -0.12%p 3.31% -0.13%p Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9 19 Orange Life Insurance Income Key Financial Indices (KRW bil.) 9.7% 9.0% 8.9% 8.6% 8.7% 8.4% 5.7% 340.2 304.8 311.3 223.5 240.7 265.1 211.6 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 ROE Net Income Operating Assets (KRW tril.) 4.52% 4.09% 3.72% 3.72% 3.67% 3.65% 3.61% 24.0 24.6 26.3 25.8 26.3 22.7 1.7 1.8 0.5 0.7 1.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 2.4 18.5 0.1 0.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 2.5 0.3 2.0 0.1 1.8 15.5 19.7 20.8 21.1 21.4 20.8 21.3 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.6 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 Investment Cash & Fixed Loans Equities Others Yield 1) Deposits Income Key Financial Indices (KRW bil.) 3Q19 3Q18 YoY% 3Q19 2Q19 QoQ% (Acc.) (Acc.) Prem. Received 1,053.9 -6.6 3,127.4 3,465.4 -9.8 984.8 AnnualPrem. Equivalent (APE) 474.1 538.3 -11.9 125.6 166.6 -24.6 Protection APE 274.6 246.7 11.3 81.4 91.7 -11.2 Net Income 211.6 265.1 -20.2 64.4 66.8 -3.6 ROE 9.0% 9.7% -0.7%p 9.0% 9.4% -0.5%p ROA 0.9% 1.1% -0.2%p 0.9% 0.9% -0.0%p RBC 437.9% 438.1% -0.2%p 437.9% 428.0% 9.9%p Note1) Excluding Retirement Pension 2) ROE, ROA are calculated on a cumulative basis. Operating Assets (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Operating Assets 26,283.3 26,319.3 -0.1 26,078.1 0.8 Cash & Deposits 550.1 539.3 2.0 493.6 11.5 Fixed Income 21,345.7 21,401.5 -0.3 21,187.0 0.7 Loans 2,417.0 2,588.6 -6.6 2,389.9 1.1 Equities 128.6 135.1 -4.8 131.7 -2.4 Others 1,841.8 1,654.9 11.3 1,875.9 -1.8 Investment yield 3.65% 3.72% -0.07%p 3.71% -0.06%p Note 1) Investment Yield: Total return, 12-month rolling basis, under IFRS9 (Pre-acquisition Orange Life figures are under IAS39) 20 Ⅲ. Assets & Liabilities SFG Asset Growth SHB Loan / Deposit Growth Shinhan Card Asset Growth 21 SFG Asset Growth Asset Contribution by Subsidiary Asset Management 7%etc.3% Life Insurance 9% (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Bank (a) 478,240.1 423,928.2 12.8 461,390.4 3.7 Shinhan Bank 472,212.2 417,947.3 13.0 455,413.4 3.7 Jeju Bank 6,027.9 5,980.9 0.8 5,977.0 0.9 Investment 9% Credit Card 4% Bank 67% Non-Bank (b) 230,767.4 175,787.8 31.3 224,772.1 2.7 Shinhan Card 31,365.0 29,429.5 6.6 30,581.2 2.6 Shinhan Investment Corp. 67,238.1 55,703.6 20.7 64,822.1 3.7 Shinhan Life Insurance 33,635.1 31,823.6 5.7 32,898.3 2.2 SFG Total Assets (KRW tril.) 713 21 603 49 66 536 16 46 490 12 32 67 41 450 10 30 56 31 407 9 39 47 29 27 38 9 25 43 26 36 38 24 22 39 23 22 380 424 478 345 279 318 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Bank Shinhan Shinhan Investment Life Shinhan BNPP Others Card Corp. Insurance AM Orange Life 32,697.5 - n.a. 32,659.3 0.1 Shinhan BNPP AM 49,371.0 46,165.7 6.9 49,116.8 0.5 Shinhan Capital 7,120.3 6,116.6 16.4 6,802.3 4.7 Shinhan Savings Bank 1,609.8 1,454.3 10.7 1,494.7 7.7 Asia Trust 163.8 - n.a. 151.3 8.3 Shinhan DS 92.6 43.1 114.9 90.7 2.1 Shinhan AITAS 72.7 65.7 10.6 68.7 5.8 Shinhan Credit Information 24.5 24.4 0.6 23.9 2.7 Shinhan Alternative Investment 3,311.8 1,211.6 173.3 2,400.6 38.0 Shinhan REITs Management 994.4 801.3 24.1 988.0 0.6 Others 3,029.0 2,948.6 2.7 2,671.6 13.4 Total 1) 713,459.5 603,453.5 18.2 690,539.3 3.3 Consolidated Total Assets 546,004.6 459,600.5 18.8 530,148.8 3.0 Note 1) Trust A/C of Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Investment Corp. and AUM(including ordinary discretionary assets) of Shinhan BNPP AM, Shinhan Alternative Investment, Shinhan REITs are included 22 SHB Loan / Deposit Growth Loan Composition Funding Composition L. Corp. Debentures 10.9% Corporate 8.2% CD 3.4% 49.2% Mortgage SOHO 25.2% Retail Time 20.9% Registered 50.8% Savings Others Low Cost 48.4% 7.7% Deposits Unregistered 25.5% 37.3% SME 12.4% 41.0% KRWLoanGrowth (KRW tril.) LowCostDeposits (KRW tril.) (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Loan in KRW 220,737 209,568 5.3 219,230 0.7 Retail 112,068 106,304 5.4 110,529 1.4 Mortgage 55,696 53,935 3.3 55,707 -0.0 Others1) 56,372 52,369 7.6 54,822 3.0 Corporate 108,668 103,264 5.2 108,701 -0.0 SME 90,462 84,974 6.5 89,856 0.7 SOHO 46,144 42,665 8.2 45,534 1.4 Large Corporate etc. 18,206 18,290 -0.5 18,845 -3.5 Loan in FX 10,601 7,807 35.8 9,546 13.5 10.5% 4.4% 5.9% 177 185195 7.2% 6.5%1) 19.9% 5.3% 9.9% 9.5% 3.9% 3.6% 221 210 96 89 93 82 74 Note 1) Including Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Loans, Jeonse Loans etc. (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Total Deposits in KRW 221,376 208,349 6.3 221,795 -0.2 Low Cost Deposits 96,317 92,950 3.6 96,398 -0.1 Demand 29,899 28,455 5.1 30,246 -1.2 Savings 66,418 64,495 3.0 66,152 0.4 Time Savings 125,058 115,399 8.4 125,397 -0.3 Time Deposits 116,052 106,684 8.8 116,618 -0.5 Accumulative etc. 9,006 8,715 3.3 8,778 2.6 Certificate of Deposits 8,673 8,603 0.8 7,708 11.2 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Growth Rate(YTD) Total Loans Growth Rate(YTD) Low Cost Deposits Debentures in KRW 28,204 23,814 18.4 27,778 1.8 Note 1) Including Loans Securitized 23 Shinhan Card Asset Growth Transaction Volume (KRW tril.) (KRW bil.) 176.6 168.4 169.1 Earning Assets 137.5 141.2 148.4 8.0 8.2 8.9 130.7 Credit Purchase 7.2 14.9 14.2 14.6 6.6 7.3 Cash Advances 6.4 21.6 22.3 23.5 15.3 11.0 16.5 21.4 10.7 18.1 Card Loan 17.4 20.0 (Re-aged Loan) 102.7 121.8 121.7 125.5 92.9 97.4 Installment Finance 96.7 (25.7) (28.2) (29.9) (23.3) (22.5) (22.2) (19.4) Lease etc. Effective Cardholders (in thousands) FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Merchants Lump-Sum Install. Cash Card Others Total Transaction (in thousands) Purchase Advance Loan Volume Note) Figs. in parenthesis represent debit card transaction volume Funding Composition (KRW bil.) Total Funding Others CP 4% Debentures 10% ABS ABS 16% Debenture CP 70% Others 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% 28,662 2.3 29,333 27,254 7.6 14,306 14,015 2.1 14,114 1.4 1,902 1,986 -4.3 1,901 0.0 6,945 6,276 10.7 6,805 2.1 268 239 12.0 239 12.0 3,126 2,671 17.1 3,013 3.7 3,054 2,306 32.5 2,828 8.0 12,596 12,495 0.8 12,533 0.5 2,887 2,810 2.7 2,868 0.7 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% 20,782 19,033 9.2 20,108 3.4 14,455 14,112 2.4 14,321 0.9 3,247 2,556 27.0 2,586 25.6 2,180 1,665 30.9 2,200 -0.9 901 700 28.7 1,002 -10.1 24 Ⅳ. Asset Quality SFG Asset Quality SHB Asset Quality Shinhan Card Asset Quality Provision for Credit Losses / Write-offs 25 SFG Asset Quality Precautionary & below Ratio/NPL Ratio (%) 2.14 1.66 1.69 1.52 1.30 1.32 1.15 0.87 0.74 0.62 0.60 0.53 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Precautionary & below Ratio NPL Ratio NPL Coverage Ratio (%) 302 260 265 191 220 170 168 144 134 121 106 94 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 (New) NPL Coverage Ratio(excluding RCL) (Old) NPL Coverage Ratio (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Total Loans1) 305,648 287,918 6.2 302,193 1.1 Normal 301,599 284,181 6.1 297,960 1.2 Precautionary 2,220 2,226 -0.3 2,461 -9.8 Substandard 693 479 44.9 610 13.8 Doubtful 454 498 -9.0 450 0.9 Estimated Loss 682 535 27.5 712 -4.3 Substandard & Below 1,829 1,512 21.0 1,772 3.2 NPL Ratio 0.60% 0.53% 0.07%p 0.59% 0.01%p Loan Loss Allowance2) 4,854 4,562 6.4 4,918 -1.3 Reserve for credit losses3) 2,214 1,987 11.4 2,182 1.5 (New) NPL Coverage Ratio4) 144% 170% -26%p 154% -10%p (Old) NPL Coverage Ratio 265% 302% -36%p 278% -12%p Note 1) Sum of Shinhan Bank, Jeju Bank, Shinhan Card, Shinhan Investment Corp., Shinhan Life Insurance, Orange Life, Shinhan Capital, Shinhan Savings Bank and Asia Trust. Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines 4) Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (starting Dec. 2016) 26 SHB Asset Quality NPL Coverage Ratio & NPL Ratio (%) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% 290 (KRW bil.) 242 247 205 142 Total Loans 249,423 236,572 5.4 247,340 0.8 173 154 114 112 247,031 234,335 5.4 244,764 0.9 97 Normal 83 75 Precautionary 1,095 1,167 -6.2 1,330 -17.7 1.03 0.80 0.650.55 0.450.52 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 (New) NPL Coverage Ratio (excluding RCL) NPL Ratio (Old) NPL Coverage Ratio Delinquency Ratio (%) Total Delinquency 0.31 0.33 0.28 0.23 0.25 0.26 0.33 SME(+SOHO) 0.53 0.41 0.46 0.32 0.29 0.34 0.43 SOHO 0.37 0.37 0.28 0.21 0.19 0.26 0.18 Retail 0.25 0.25 0.29 0.23 0.19 0.19 0.22 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 Note) 1 month overdue Substandard 630 424 48.7 554 13.7 Doubtful 267 334 -20.1 261 2.1 Estimated Loss 400 313 28.1 431 -7.1 Substandard & Below 1,297 1,070 21.2 1,246 4.1 NPL Ratio 0.52% 0.45% 0.07%p 0.50% 0.02%p Loan Loss Allowance1) 3,197 3,105 3.0 3,282 -2.6 Reserve for credit losses2) 1,744 1,588 9.8 1,724 1.2 (New) NPL Coverage Ratio3) 112% 142% -30%p 125% -13%p (Old) NPL Coverage Ratio 247% 290% -44%p 263% -17%p Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses Excluding reserve for contingent acceptances & guarantees and unused credit lines Excluding reserve for credit losses in accordance with the revision of relevant regulation (Dec. 2016) 27 Shinhan Card Asset Quality NPL Ratio & NPL Coverage Ratio (%) 411 359384378 349 300 1.67 1.24 1.161.04 1.081.26 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 NPL Coverage Ratio NPL Ratio Delinquency Ratio (%) 1.89 1.44 1.43 1.30 1.44 1.41 1.27 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 Note) 1 month overdue from total credit (KRW bil.) 2019.9 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Total Loans 29,851 28,311 5.4 28,993 3.0 Normal 28,606 27,244 5.0 27,761 3.0 Precautionary 870 760 14.3 860 1.1 Substandard - - - - - Doubtful 143 135 5.9 144 -0.3 Estimated Loss 232 170 36.0 228 1.5 Substandard & Below 375 306 22.7 372 0.8 NPL Ratio 1.26% 1.08% 0.18%p 1.28% -0.03%p Loan Loss Allowance1) 1,307 1,155 13.2 1,278 2.2 Reserve for credit losses 320 293 9.0 315 1.7 NPL Coverage Ratio 349% 378% -29%p 344% 5%p Note 1) Sum of IFRS standard LLA and reserves for credit losses (Excluding reserve for unused credit lines) 28 Provision for Credit Losses / Write-Offs Provision for Credit Losses (KRW bil.) 1,037 1,165 950 99 113 747 74 377 739 333 543 568 419 30 13 70 23 428 456 592 688 14 466 368 459 242 176 306 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Shinhan Bank Shinhan Card Others Credit Cost Ratio (%) 2.04 1.56 1.66 1.65 1.77 1.91 0.43 0.43 0.47 0.211) 0.26 0.27 0.33 0.25 0.29 0.33 0.21 0.10 0.10 0.16 0.05 1) FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 SFG Shinhan Bank Shinhan Card Note 1) Normalized credit cost excluding write-backs from SHC : Group 0.34%, SHC 1.50% Write-Offs & NPL Sales (KRW bil.) 1,565 1,846 1,671 1,427 1,674 674 473 1,194 537 630 489 984 420 1,029 1,173 1,199 277 937 1,044 774 707 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q18 3Q19 Provision for Credit Losses (KRW bil.) FY19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 FY18 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 Shinhan Bank1) 275 76 135 64 217 86 37 28 65 Retail 164 53 58 53 180 49 32 64 34 Corporate 111 23 77 11 37 38 5 -37 30 Shinhan Card 428 157 129 141 466 91 121 157 98 Total 703 233 264 206 683 177 158 184 163 Note 1) SHB figures are separate basis Write-Offs & NPL Sales (KRW bil.) FY19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 FY18 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 Shinhan Bank 547 198 198 152 1,097 149 361 265 322 Write-Off 271 83 108 80 467 69 174 113 112 Retail 137 48 59 29 200 47 64 51 38 Corporate 134 35 48 51 267 22 109 61 74 Sale 277 115 90 71 630 81 187 152 210 Retail 62 22 20 20 80 13 20 21 26 Corporate 214 93 70 51 550 68 167 132 184 Shinhan Card 436 156 124 156 577 120 145 154 158 Total 984 354 322 307 1,674 270 506 419 480 Write-Offs NPL Sales 29 Ⅴ. Capital Adequacy & Key Financial Indices Capital Adequacy Key Financial Indices 30 Capital Adequacy Group BIS Ratio (%) 15.0 14.8 14.9 14.2 13.4 13.0 13.3 13.4 13.2 12.6 11.4 11.2 12.7 12.9 12.5 11.4 10.4 10.8 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9(e) BIS Ratio Tier 1 CET 1 Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio (%) 15.4 15.7 15.6 16.0 16.5 14.8 13.3 13.7 13.3 12.5 13.1 13.2 12.5 12.0 12.8 12.8 12.9 13.2 2018.12 2019.9(e) 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 BIS Ratio Tier 1 CET 1 Shinhan Card Capital Adequacy Ratio (%) 29.7 28.9 26.2 24.5 21.7 20.6 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9(e) Group BIS Ratio (KRW bil.) 2019.9(e) 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% 245,505 4.2 Risk-Weighted Assets 255,890 228,678 11.9 Capital 36,213 33,993 6.5 35,001 3.5 CET 1 29,124 28,696 1.5 28,404 2.5 Tier 1 32,216 30,678 5.0 31,515 2.2 BIS Ratio 14.2% 14.9% -0.7%p 14.3% -0.1%p CET 1 11.4% 12.5% -1.2%p 11.6% -0.2%p Tier 1 12.6% 13.4% -0.8%p 12.8% -0.2%p Note) Based on Basel3 Shinhan Bank BIS Ratio (KRW bil.) 2019.9(e) 2018.12 YTD% 2019.6 QoQ% Risk-Weighted Assets 180,896 171,593 5.4 177,185 2.1 Capital 29,769 27,500 8.3 29,256 1.8 CET 1 23,790 22,114 7.6 23,311 2.1 Tier 1 24,788 22,812 8.7 24,309 2.0 BIS Ratio 16.5% 16.0% 0.4%p 16.5% -0.1%p CET 1 13.2% 12.9% 0.3%p 13.2% - Tier 1 13.7% 13.3% 0.4%p 13.7% - Note) Based on Basel3 31 Key Financial Indices Dividend (KRW) 21.6% 24.0% 24.8% 23.6% 23.9% 11.5% 14.3% 16.2% 3.06% 3.91% 2.95% 2.85% 1.83% 1.80% 1.37% 2.01% 1,600 1,450 1,450 1,200 750 950 700 650 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend Payout Ratio Dividend Yield Dividend per Share ROA / ROE (%) 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.4 10.8 7.2 7.5 8.0 0.83 0.80 0.66 0.68 0.69 0.73 0.71 0.72 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 3Q19 ROE ROA Note) ROEs are based on common stocks excluding treasury shares SHB Loan Growth Rate (%) 8.8 10.5 5.9 7.2 5.3 3.7 2.0 4.4 0.8 1.0 8.3 8.9 2.5 6.3 6.9 5.2 7.0 9.4 12.1 7.5 6.3 5.6 5.4 2.9 2012.12 2013.12 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Total Loans Corporate Retail BPS / EPS (KRW) 68,316 72,683 77,835 52,142 54,604 58,076 61,146 64,554 7,950 5,742 6,116 6,579 4,684 3,810 4,195 4,789 2012.12 2013.12 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 BPS EPS Note) Based on common stocks excluding treasury shares 32 Ⅵ. Appendix SHB SME Loans SHB Retail Loans SHB International Business 33 SHB SME Loans Loans 90.51) (KRW tril.) Delinquency (%) Collateral SME 85.0 78.6 Deposits etc. 0.53 0.42 67.3 71.8 18% 0.41 0.46 0.32 0.29 0.34 4% 17% Total 17% 0.56 59.9 7% 0.37 0.44 18% 7% Others 0.34 0.33 0.33 0.33 18% 7% 16% Guarantee 16% Unsecured 18% 7% Accommodations 1.02 13% 8% 16% 0.36 0.44 0.09 25% 8% 16% &Restaurants 0.08 0.10 0.07 16% 27% 27% Wholesalers 17% 26% &Retailers Collateralized 25% 0.57 0.54 0.57 0.79 26% 2% RealEstate 0.41 0.42 0.43 75% Real Estate 26% 2% 2% 3% 2% &Renting 3% Construction 58% 31% 32% 31% 30% 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 27% 30% Manufacturing 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Total Wholesalers Real Estate Manufacturing 2019.9 & Retailers & Renting Note 1) SOHO 51%, Registered 19%, Unregistered 30% SOHO 42.7 46.1 0.37 0.28 0.37 38.6 0.18 0.21 0.19 0.26 Deposits etc. 16% 34.2 35.5 3% 30.5 15% 15% 0.28 0.37 0.29 0.23 0.38 15% 11% Total 0.28 0.28 16% 11% Guarantee Unsecured 16% 11% 15% Others 0.42 0.44 0.34 0.38 10% 15% 12% 16% 0.31 0.32 0.32 17% 12% 17% Accommodations 13% 17% 17% &Restaurants 0.36 0.23 0.31 Collateralized 0.10 0.09 18% Wholesalers 0.05 0.04 83% 44% 44% &Retailers 41% 41% 42% RealEstate 0.61 0.34 0.32 0.37 0.40 0.55 Real Estate 70% 41% &Renting 0.25 Construction 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Manufacturing 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 13% 12% 13% 14% 14% 13% Total Accommodations Wholesalers Real Estate Manufacturing 2019.93 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 &Restaurants & Retailers & Renting 34 SHB Retail Loans Loans (KRW tril.) 106.3 112.1 98.9 88.1 93.6 78.6 36.0 41.2 46.1 52.4 56.4 31.0 47.6 52.1 52.4 52.8 53.9 55.7 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Retail Loans Mortgage Personal Loans Delinquency (%) 0.23 0.19 0.19 0.22 0.25 0.25 0.29 0.38 0.44 0.53 0.52 0.58 0.36 0.35 0.170.11 0.09 0.11 0.11 0.120.15 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2018.9 2019.9 Retail Loans Personal Loans Mortgage Retail Personal Loans (KRW tril.) Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans, 52.4 56.4 collective loans, home equity loans etc. 46.1 8.5 9.5 41.2 7.5 36.0 6.9 16.1 18.1 31.0 5.8 10.5 13.0 5.9 8.1 8.9 9.1 5.9 8.1 7.0 7.0 6.8 16.8 17.4 18.6 20.0 15.1 12.4 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 High credit Secured Jeonse Others1) Unsecured Loans Loans Personal Loans LTV (%) 52.9 52.3 51.851.8 49.9 50.0 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 2017.12 2018.12 2019.9 Loan Composition Others1) 8% Personal Jeonse Loans 16% 50% Secured Mortgage 8% 50% Highcredit Unsecured 18% 2019.9 Note 1) Including unsecured personal loans, collective loans, home equity loans etc. Collateral Unsecured 26% Real Estate 47% Guarantee 26% Collateralized Deposits etc. 1%74% 2019.9 35 SHB International Business Net Income Contribution by International Business (KRW bil.) 13.6% 14.0% 13.9% 11.5% 319.5 12.7% 9.2% 8.3% 8.5% 274.8 6.9% 233.0 243.3 170.9 177.6 +13% 137.8 124.0 94.1 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 3Q19 NI Contribution (%) Global Net Income Asset Contribution by International Business (KRW bil.) 10.2% 9.0% 39,717 8.2% 8.2% 31,404 7.2% 6.7% 7.1% 26,432 24,803 6.3% 18,029 20,611 14,951 16,001 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q19 Asset Contribution (%) Global Assets Net Income Composition Others Shinhan Bank China 10% 5% Overseas Branch Shinhan 31% Bank Japan 20% Shinhan Subsidiaries Vietnam 69% 34% 3Q19 Asset Composition Shinhan Bank America 5%Others 9%Overseas Shinhan Bank China 14% Branch 31% Shinhan Shinhan Vietnam Bank Japan Subsidiaries 16% 25% 69% 3Q19 Note) KRW amounts of the net income are converted based on the average FX rates of the respective periods, 36 and the assets are converted based on the FX rates at the end of the respective periods Attachments Original document

