Shinhan Financial : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 17%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Shinhan Financial Group Co.'s second-quarter net profit fell 17%, due to weaker net interest margins and increased credit costs amid the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 892.67 billion won ($742.7 million) compared with KRW1.071 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW830.37 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 33% to KRW8.190 trillion, while operating profit declined 11% to KRW1.255 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com