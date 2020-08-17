Log in
ShinMaywa Industries : Notice Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast, and Revision of Medium-term Management Plan Business Performance Targets

08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT

July 31, 2020

Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo

Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division TEL: +81-798-56-5002

Notice Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast, and

Revision of Medium-term Management Plan Business Performance Targets

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has made the determinations as set forth below regarding the consolidated financial results forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021), which had not yet been determined at the time of announcement of the "Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019" on May 14, 2020.

In conjunction with this, the Company also announces that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 31, 2020, the Company resolved to revise the business performance targets as set forth below for the final fiscal year of its Medium-term Management Plan "Change for Growing, 2020 (April 2018-March 2021)" ("CFG2020") announced in May 2018.

1. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

(1) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net income

income

income

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

yen

Previous forecast (A)

Current forecast (B)

210,000

8,500

8,700

5,000

76.05

Amount of change (B-A)

Percentage change (%)

(Reference) Results for

the previous fiscal year

227,231

12,836

12,375

7,378

113.11

(FY2019)

(2) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast - Background to Determination

At the time of release of the financial results for the fiscal year 2019, the consolidated financial results forecast had yet to be determined as it was difficult to make reasonable calculations of the impact of COVID-19. However, the forecast has now been determined, based on the following information and circumstances.

As Boeing, the main customer of the Aircraft segment, has announced a temporary suspension of production and downward revision of future plans due to COVID-19, the Company has responded to this by also significantly reducing production. In addition, taking into consideration the attendance limits set by the Company at its offices, even in segments other than the Aircraft segment, during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, and concerns for the impact on production activities based on the outlook of future market trends, the Company has now determined this consolidated financial results forecast.

2. Dividend Forecast

(1) Dividend Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)

Annual Dividends

First Quarter

Interim

Third Quarter

Year-End

Full-Year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Previous forecast

Current forecast

19.00

19.00

38.00

Results for the fiscal year

(Reference) Results for

the previous fiscal year

66.00

21.00

87.00

(FY2019)

  • NoteDetails of the interim dividend for FY2019:

Ordinary dividend of 21 yen and commemorative dividend of 45 yen

(2) Dividend Forecast - Background to Determination

As the consolidated financial results forecast had not yet been determined at the time of announcement of the "Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019," the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was not determined. In association with the determination of the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as referred to above, the Company has also determined the dividend forecast.

In CFG2020, which is currently being implemented, the Company adopted a basic policy of providing shareholder returns with a consolidated payout ratio of 40% to 50%. Based on this policy, the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 will be 38 yen per share (interim dividend 19 yen; year-end dividend 19 yen).

3. Revision of Business Performance Targets of Medium-term Management Plan (CFG2020)

In conjunction with the determination of the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as referred to above, the Company has revised the numerical targets for the final year of CFG2020, which was announced in May 2018.

As regards the plans per segment presented as "Measures for expanded scale and increased profit of key businesses," we are continuing to work on matters that can be carried out even during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Million yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020(final fiscal year)

CFG2020

Revised targets

Results

Results

business

(fiscal year results

performance targets

forecast values)

Consolidated

net

217,297

227,231

230,000

210,000

sales

Consolidated

10,708

12,836

14,000

8,500

operating income

ROE

6.8%

8.9%

8.0% or more

6.0%

  • The forecast values stated in these materials have been prepared based on information available at the time and include some uncertain elements. Actual business performance, etc. may differ from forecast values, based on various factors. If revised forecasts are required due to the future status of COVID-19 infections or other matters, they will be announced promptly.

(End of document)

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC
