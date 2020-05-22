ShinMaywa Industries : Notice Regarding Revision of Limit of Amount of Directors' Compensation and Determination of Content of Compensation System of Shares with Restriction on Transfer

May 14, 2020

Company Name: ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Representative: Tatsuyuki Isogawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 7224; Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section) Head Office: 1-1Shinmeiwa-cho,Takarazuka-shi, Hyogo

Contact: Noriko Jitsuhira, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Department, Corporate Planning Division （TEL: +81-798-56-5002）

Notice Regarding Revision of Limit of Amount of Directors' Compensation and Determination of Content of Compensation System of Shares with Restriction on Transfer

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") held on December 20, 2019, the Company resolved to introduce a compensation system of shares with restriction on transfer as a new directors' compensation system (the "System"). The Company hereby announces that it was decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2020 that a proposal in relation to revision of the limit of directors' compensation and a proposal in relation to the System be submitted for deliberation to the 96th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2020 (the "General Meeting of Shareholders").

1. Revision of the Limit of Directors' Compensation

The compensation of directors of the Company is comprised of monthly compensation (fixed compensation) and bonuses (performance-based compensation). With regard to monthly compensation, approval was given at the 88th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2012 for a monthly amount of compensation of directors of the Company of up to 25 million yen (including up to 2 million yen for outside directors, but not including the employee salary part in the case of directors concurrently serving as employees).

In association with the introduction of the System, it is planned to ask the shareholders at the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the changing of directors' monthly compensation to yearly compensation, and revision of the amount of the compensation to yearly compensation of up to 520 million yen (including up to 60 million yen for outside directors but not including the employee salary part in the case of directors concurrently serving as employees).

2. Introduction of the System

(1) Purpose of Introduction of the System

The System applies to directors of the Company excluding outside directors ("Eligible Directors"). It is aimed at providing incentives for achieving sustainable improvement of the Company's corporate value, as well as promoting further sharing of the value with all the shareholders.

It is planned to request the approval of shareholders for newly introducing the System at the General Meeting of Shareholders and, separately from the compensation referred to above, for setting the compensation framework pertaining to the System for Eligible Directors of the Company.

