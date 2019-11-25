Shinsei Bank : Notice regarding ATM Use and Fund Transfers to Other Banks during the Year-end and New Year's Holidays

Thank you for using Shinsei Bank. A system maintenance is scheduled for the ATM network connecting financial institutions from 23:52 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to 3:50 on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Please pay due attention as the following transactions may be affected:

ATM transactions The ATMs of our partner city banks and trust banks will not be available during the above maintenance period.

Please use convenience stores' ATMs installed in Seven Eleven, Lawson, Family Mart, etc.

Fund transfers to other banks via Shinsei PowerDirect Fund transfers to other banks will not display the beneficiary name during the above maintenance period. During this period of maintenance, you must manually type in the beneficiary name on screen. Ordinary times Enter the ①beneficiary bank's name, ②branch name, ③account type and ④account number. →The beneficiary name will be displayed.

- excluding some financial institution During the above maintenance period You need to enter the beneficiary name in addition to the ① beneficiary bank's name, ② branch name, ③ account type and ④account number.

Transferred funds may be returned from the beneficiary bank if the account number or the beneficiary name is incorrect. Please take care to input the correct information.