SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
Shinsei Bank : Notice regarding Shinsei PowerCall (call center) operations due to the new corona virus outbreak

03/27/2020 | 04:23am EDT
Notice regarding Shinsei PowerCall (call center) operations due to the new corona virus outbreak

To our Customers

In order to halt the spread of the new corona virus, we have currently reduced the number of operators at the call center. We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please try using either the 'FAQ', 'Webform (email)', or 'Procedure Request Form' for requests and inquires. We understand this will cause inconveniences for our customers during this period. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding in regards to this matter.

Inquires by WebForm (email)

For general inquiries, please click on the button below to use our WebForm (email) service.? Details will be available on the entry form.

Procedure Request Form

Please use this form for requests listed below.

・Account closure for accounts with 0 balance
・Reissuance of cash cards (damaged cash cards )

Please click here for questions regarding Procedure Request Form

Please click here for questions regarding Procedure Request Form

March, 2020
SHINSEI BANK

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 08:22:07 UTC
