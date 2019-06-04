Press Release Shionogi Announces Positive Top-Line Results for XOFLUZA® (Baloxavir Marboxil) Phase III Study (BLOCKSTONE) in The Post-Exposure Prophylaxis of Influenza Virus Infection in Household Members OSAKA, Japan, June 4, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi") has announced that the phase III study (BLOCKSTONE) assessing XOFLUZA® in the post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza virus infections in household members met the study's primary objective. XOFLUZA® showed a significant prophylactic effect on influenza infection after a single oral dose in people exposed to an infected family member. The proportion of household members who became infected with influenza virus was significantly lower in those treated prophylactically with XOFLUZA® compared to those treated with placebo (proportion of subjects with influenza virus infection, fever and other influenza symptoms in 10-day observation period: 1.9% versus 13.6%, p<0.0001). The incidence of adverse events were 22.2% and 20.5% in XOFLUZA® and placebo, respectively. No serious adverse events were reported for XOFLUZA®. The detailed results from BLOCKSTONE will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences. Shionogi and Roche Group (hereafter "Roche") are in a license and collaboration agreement to further develop and commercialize XOFLUZA. Under the terms of this agreement, Roche holds worldwide rights to XOFLUZA excluding Japan and Taiwan where the rights are retained exclusively by Shionogi. XOFLUZA was approved in Japan on February 23, 2018 and is available for the treatment of influenza Types A and B in adults and pediatric patients1 and was approved in the U.S. on October 25, 2018 and is available for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza in people 12 years of age or older.2 "We have shown that Xofluza is an important treatment option for influenza virus infection in the previous Phase III clinical studies, CAPSTONE-1 in otherwise healthy patients, CAPSTONE-2 in high risk patients, and clinical studies in pediatric patients. In addition to that, the results from BLOCKSTONE shows the potential for Xofluza to be an important option for prophylaxis of influenza virus infection" said Dr. Tsutae Den Nagata, Chief Medical Officer at Shionogi. Shionogi's research and development efforts target infectious diseases as one of its priority areas, and Shionogi has positioned "protecting people from the threat of infectious diseases" as one of its core social missions. Shionogi strives constantly to bring forth innovative drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, to protect the health of the many patients we serve. 1/4

Press Release About XOFLUZA XOFLUZA, discovered by Shionogi, has a novel mechanism of action that inhibits cap-dependent endonuclease in the polymerase acidic (PA) protein (in the United States Prescribing Information, this enzyme is stated as polymerase acidic endonuclease), an enzyme essential for viral replication. The regimen for XOFLUZA is a single-oral dose to treat uncomplicated influenza, which is different from all currently available antiviral treatments. In non-clinical studies, XOFLUZA demonstrated an antiviral effect against a wide range of influenza viruses including oseltamivir-resistant strains and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1).3, 4 Xofluza was reviewed by each country's regulatory authorities and was approved in five countries including Japan and the U.S. In addition, Shionogi submitted a NDA for XOFLUZA in Taiwan on June 29, 2018, for the treatment of influenza in patients 12 years of age or older.5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for XOFLUZATM for the treatment of influenza in individuals at high-risk for influenza-related complications 12 years and older. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for an FDA decision on this additional indication is November 4, 2019.6 For more information, please refer to the XOFLUZA website. Roche is now conducting a phase III development program including pediatric populations, hospitalized patients with severe influenza and will further assess the potential to reduce transmission in otherwise healthy patients. About BLOCKSTONE Study The BLOCKSTONE study was a phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind study that evaluated a single oral dose of XOFLUZA® compared with placebo for in the post- exposure prophylaxis of influenza virus infection in subjects who are household members of influenza-infected patients. The study was conducted by Shionogi in Japan. Participants enrolled in the study were randomly assigned to receive either a single dose of XOFLUZA® (the dose was set according to age and body weight*) or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study was proportion of subjects who were infected with influenza virus and present with fever and influenza symptoms during 10 days after taking XOFLUZA® or placebo.The results of the BLOCKSTONE study will be presented at upcoming academic papers and medical meetings. *Dosage of XOFLUZA® in BLOCKSTONE study 1.12 years of age or older Body weight Dosage 80 kg or more 80 mg Less than 80 kg 40 mg 2.Under12 years of age Body weight Dosage 40 kg or more 40 mg Less than 40 kg and 20 kg or more 20 mg Less than 20 kg and 10 kg or more 10 mg(granule) 2/4

Press Release 10 kg or less 1 mg/kg(granule) About Influenza Seasonal and pandemic influenza remain a major public health concern, and novel influenza drugs that will offr significant improvement over current therapy are urgently needed. Globally, annual epidemics result in 3 to 5 million cases of severe disease, millions of hospitalizations and up to 650,000 deaths worldwide.7, 8, 9, 10, 11 About Shionogi Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese major research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, pain, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Our pipeline is focused on infectious disease, pain, CNS and oncology. For more information on Shionogi Co., Ltd., visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en . Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-relatedforward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For Further Information, Contact: Corporate Communications Department Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Telephone: +81-6-6209-7885 References 1. Press release on March 14, 2018 XOFLUZATM (Baloxavir Marboxil) Tablets 10mg/20mg for the Treatment of Influenza Types A and B launched in Japan 3/4

Press Release Press release on October 25, 2018

Shionogi Announces FDA Approval of XOFLUZA TM (Baloxavir Marboxil)- for the Treatment of Acute, Uncomplicated Influenza - T. Noshi et al. In vitro Characterization of Baloxavir Acid, a First-in-ClassCap-dependent Endonuclease Inhibitor of the Influenza Virus Polymerase PA Subunit. Antiviral Research 2018;160:109-117 K. Taniguchi et al. Inhibition of avian-origin influenza A(H7N9) virus by the novel cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor baloxavir marboxil. Scientific Reports volume 9, Article number: 3466 (2019) Press release on July 2, 2018

Shionogi Filed for the New Drug Application of Baloxavir Marboxil in Taiwan for the Treatment of Influenza Press release on March 6, 2019

Shionogi Announces FDA Approval of XOFLUZA TM (Baloxavir Marboxil)- for the Treatment of Acute, Uncomplicated Influenza - http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2017/seasonal-flu/en/ World Health Organization website, Up to 650 000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal flu each year, Accessed December 14, 2017. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs211/en World Health Organization website, Influenza (Seasonal), Accessed January 31, 2018. Baxter D. Evaluating the case for trivalent or quadrivalent influenza vaccines. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2016; 12(10):2712-2717. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/disease/2015-16.htm CDC website, Estimated Influenza Illnesses, Medical Visits, Hospitalizations, and Deaths Averted by Vaccination in the United State. Accessed April 19, 2017. Nair H, et al. Global burden of respiratory infections due to seasonal influenza in young children: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet. 2011 Dec 3;378(9807):1917-30. 4/4