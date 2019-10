Press Release

Congress Presentation on Clinical Study of S-600918, a Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Refractory/Unexplained Chronic Cough

Favorable Results of Phase II Study Presented at the European Respiratory Society International

Congress (ERS 2019) -

OSAKA, Japan, October 2, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D., hereafter "Shionogi" or "the Company") presented favorable results of the Phase II Study of S-600918, a drug candidate discovered by the company for the treatment of refractory/unexplained chronic cough, at the European Respiratory Society International Congress (ERS 2019) held between September 28 and October 2, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The summary is as follows.

S-600918 is a novel chemical compound expected to alleviate refractory/unexplained chronic cough by selectively blocking P2X3 receptors that are relevant to cough reflex. A multicenter, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled, crossover study was conducted on 31 patients with refractory/unexplained chronic cough lasting for 6 months or longer. The efficacy and safety of S- 600918 was evaluated with once-daily administration for two weeks.

The primary endpoint was the rate of change in hourly cough frequency during the daytime from the baseline to two weeks after administration of the study agent. S-600918 showed the change in the rate to be -54.1%, while the placebo was -33.0%. The rate of change of the drug candidate adjusted by placebo from the baseline accounted for -31.6% (p=0.0546). As one of the secondary endpoints, the rate of change adjusted by placebo in hourly cough frequency 24 hours after S-600918 administration from the baseline stood at -30.9%, which demonstrated a statistically significant decrease (p=0.0386). Regarding the change in scores from the baseline of the Leicester Cough Questionnaire (LCQ) that assesses quality of life (QOL) specific to cough, S-600918 showed significant improvement compared with the placebo administration (p=0.0415).

The incidence of adverse events when S-600918 was administered was 35.5%, compared to 29.0% with the placebo, which showed no significant difference. The incidence of taste disturbance, an adverse event seen with similar drugs, was 6.5% after administration of S-600918. All of the adverse events considered to have been related to the investigational agent were mild, and returned to normal without therapeutic management: High levels of safety and tolerability were confirmed.

Preparation for the multiregional phase II b study is underway based on the current favorable results.

