SHIONOGI & CO LTD

SHIONOGI & CO LTD (4507)
News

Shionogi : Establishes New Manufacturing Subsidiary in Japan

10/18/2018 | 03:48am CEST

Shionogi Establishes New Manufacturing Subsidiary in Japan

OSAKA, Japan, October 17, 2018 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced, as we had disclosed this on April 23, 2018, that we have established a new wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary, "Shionogi Pharma Co., Ltd." on October 1, 2018, which is be in charge of manufacturing functions in the Shionogi group. Now, we are preparing for its launch on April 1, 2019

Company Name:

Shionogi Pharma Co., Ltd.

Date of Establishment:

October 1, 2018

Date of Commencement of

Operations:

April 1, 2019 (Planned)

Location of Head office:

Settsu, Osaka

Manufacturing Sites:

Settsu Plant (Settsu, Osaka), Kanegasaki Plant

(Isawa-gun, Iwate), Tokushima Plant (Tokushima,

Tokushima), Amagasaki Site (Amagasaki, Hyogo)

Representative:

President & CEO, Yoshihiro Furuya

Capital:

10 million yen (Wholly-owned by Shionogi)

Total Assets:

TBD

Number of Employees:

TBD

Business Description:

Manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, contract

manufacturing of investigational drug product,

analytical testing, and pharmaceutical engineering

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact: Corporate Communications Department Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +81-6-6209-7885

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:47:03 UTC
