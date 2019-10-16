Press Release

Shionogi Filed for the Supplemental New Drug Application of XOFLUZA® in Japan for

the Post-Exposure Prophylaxis of Influenza Virus Infection

OSAKA, Japan, October, 16, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi") has announced that Shionogi filed a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XOFLUZA® in Japan for the post- exposure prophylaxis of influenza virus infection on October 16, 2019.

The sNDA is based on data from the phase III BLOCKSTONE study; this study assessed XOFLUZA in the post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza virus infection in subjects who were household members of influenza-infected patients.1 "The results from BLOCKSTONE show the potential of XOFLUZA as an important prophylactic treatment option for influenza," said Dr. Tsutae Den Nagata, Chief Medical Officer at Shionogi. "Therefore, if this indication is approved, we believe that XOFLUZA will help to reduce the burden of influenza in both the symptomatic and prophylactic treatment settings."

Shionogi and Roche Group (hereafter "Roche") are in a license and collaboration agreement to further develop and commercialize XOFLUZA. Under the terms of this agreement, Roche holds worldwide rights to XOFLUZA excluding Japan and Taiwan where the rights are retained exclusively by Shionogi. XOFLUZA® was approved in Japan on February 23, 2018 and is available for the treatment of influenza types A and B in adults and pediatric patients.2 In the U.S., XOFLUZATM was first approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza in otherwise healthy people 12 years of age and older on October 25, 2018.3

Shionogi's research and development efforts target infectious diseases as one of its priority areas, and Shionogi has defined "protecting people from the threat of infectious diseases" as one of its core social missions. Shionogi strives constantly to bring forth innovative drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, to protect the health of the many patients we serve. Shionogi will continue to work diligently to collect and analyze data on the efficacy and safety of XOFLUZA and provide information for proper use.

About XOFLUZA

XOFLUZA, discovered by Shionogi, has a novel mechanism of action that inhibits cap-dependent endonuclease in the polymerase acidic (PA) protein (in the United States Prescribing Information, this enzyme is stated as polymerase acidic endonuclease), an enzyme essential for viral replication. The regimen for XOFLUZA is a single oral dose to treat uncomplicated influenza, which is different from all currently available antiviral treatments. In non-clinical studies, XOFLUZA demonstrated an antiviral effect against a wide range of influenza viruses including oseltamivir-resistant strains and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1).4, 5 XOFLUZA is currently approved in several countries including Japan and the U.S. XOFLUZA was approved in Taiwan on August 28, 2019, for the treatment of acute influenza types A and B in patients aged 12 years and older.6 In addition, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for XOFLUZATM for the treatment of influenza in individuals at high-risk for influenza-related complications 12 years and older. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for an FDA decision on this additional indication is November 4, 2019.7 For more information about the use of XOFLUZA in the U.S., please refer to the XOFLUZA website. Roche is now conducting a phase III development program including children under the age of one year, and severely ill, hospitalized patients, as well as to assess the potential to reduce transmission of influenza from an infected person to healthy people.

