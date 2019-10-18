Press Release

Shionogi, Janssen, and Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Announced a "Clinical Sample Access Agreement" at WDC 2019 Summit

OSAKA, Japan, October 18, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and

CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") today announced that Shionogi and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (hereafter "Janssen") and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) will jointly sign a "Clinical Sample Access Agreement." This policy was announced at the World Dementia Council (WDC) 2019 summit being held in Tokyo.

The impact of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is all too prevalent in our aging society. Identifying biomarkers for early detection of AD is one of the most important research goals today. Improving our ability to detect and monitor AD in the very early phases is a critical part of clinical trials and developing treatments for this devastating disease.

Shionogi and Janssen have partnered to provide the scientific community worldwide with access to critical data and samples from a discontinued AD clinical development program through collaboration with ADDF. Shionogi and Janssen will collaborate with the ADDF to make data and samples available through the ADDF Diagnostics Accelerator initiative, a program that funds selected research and development to identify and characterize biomarkers for AD. The clinical samples and imaging biomarker data which will be provided through this agreement were collected under informed consent to allow use of those samples for research purposes in the past clinical trials.

"Sharing clinical data and samples with the medical community is an important step forward that may lead to future breakthroughs in diagnosing, treating and potentially preventing AD. The collaboration with Janssen and ADDF reinforces our steadfast commitment to advancing cutting-edge science in central nervous system (CNS) disorders including AD," said Dr. Isao Teshirogi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

"Nearly 44 million people worldwide have AD or related dementia, with that number growing every day. Despite cutting-edge research and recent advancements, there is still much work to be done in the global fight against the disease," said Dr. Husseini K. Manji, M.D., Global Therapeutic Head for Neuroscience, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Shionogi and ADDF, which builds upon our commitment and long-standing legacy to address the unmet needs of those living with neurodegenerative conditions. To be part of something that has potential to change the dynamic of how we examine and ultimately treat AD is truly remarkable."

"We are excited to partner with Shionogi and Janssen as an extension of the collaborative efforts of ADDF's Diagnostics Accelerator, a coalition of philanthropists who all share the common goal of

