Shionogi : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

Press Release

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

OSAKA, Japan, July 19, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and

CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") today announces that the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation plan, decided at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 18, 2019, was completed on July 18, 2019 as follows. For details, please refer to the release on June 18, 2019.

1. Outline of the Disposal

(1) Class and number of shares to be disposed 33,300 shares of Common stock of Shionogi (2) Disposal price ¥6,110 per share (3) Total value of shares to be disposed ¥203,463,000 (4) Allottees and number thereof, number of Directors (excluding outside directors): 3 persons shares to be disposed 23,500 shares Corporate officers: 11 persons 9,800 shares (5) Disposal date July 18, 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-relatedforward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

