SHIONOGI & CO LTD (4507)
Shionogi : PeptiDream Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) Discovery Deal with Shionogi

01/23/2019 | 03:32am EST

PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company (“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today that it has entered into a multi-program collaborative research agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co., Ltd (“Shionogi”)(TOKYO:4507) for the discovery and development of a series of blood brain barrier (BBB) penetrating peptide drug-conjugates (PDCs).

PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology to identify macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple targets known to be involved in shuttling compounds across the BBB, selected by Shionogi. Identified peptides will then be optimized to maximize BBB penetration, cargo conjugation, and the types of cargoes they are capable of shuttling across the BBB. The companies will then work together to produce novel PDC therapeutics for CNS indications, by combining BBB carrier peptides, identified by PeptiDream, with Shionogi’s own drugs and/or drug candidate compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, annual R&D funding, and is eligible for payments associated with the achievement of certain preclinical and clinical development milestones, in addition to royalties on sales of any products containing the PDCs commercialized by Shionogi.

PeptiDream will continue to work with Shionogi to develop macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple targets of interest selected by Shionogi, and to optimize hit peptides into therapeutic peptides or small molecule products using PeptiDream’s PDPS technology, under the original agreement in February 2016.

[Comment from Dr. Keiichi Masuya, Executive Vice President of PeptiDream Inc.]
There exists considerable unmet medical needs in treating CNS disorders largely due to the challenges in getting drugs across the BBB. Peptides capable of carrying a conjugated cargo across the BBB represents an exciting new avenue for treating CNS disorders. We are extremely excited to be working with our strong collaboration partner Shionogi in these efforts, conjugating our BBB penetrating peptide candidates with Shionogi’s CNS drug candidates. We believe there are potentially many applications for these BBB carrier peptides, and believe that we can improve and accelerate novel treatments for CNS disorders.

In the past eight years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery collaborations with 19 of the leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen, Genentech, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei, Janssen, Bayer, and Santen, all of which are active and ongoing. In addition, PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery platform for broad use to Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, Shionogi, and Merck (Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth NJ, USA).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 354 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 121 B
Finance 2019 298 B
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 16,93
P/E ratio 2020 16,17
EV / Sales 2019 5,15x
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 2 124 B
Chart SHIONOGI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7 875  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Kohji Hanasaki Manager-Accounting & Finance
Akio Nomura Independent Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO LTD6.12%19 361
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.19%350 508
PFIZER-3.16%246 674
NOVARTIS5.09%227 840
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.96%223 053
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.71%197 291
