Shionogi : PeptiDream Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) Discovery Deal with Shionogi

PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company
(“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today that it has entered into a
multi-program collaborative research agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi
& Co., Ltd (“Shionogi”)(TOKYO:4507) for the discovery and development of
a series of blood brain barrier (BBB) penetrating peptide
drug-conjugates (PDCs).
PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System
(PDPS) technology to identify macrocyclic/constrained peptides against
multiple targets known to be involved in shuttling compounds across the
BBB, selected by Shionogi. Identified peptides will then be optimized to
maximize BBB penetration, cargo conjugation, and the types of cargoes
they are capable of shuttling across the BBB. The companies will then
work together to produce novel PDC therapeutics for CNS indications, by
combining BBB carrier peptides, identified by PeptiDream, with
Shionogi’s own drugs and/or drug candidate compounds.
Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed
upfront payment, annual R&D funding, and is eligible for payments
associated with the achievement of certain preclinical and clinical
development milestones, in addition to royalties on sales of any
products containing the PDCs commercialized by Shionogi.
PeptiDream will continue to work with Shionogi to develop
macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple targets of interest
selected by Shionogi, and to optimize hit peptides into therapeutic
peptides or small molecule products using PeptiDream’s PDPS technology,
under the original agreement in February 2016.
[Comment from Dr. Keiichi Masuya, Executive Vice President of
PeptiDream Inc.]
“There exists considerable unmet medical
needs in treating CNS disorders largely due to the challenges in getting
drugs across the BBB. Peptides capable of carrying a conjugated
cargo across the BBB represents an exciting new avenue for treating CNS
disorders. We are extremely excited to be working with our strong
collaboration partner Shionogi in these efforts, conjugating our BBB
penetrating peptide candidates with Shionogi’s CNS drug candidates. We
believe there are potentially many applications for these BBB carrier
peptides, and believe that we can improve and accelerate novel
treatments for CNS disorders.”
In the past eight years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery
collaborations with 19 of the leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen,
AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis,
Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ,
USA, Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen, Genentech, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei,
Janssen, Bayer, and Santen, all of which are active and ongoing. In
addition, PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery platform for
broad use to Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, Shionogi,
and Merck (Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth NJ, USA).
