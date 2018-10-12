Shionogi Received "2018 Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure"

From the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (SAAJ)

OSAKA, Japan, October 12, 2018 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced that Shionogi received 2018 Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (SAAJ). Shionogi ranked first in the pharmaceuticals sector. This award aims to promote the quality and fairness of corporate disclosure from the view point of securities analysts, which was established by SAAJ in 1995(http://www.saa.or.jp/english/research/disclosure.html).

We are highly evaluated this time with regard to its managements' proactive involvement in IR and its corporate governance clearly indicating KPIs on its growth, efficiency and shareholder return. Also, with regard to our integrated disclosure attitude combining financial and non-financial information in order to improve our corporate value, we were able to receive high evaluation.

Shionogi holds "Grow sustainably as a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company contributing to a more vigorous society through improved healthcare" as our vision. We aim to continuously keep having balanced dialogues with our all stakeholders such as our shareholders/investors, our customers, our surrounding society and our employees with a view to combining our sustainable growth with our society's sustainable growth. We continuously strive to improve our high-level disclosure even more in order to keep having dialogues that lead to make our corporate value higher.

