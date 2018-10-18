Press Release

Shionogi to Announce Corporate Personnel Reassignment

OSAKA, Japan, October 18, 2018 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced that Shionogi will implement the following corporate personnel reassignments as of November 1, 2018.

1. Corporate Personnel Reassignments (Effective; November 1, 2018)

New (or Continuing) Position Name Present Position Back office Vice President, Biomarker R&D Department Gaku Sakaguchi Vice President, Digital Intelligence Department Vice President, Digital Intelligence Department Hiroyuki Kobayashi Digital Intelligence Department

