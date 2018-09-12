Shionogi to Announce Corporate Reorganization and Personnel Reassignment

OSAKA, Japan, September 12, 2018 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced that Shionogi will implement the following corporate reorganization and personnel reassignments as of October 1, 2018.

1. Corporate Reorganization (see attached organization charts)

(1) In order to address the needs of customers in therapeutic areas which require high levels of expertise, Shionogi will establish a new Specialty Product Office as an organization which spcializes in specialty areas in the Human Health Care Division. This dedicated team will have high expertise in specialty product areas, and the capability to provide detailed information on the relevant products. It will also integrate Shionogi's efforts on these products in Japan, working from strategic planning through to marketing activities, along the way pioneering new approaches to customer engagement and commercial execution, and will lead these innovative approaches within the Human Health Care Division.

(2) With the increasing difficulty of discovering new innovative drugs, Shionogi needs approaches to rapidly generate novel drugs that address medical and market needs, bringing both health and economic benefits. Accordingly, in order to strengthen the capabilities of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) department, to conduct strategic planning, and to support more effective collaboration with associated departments and organizations, Shionogi will establish a new CMC Planning Office as a part of the CMC R&D Division.

2. Personnel Reassignments (Effective; October 1, 2018)

New (or Continuing) Position Name Present Position Human Health Care Division Vice President, Specialty Product Office, and Human Health Care Division Masao Kashiyama Vice President, Human Health Care Division CMC R&D Division Senior Director, CMC Planning Office Hideyuki Kitamura Senior Director, CMC R&D Division Back office Vice President, Medical Affairs Department Shinzo Hiroi Senior Director, Under the Executive Vice President

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information, Contact: Corporate Communications Department Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +81-6-6209-7885

SHIONOGI Divisions (October 1, 2018)

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Board of Directors

Pharmaceutical Research Division

Chairman of the Board and Representative Director Chief Executive Officer and Representative DirectorBoard of Auditors

Drug Discovery & Disease Research Laboratory Medicinal Chemistry Research Laboratory Research Laboratory for Development

Biomarker R&D Department

Global Development Division

CMC R&D Division

Biostatistics Center

API R&D Center Formulation R&D Center Analytical R&D Center IMP Manufacturing CenterManufacturing Division

Engineering Technology Department

Settsu Plant

Kanegasaki Plant

Production Planning Department Production Technology Department Supply Operation DepartmentHuman Health Care Division

Sales Planning Department

Corporate Quality Management Division (General Marketing Compliance Officer)Global Business Division

European and US Operations

Pharmaceutical Promotion Department - Region 1

Pharmaceutical Promotion Department - Region 2

Pharmaceutical Promotion Department - Region 3

Pharmaceutical Promotion Department - Region 4 Pharmaceutical Promotion Department - Tokyo Hospitals Distribution Management Department

Product Marketing Department

Regional Strategic Planning and Healthcare Relations Department

Specialty Product OfficePharmacovigilance Department Quality Assurance Department

Regulatory Compliance Management Department

Global Business Department

Corporate Strategy Division

Corporate Planning Department

Finance & Accounting Department Corporate Communications Department Corporate Secretariat

Human Resources & Administration Department

Medical Affairs Department

Digital Intelligence Department

Business Development Department

Legal Affairs Department Intellectual Property Department Government Affairs Department

Corporate Social Responsibility DepartmentInternal Control Department

Research Management & Planning OfficeCMC Planning OfficeProduct Management Office

Supply Chain Management Strategy OfficeDrug Information Center

Tokyo Branch Office: Reorganization or Establishment of Organization