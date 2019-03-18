Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shionogi & Co Ltd    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO LTD

(4507)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shionogi : to Announce Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 02:54am EDT

Shionogi to Announce Executive Appointments

Osaka, Japan, March 18, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President & CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced that, in the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 18, 2019, it was decided to designate a new candidate for the Outside Member of the Board and a new candidate for the Outside Member of the Board of Auditors, which will be officially announced at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held in June, 2019. The Company also announced the appointment of new corporate officers, effective April 1, 2019.

1. New candidate for Board Director (Scheduled to be appointed in June, 2019)

New position

Name

Present position

Outside Member of the Board

Hiroshi Ozaki

Representative Director and Chairman, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

* The current outside member of the Board, Akio Nomura, will retire after the 154th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. New candidate for Corporate Auditor (Scheduled to be appointed in June, 2019)

New position

Name

Present position

Outside Member of the Board of Auditors

Tsuguoki Fujinuma

Auditor, Chiba Gakuen

* The current outside member of the Board of Auditors, Kenji Fukuda, will retire after the 154th Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders.

3. The appointment of Corporate Officers (Effective; April 1, 2019)

New position

Name

Present position

Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Global Development Division

Toshinobu Iwasaki

Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Global Development Division

Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, CMC R&D Division

Yasuyoshi Isou

Vice President, Formulation R&D Center

* The current senior executive officers, Takuo Fukuda and Takayuki Yoshioka, and the current executive officer, Masaaki Takeyasu will resign on March 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications Department, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Telephone: +81-6-6209-7885

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIONOGI & CO LTD
02:54aSHIONOGI : to Announce Executive Appointments
PU
03/09SHIONOGI : Akili and Shionogi sign deal to expand digital medicine to Asia
AQ
03/08SHIONOGI : Akili and Shionogi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Comm..
AQ
02/25SHIONOGI : receives European Union Marketing Authorisation for lusutrombopag for..
AQ
02/25SHIONOGI : receives European Union Marketing Authorisation for Rizmoic for the t..
AQ
02/21SHIONOGI : Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares
AQ
01/24SHIONOGI : Announces Agreements on Collaborative Research with PeptiDream for Ne..
AQ
01/23SHIONOGI : PeptiDream Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) Discovery Deal ..
BU
01/09JOHNSON & JOHNSON : CHMP recommendations of new active substances up in 2018
AQ
2018SHIONOGI : Receives Positive Opinion for Lusutrombopag in Latest Announcement fr..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 359 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 124 B
Finance 2019 299 B
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
P/E ratio 2020 16,50
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Capitalization 2 160 B
Chart SHIONOGI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7 812  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Kohji Hanasaki Manager-Accounting & Finance
Akio Nomura Independent Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO LTD10.40%19 369
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.63%366 397
NOVARTIS11.61%238 367
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.61%233 055
PFIZER-4.28%231 954
MERCK AND COMPANY6.75%210 550
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.