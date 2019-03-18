Shionogi to Announce Executive Appointments

Osaka, Japan, March 18, 2019 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President & CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced that, in the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 18, 2019, it was decided to designate a new candidate for the Outside Member of the Board and a new candidate for the Outside Member of the Board of Auditors, which will be officially announced at the 154th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held in June, 2019. The Company also announced the appointment of new corporate officers, effective April 1, 2019.

1. New candidate for Board Director (Scheduled to be appointed in June, 2019)

New position Name Present position Outside Member of the Board Hiroshi Ozaki Representative Director and Chairman, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

* The current outside member of the Board, Akio Nomura, will retire after the 154th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. New candidate for Corporate Auditor (Scheduled to be appointed in June, 2019)

New position Name Present position Outside Member of the Board of Auditors Tsuguoki Fujinuma Auditor, Chiba Gakuen

* The current outside member of the Board of Auditors, Kenji Fukuda, will retire after the 154th Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders.

3. The appointment of Corporate Officers (Effective; April 1, 2019)

New position Name Present position Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Global Development Division Toshinobu Iwasaki Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Global Development Division Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, CMC R&D Division Yasuyoshi Isou Vice President, Formulation R&D Center

* The current senior executive officers, Takuo Fukuda and Takayuki Yoshioka, and the current executive officer, Masaaki Takeyasu will resign on March 31, 2019.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications Department, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Telephone: +81-6-6209-7885