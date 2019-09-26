Press Release
Shionogi to Present New Data at IDWeek 2019
- Including Cefiderocol Phase III APEKS-NP Trial as Late-breaker Oral Presentation -
OSAKA, Japan and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., September 26 and September 27, 2019 - Shionogi
-
Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi") today announced that the company will deliver 20 data presentations for Shionogi compounds, including a late-breaker oral presentation of cefiderocol Phase III APEKS-NP trial results, at IDWeek™, October 2-6, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Cefiderocol is a siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens including multidrug-resistant strains. At IDWeek, Shionogi will share findings from the APEKS-NPtrial evaluating the investigational antibiotic cefiderocol in adults with hospital-acquiredbacterial pneumonia, ventilator-associatedbacterial pneumonia, or healthcare-associatedbacterial pneumonia caused by Gram-negativepathogens. Additionally, Shionogi will share findings from other studies investigating cefiderocol, and the prevalence and characterization of carbapenem-resistantbacterial infections.
"This is the first release of data from the Phase III APEKS-NP trial. The results strengthen our belief that cefiderocol has the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients fighting life-threateningGram-negative infections," said Dr. Tsutae "Den" Nagata, Chief Medical Officer, Shionogi.
The company will also present data for XOFLUZA™ (baloxavir marboxil), a first-in-class,one-dose oral medicine for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 12 years of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.
Presentations will include data from company-sponsored or investigator-initiated investigational studies. The details for the presentations are as follows:
Oral presentation about cefiderocol
Oral presentation #LB4: Efficacy and Safety of Cefiderocol versus High-Dose Meropenem in Patients with Nosocomial Pneumonia - Results of a Phase 3 Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind,Non-Inferiority Study
Date and time: October 3, 2:15-2:25 p.m.
Session title and location: Late Breaker Oral Abstract Session 1; Room 209 ABC of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
1/9
Press Release
All poster presentations will take place on the following dates and times; session titles and location:
Cefiderocol
Date and time: October 3, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Session title: Bacteremia, CLABSI, and Endovascular Infections
-
Poster #164: Analysis of Adult, Hospitalized Patients with Carbapenem-resistant (CR) Gram- negative Bloodstream Infections (GN-BSIs) due to Lactose Fermenters (LFs) and Non- Lactose Fermenters (NLFs): Is there a Difference in Outcomes?
Presenter: Thomas Lodise
-
Poster #216: Association between Days to Initiate Appropriate Therapy and Hospital Length of Stay Among Adult Hospitalized Patients with Gram-negative Bloodstream Infections (GN- BSI)
Presenter: Thomas Lodise
Session title: HAI: MDRO - GNR Epidemiology, CRE
-
Poster #500: Prevalence of Extended Spectrum β-lactamase and Carbapenem-ResistantGram-Negative Bacteria in Patients with Urinary Tract Infection and Urosepsis Admitted through U.S. Emergency Departments
Presenter: Sukhiit Takhar
Session title: HAI: MDRO - GNR Epidemiology, Acinetobacter
-
Poster #551: Burden of Illness in Carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter baumannii Infections in US Hospitals (2014 to 2018)
Presenter: Jason Pogue
Session title: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs
-
Poster #666: Efficacy and Safety of Cefiderocol According to Renal Impairment in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) in a Phase 2 Study
Presenter: Simon Portsmouth
2/9
Press Release
-
Poster #679: In Vitro Activity of Cefiderocol (CFDC), a Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, Against Difficult-to-Treat Resistant (DTR) Gram-negative Bacterial Pathogens from the Multi-national Sentinel Surveillance Study, SIDERO-WT(2014-2017)
Presenter: Christopher Longshaw
-
Poster #692: In Vitro Antibacterial Activity of Cefiderocol against a Multi-national Collection of Carbapenem-non-susceptibleGram-negative Bacteria from Respiratory Infections: SIDERO-WT-2014-2017
Presenter: Sean Nguyen
-
Poster #696: Cefiderocol Susceptibility Against Molecularly Characterized Carbapenemase- producing Gram-negative Bacteria in North America and Europe Between 2014 and 2017: SIDERO-WT-2014 to -2016 Studies
Presenter: Takafumi Sato
-
Poster #719: Cefiderocol Retains Anti-Biofilm Activity in MDR Gram-Negative Pathogens
Presenter: Christine Pybus
-
Poster #721: In Vitro Activity of Cefiderocol Against Gram-negative Clinical Isolates from New York City
Presenter: Zeb Khan
-
Poster #723: Synergistic Effect of Cefiderocol Combined With Other Antibiotics Against Cefiderocol High MIC Isolates From the Multi-nationalSIDERO-WT Studies Presenter: Yoshinori Yamano
-
Poster #730: Cefiderocol for the Treatment of Achromobacter xylosoxidans Infections in Two Lung Transplant Patients with Cystic Fibrosis
Presenter: Nathaniel Warner
-
Poster #739: Prediction of Cefiderocol Pharmacokinetics and Probability of Target Attainment in Pediatric Subjects for Proposing Dose Regimens
Presenter: Takayuki Katsube
3/9
Press Release
Date and time: October 4, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Session title: Urinary Tract Infections
-
Poster #1458: Burden of Illness in Patients with Urinary Tract Infections with or without Bacteremia Caused by Carbapenem-resistantGram-negative Pathogens in US Hospitals (2014 to 2018)
Presenter: Ryan Shields
-
Poster #1473: Structured Patient Interview in Complicated Urinary Tract Infections to Assess Clinical Outcomes Versus Investigator's Evaluation in the APEKS-cUTI Study Presenter: Simon Portsmouth
Session title: PK/PD & Susceptibility Testing
-
Poster #1544: Efficacy of Human-Simulated Cefiderocol Exposure Against Gram-Negative Bacteria in an Iron-Overloaded Murine Thigh Infection Model
Presenter: James Kidd
-
Poster #1553: Human-Simulated Pharmacokinetic Profiles of Cefiderocol and Meropenem are Conserved in Murine Models of Thigh Infection With or Without Iron Overload Presenter: James Kidd
Date and time: October 5, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Session title: Clinical Outcomes of Infections with Resistant Organisms
-
Poster #2275: Novel Therapeutic Options for the Treatment of Multi-Drug Resistant Achromobacter Respiratory Infections
Presenter: Sarah Minor
4/9
Press Release
XOFLUZA
Date and time: October 4, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Session title: PK/PD & Susceptibility Testing
-
Poster #1536: Population Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Baloxavir Marboxil, a Cap-dependent Endonuclease Inhibitor, in Adults and Adolescents and Exposure-Response Relationships in the Patients at High-Risk of Influenza Complications
Presenter: Hiroki Koshimichi
About Cefiderocol-An Investigational Antibiotic Agent
Cefiderocol is a parenteral siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens including multidrug-resistant strains. Cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron transporters, which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for bacteria.1 In addition, cefiderocol can also enter cells by passive diffusion through porin channels and is stable against all known classes of beta-lactamases, including both the metallo- and serine-beta-lactamases.2 These mechanisms allow cefiderocol to achieve higher concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can bind to receptors and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.3 Data from multinational surveillance studies for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide spectrum of Gram-negative pathogens including carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa), Enterobacteriaceae, and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (S. maltophilia).4 Cefiderocol has poor in vitro activity against Gram-positive or anaerobic bacteria. The clinical significance of in vitro data is unknown.
Shionogi submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cefiderocol was designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the FDA with the assigned action date of November 14, 2019 under the Prescription Drug User-FeeAct (PDUFA). Additionally, Shionogi also submitted a marketing authorization application of cefiderocol to the European Medicines Agency and it was accepted in March 2019.5
About Gram-negative Infections
The increasing resistance of many infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria to existing therapies, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae and non-fermenting species such as P. aeruginosa,
-
baumannii, and S. maltophilia, means there is a critical need for new, effective therapies.4, 6-9 There are an increasing number of Gram-negative pathogens resistant to multiple antibiotics, making them difficult to treat and resulting in high mortality rates.10 In the U.S., at least two million people are
5/9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 02:07:01 UTC