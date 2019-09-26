Press Release

Shionogi to Present New Data at IDWeek 2019

- Including Cefiderocol Phase III APEKS-NP Trial as Late-breaker Oral Presentation -

OSAKA, Japan and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., September 26 and September 27, 2019 - Shionogi

Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi") today announced that the company will deliver 20 data presentations for Shionogi compounds, including a late-breaker oral presentation of cefiderocol Phase III APEKS-NP trial results, at IDWeek™, October 2-6, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Cefiderocol is a siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens including multidrug-resistant strains. At IDWeek, Shionogi will share findings from the APEKS-NPtrial evaluating the investigational antibiotic cefiderocol in adults with hospital-acquiredbacterial pneumonia, ventilator-associatedbacterial pneumonia, or healthcare-associatedbacterial pneumonia caused by Gram-negativepathogens. Additionally, Shionogi will share findings from other studies investigating cefiderocol, and the prevalence and characterization of carbapenem-resistantbacterial infections.

"This is the first release of data from the Phase III APEKS-NP trial. The results strengthen our belief that cefiderocol has the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients fighting life-threateningGram-negative infections," said Dr. Tsutae "Den" Nagata, Chief Medical Officer, Shionogi.

The company will also present data for XOFLUZA™ (baloxavir marboxil), a first-in-class,one-dose oral medicine for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 12 years of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.

Presentations will include data from company-sponsored or investigator-initiated investigational studies. The details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral presentation about cefiderocol

Oral presentation #LB4: Efficacy and Safety of Cefiderocol versus High-Dose Meropenem in Patients with Nosocomial Pneumonia - Results of a Phase 3 Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind,Non-Inferiority Study

Date and time: October 3, 2:15-2:25 p.m.

Session title and location: Late Breaker Oral Abstract Session 1; Room 209 ABC of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

