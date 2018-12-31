Log in
News Summary

Ship Finance International : SFL – Acquisition of two 19,400 TEU container vessels

12/31/2018 | 01:19pm CET

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) ('Ship Finance' or the 'Company') announces that it has acquired two 2016-built 19,400 TEU container vessels and contracted the vessels until late 2033, or for nearly 15 years, to a leading container line on long term bareboat charters. The contracts increase the Company's fixed rate charter backlog by nearly $470 million, and the charterer has agreed to purchase obligations at the end of the charter period, effectively eliminating residual risk.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of Ship Finance Management AS, said in a comment: 'This new acquisition broadens our relationship with one of the world's largest liner companies. Over the last nine months we have added more than $1.2 billion to our charter backlog in a series of accretive acquisitions. In this case, our equity investment is limited to approximately $15 million per vessels as we have secured non-recourse lease financing with a tenure matching the charter period. We believe that our strong balance sheet and ability to source attractively priced capital will allow us to continue to grow our charter backlog and cash flow visibility going forward.'

December 31, 2018

The Board of Directors
Ship Finance International Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions can be directed to Ship Finance Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 09
André Reppen, Senior Vice President, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About Ship Finance

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Ship Finance International Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 12:18:04 UTC
