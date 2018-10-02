Log in
Ship Finance International Limited    SFL

SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (SFL)
10/01 10:02:01 pm
13.97 USD   +0.50%
12:12aSHIP FINANCE IN : SFL – Sale of Older VLCC
PU
12:01aSFL - Sale of Older VLCC
GL
10/01SHIP FINANCE IN : SFL - Sale of Older VLCC
AQ
Ship Finance International : SFL – Sale of Older VLCC

10/02/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) ('Ship Finance' or the 'Company') announces that it has agreed to sell the 2001-built VLCC Front Ariake to an unrelated third party. Delivery to the new owner is expected later this month, and the net sales price will be approximately $20.7 million, including approximately $3.4 million in the form of an interest-bearing loan note from Frontline Ltd. The book value of the vessel is approximately $27.6 million, thus an impairment is expected to be recorded in the third quarter. Divesting of older vessels is part of Ship Finance's strategy to continuously renew and diversify the fleet. Following this transaction, the Company has four VLCCs remaining on charter to a subsidiary of Frontline Ltd.

October 1, 2018

The Board of Directors
Ship Finance International Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions can be directed to Ship Finance Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 09
André Reppen, Senior Vice President, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55
Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, Ship Finance Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About Ship Finance

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Ship Finance International Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:11:01 UTC
