Ship Finance International : SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds

07/30/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) (the 'Company' or 'SFL'), announces that it has successfully completed a tap issue of NOK 100 million (approximately USD 11 million) under its existing senior unsecured NOK bonds due September 2023 with ISIN NO0010831597 by way of a private placement of newly issued bonds. The bonds carry a coupon of NIBOR + 4.75% and were priced at 101.625% of par value. The outstanding amount after the tap issue will be NOK 700 million and the net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Arctic Securities AS acted as Manager in connection with the placement of the tap issue.

July 30, 2019

The Board of Directors
Ship Finance International Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions can be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contacts:

Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom we deal, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Ship Finance International Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 21:14:05 UTC
