SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD

(523598)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp

0
11/20/2019 | 09:12pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

The Indian cabinet has approved a proposal to sell the government's entire stake in state-owned oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. (500547.BY) and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd. (523598.BY), as part of its effort to meet the divestment target of 1.05 trillion rupees ($14.63 billion) for the current financial year.

India government's financial year runs from April to March.

The strategic sale of the government's stake will come with management control of these companies, a statement posted on the government's official website said late Wednesday.

The government intends to sell its entire 53.3% stake in BPCL and 63.7% stake in Shipping Corp. Separately, the government will also look to sell a 30.8% stake in Container Corp. of India Ltd. (531344.BY), the statement said.

The government currently owns 54.8% stake in Concor.

The cabinet also approved the sale of government's 74.23% stake in Tehri Hydro Development Corp. and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. to state-run power company NTPC, the statement said.

The government has been aggressively looking to divest its stake in various non-strategic state-run companies, to raise funds to finance its developmental projects.

The Indian cabinet also approved a proposal to reduce the government's stake in certain state-run companies below 51%, while maintaining management control.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4.94% 544.6 End-of-day quote.43.06%
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 1.76% 578.15 End-of-day quote.-17.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.48% 62.16 Delayed Quote.16.92%
NTPC LTD -0.26% 117.05 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -1.18% 31.96 Delayed Quote.31.84%
SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD 4.69% 62.55 End-of-day quote.30.72%
WTI -0.25% 56.81 Delayed Quote.25.46%
