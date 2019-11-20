India to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp

By P.R. Venkat



The Indian cabinet has approved a proposal to sell the government's entire stake in state-owned oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. (500547.BY) and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd. (523598.BY), as part of its effort to meet the divestment target of 1.05 trillion rupees ($14.63 billion) for the current financial year.

India government's financial year runs from April to March.

The strategic sale of the government's stake will come with management control of these companies, a statement posted on the government's official website said late Wednesday.

The government intends to sell its entire 53.3% stake in BPCL and 63.7% stake in Shipping Corp. Separately, the government will also look to sell a 30.8% stake in Container Corp. of India Ltd. (531344.BY), the statement said.

The government currently owns 54.8% stake in Concor.

The cabinet also approved the sale of government's 74.23% stake in Tehri Hydro Development Corp. and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. to state-run power company NTPC, the statement said.

The government has been aggressively looking to divest its stake in various non-strategic state-run companies, to raise funds to finance its developmental projects.

The Indian cabinet also approved a proposal to reduce the government's stake in certain state-run companies below 51%, while maintaining management control.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com