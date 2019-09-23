Shirble Depart Store Hold China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號：312）
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
24 September 2019
Dear Non-Registered Holder (Note 1 ),
Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited (the "Company")
-Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.shirble.netand the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting the relevant documents and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews's website.
If you would like to receive the printed version of the current and all future Corporate Communications (Note 2), please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2511 0500 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send email to shirble.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited
Yang Xiangbo
Co-Chairman and Executive Director
Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.
Note 2: Corporate Communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
致 非 登 記 股 份 持 有 人 ( 附 註 1 ) ：
歲 寶 百 貨 控 股 ( 中 國 ) 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）
-
2 0 1 9 中 報 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w . s h i r b l e . n e t及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 按 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 關 係 」， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 並 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。
如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 及 將 來 所 有 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 2 ) 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 )， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。
如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 5 1 1 0 5 0 0 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 半 或 電 郵 至 s h i r b l e . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。
代 表
歲 寶 百 貨 控 股 ( 中 國 ) 有 限 公 司 聯 席 主 席 兼 執 行 董 事 楊 祥 波 謹 啟
2 0 1 9 年 9 月 24 日
附註1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊 文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。
附註2：本公司公司通訊文件(「公司通訊文件」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同 核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------SBDH-24092019-1(0)