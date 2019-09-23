Shirble Depart Store Hold China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report 0 09/23/2019 | 11:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Dear Non-Registered Holder (Note 1 ), Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited (the "Company") -Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications") The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.shirble.netand the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting the relevant documents and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews's website. If you would like to receive the printed version of the current and all future Corporate Communications (Note 2), please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2511 0500 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send email to shirble.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited Yang Xiangbo Co-Chairman and Executive Director Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side. Note 2: Corporate Communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. 致 非 登 記 股 份 持 有 人 ( 附 註 1 ) ： 歲 寶 百 貨 控 股 ( 中 國 ) 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」） 2 0 1 9 中 報 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w . s h i r b l e . n e t及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 按 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 關 係 」， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 並 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 及 將 來 所 有 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 2 ) 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 )， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 5 1 1 0 5 0 0 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 半 或 電 郵 至 s h i r b l e . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。 代 表 歲 寶 百 貨 控 股 ( 中 國 ) 有 限 公 司 聯 席 主 席 兼 執 行 董 事 楊 祥 波 謹 啟 2 0 1 9 年 9 月 24 日 附註1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊 文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。 附註2：本公司公司通訊文件(「公司通訊文件」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同 核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------SBDH-24092019-1(0) CCS6611SBDH_NRH Request Form 申請表格 To: Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited 致： 歲寶百貨控股(中國)有限公司 (the "Company") (Stock Code: 312) (「本公司」）(股份代號：312) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") (「香港證券登記處」) 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 183 Queen's Road East, 合和中心 17M 樓 Wanchai, Hong Kong I/We would like to receive the CURRENT & ALL FUTURECorporate Communications of the Company as indicated below: 本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取本次及將來所有公司通訊文件之印刷本： (Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) to receive a printed notification letter informing that the Corporat e Communications has been published on the Company's website www.shirble.netand read the Corporate Communications published on the Company's website ("Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies; OR 收取有關公司通訊文件已在本公司網站 www.shirble.net刊發之通知信函並在本公司網站瀏覽公司通訊文件(「網上版 本」)，以代替印刷本；或 to receive the printed copies of all Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese versions. 收取所有公司通訊文件之中、英文印刷本。 Name(s)# Date 姓名# 日期 (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫) Address# 地址# (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫) Contact telephone number Signature 聯絡電話號碼 簽名 You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's Website.

假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下清楚填妥 所有 資料 。 This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication s. 本申請 表格應由本 公司 非登 記股 份 持有 人填 寫 。該 等人 士 的股 份存 放 於 中央 結 算 及 交收 系 統 (中 央 結算 系 統 )並 他們 已 經 通 過香 港 中 央 結算 有 限 公 司通 知 本 公 司， 希望收 到公司通訊 文件 。 Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本 表格作出超 過一 項選 擇、 或 未有 作出 選 擇、 或未 有 簽署 、或 在 其 他方 面 填 寫 不正 確 ， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。 The above instruction will apply to the CURRENT & ALL FUTURE Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to h ave holdings in the Company. 上述指 示適用於本 次及 將來發 送予 閣下之所 有公司 通訊 文件，直至 閣 下 通知 本 公 司 經香 港 證 券 登記 處 香 港 中央 證 券 登 記有 限 公 司 另外 之 安 排 或任 何 時 候 停止 持有本 公司的股份 。 5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void . 為免存 疑，本公司 恕不 接受 此表 格 上提 供的 任 何其 他指 示 。任 何在 此 表 格上 提 供 的 額外 指 示 將 視作 無 效 。 24092019 1 0 The Current Corporate Communications of the Company refers to the 2019 Interim Report. 本申請表 格所提及之 本公司 本次 公司 通 訊文 件指 2019 中報 。

