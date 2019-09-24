Shirble Depart Store Hold China : Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders - Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Note 2 )
Dear Shareholder (Note 1 ),
Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited (the "Company")
- Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.shirble.netand the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting the relevant documents and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews's website.
Registered Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.shirble.netor the HKExnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at shirble.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2511 0500 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Note 1: This letter is being sent to the registered shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the register of members of the Company. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.
Note 2: Corporate Communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
各 位 股 東 ( 附 註 1 )：
歲 寶 百 貨 控 股 ( 中 國 ) 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）
-
2 0 1 9 中 報 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知
本公司的本次公司 通訊文件中、英文版本已 上載於 本公司網 站 www.shirble.net及香港交易所披露易 網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。 請按 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 關 係 」， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 並 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 或在香港交易所披露易網 站 瀏 覽有 關文件。
儘管 閣下早前曾 向本公司作出 公司通訊 文件 ( 附 註 2 )收取方式的 選 擇，但仍 可以隨時更改 有關選擇，轉為 以 印刷本或網上 方式收取，費 用全免。如 閣下欲收取本次公 司通訊 文件之印刷 本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的 申請表格，並使用隨附之 郵寄標 籤寄回，而毋須 貼 上郵票（如在香港 投寄）；否則，請貼上適當的郵票 。申請表格請 寄回本公司經香港 中央證券登記 有限公司（「 香港證券登 記處」），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.shirble.net或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。
如欲選擇有別於 閣下所選擇的 本公司公司通訊文 件收取方式，請以書面或以電郵 方式 shirble.ecom@computershare.com.hk送交到本公 司經香港證券登記 處，以更改日後 收取本公司公司通 訊文件之收取 途徑之選擇。如 閣下已選擇以 網 上方式收取日後公 司通訊 文件（ 或 被視為已同意以網 上方式收取 ）但因任何理由未能 閱覽載於網站 的 本次公司通訊文 件，股東只 要 提出要求，我們 將盡快 向 閣 下 寄上 所要求的有關公司 通訊文件的印 刷版本，費用全免 。
如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請 致電 本公司電話熱線 (852) 2511 0500，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公眾 假期 除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 5 時半。
附註1：本函件收件對象為本公司登記股東。該等人士的姓名載列於本公司股東名冊上。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。
附註2：本公司公司通訊文件(「公司通訊文件」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同 核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。
