News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

12/24/2018 | 04:35pm CET
TIDMIRSH TIDMSHP 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
 
   A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
   Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
   1.         KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                       Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions 
 disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. 
 For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries 
 must be named. 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant         Shire Plc 
 securities this form relates: 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, 
 state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                        21 December, 2018 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest 
 practicable date prior to the disclosure 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the              Yes 
 discloser making disclosures in respect of any other              Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 
 party to the offer? 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 
 "N/A" 
----------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
 
 
   2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
   If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than 
one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), 
copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of 
relevant security. 
 
   (a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of 
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the 
dealing (if any) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                          5p ordinary (JE00B2QKY057) & ADR 
                                                              (US82481R1068) 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------ 
                                                          Interests            Short 
                                                                             positions 
                                                   -----------------------  ----------- 
                                                      Number         %      Number   % 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------  ---------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 
                                                     12,773,080    1.3922% 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------  ---------  ------  --- 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------  ---------  ------  --- 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) 
 and agreements to purchase/sell: 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------  ---------  ------  --- 
 
                      TOTAL:                         12,773,080    1.3922% 
-------------------------------------------------  ------------  ---------  ------  --- 
 
   All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. 
 
   Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded 
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should 
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). 
 
   (b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' 
and other employee options) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription 
 right exists: 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned 
 and relevant percentages: 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
   3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
   Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant 
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), 
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant 
security dealt in. 
 
   The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. 
 
   (a)        Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
 Class of relevant      Purchase/sale     Number of securities  Price per unit 
     security 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long         155,000          44.9201 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long         150,000          44.8950 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long         123,582          45.0742 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          95,000          44.9971 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          90,000          44.9942 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          68,000          44.8929 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          52,000          44.9109 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          50,000          44.8950 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
    5p Ordinary       Increasing a long          46,354          44.8950 GBP 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
        ADR           Increasing a long          3,005           169.1318 USD 
                          position 
-------------------  -------------------  --------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions 
 
 
 
 
Class of  Product description                         Nature of dealing                          Number of   Price 
relevant        e.g. CFD        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing  reference    per 
security                                             a long/short position                       securities  unit 
--------  -------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------  ----------  ----- 
 
 
 
   (c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) 
 
   (i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Class of    Product     Writing,    Number of   Exercise              Type               Expiry   Option 
relevant  description  purchasing,  securities   price     e.g. American, European etc.   date    money 
security   e.g. call    selling,     to which     per                                             paid/ 
            option       varying      option      unit                                           received 
                          etc.       relates                                                       per 
                                                                                                   unit 
--------  -----------  -----------  ----------  --------  -----------------------------  ------  -------- 
 
 
 
   (ii)        Exercise 
 
 
 
 
  Class of     Product description  Exercising/     Number of      Exercise 
  relevant       e.g. call option    exercised     securities      price per 
  security                            against                        unit 
-------------  -------------------  ------------  -------------  ------------- 
 
 
 
   (d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant         Nature of dealing         Details   Price per unit 
     security        e.g. subscription, conversion            (if applicable) 
------------------  ------------------------------  -------  ----------------- 
 
 
 
   4.         OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   (a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
 
 
 
 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or 
 any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, 
 relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement 
 to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the 
 person making the disclosure and any party to the 
 offer or any person acting in concert with a party 
 to the offer: 
 Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should 
 not be included. If there are no such agreements, 
 arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  NONE 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   (b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to 
options or derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, 
 formal or informal, between the person making the 
 disclosure and any other person relating to: 
 (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under 
 any option; or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-18 1035ET

