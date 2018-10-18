



FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Approval of Shire’s Prucalopride (SHP555) for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

If FDA grants approval, prucalopride will be the only readily available 5-HT4 receptor agonist1 in the U.S. for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults; FDA is anticipated to make a final decision by the end of December

Cambridge, Mass. – October 18, 2018 – Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee voted unanimously (10 to 0) that the risk-benefit profile of prucalopride supports the approval of this New Drug Application (NDA). The FDA will take the advisory committee’s recommendation into consideration when the agency makes a final determination. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for prucalopride is December 21, 2018.

The advisory committee also voted unanimously (10 to 0) that the potential risk of cardiovascular adverse events with the use of prucalopride in adults with CIC has been adequately addressed by Shire. Prucalopride, a serotonin type 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist, is a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent that stimulates colonic peristalsis, increasing bowel motility.2,[3],[4],[5] Drugs similar to prucalopride have been associated with adverse cardiovascular (CV) events in the past.

“We are pleased with the advisory committee’s vote today supporting prucalopride for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation in the U.S., and will continue working with the FDA during the final stages of its review,” said Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Shire. “This investigational compound reinforces Shire’s long-standing heritage in gastrointestinal conditions and deep in-house capabilities in the category.”

Prucalopride has been studied in more than 90 clinical trials worldwide over the last 20 years, including six key studies by which the advisory committee made its recommendation today. The advisory committee reviewed data included in the prucalopride NDA, specifically five main Phase 3 and one Phase 4 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. An integrated analysis of these six main randomized, controlled clinical trials evaluated the global efficacy and safety of prucalopride 2 mg daily in men and women with chronic constipation; study designs across the trials were similar. Overall, there were 2,484 adult patients included in the integrated efficacy analysis and 2,552 adult patients included in the integrated safety analysis; all patients included received prucalopride less than or equal to 2 mg daily or placebo.6

The committee also reviewed results from an observational, pharmacoepidemiology safety study that Shire sponsored to estimate the risk, as measured by the pooled adjusted incidence rate ratio (IRR), of major adverse CV events (MACE) in adult new users of prucalopride compared to adult new users of polyethylene glycol (PEG). MACE included hospitalization for acute myocardial infarction or stroke and in-hospital CV death. Study data was from real-world settings in the United Kingdom and Sweden. This pooled analysis included over 35,000 patients with chronic constipation treated with prucalopride or PEG in a 1- to- 5 ratio.7

For the observational, pharmacoepidemiology safety study, the pooled adjusted IRR for MACE was 0.64 (95% CI, 0.36, 1.14)8 in this mostly female (>90%) patient population where many were aged 55 years or younger, which excluded a threefold increase risk of MACE in patients using prucalopride compared with PEG. The average total duration of use was over 170 days for prucalopride and over 80 days for PEG.7

There are an estimated 35 million adults in the U.S. with chronic idiopathic constipation.9,[10]* The condition is characterized by difficult, infrequent or incomplete passage of stools over a prolonged period and a range of symptoms, which may include abdominal pain and/or bloating.11 There are many causes, and one of the possible underlying problems is an impairment or dysfunction of the gut’s ability to move, by contracting and releasing, naturally.12

Supporting Clinical Data

In the integrated analysis of the six main clinical trials, significantly more patients treated with prucalopride versus placebo (27.8% vs 13.2%; p<0.001) achieved an average of three or more spontaneous, complete bowel movements (SCBMs) per week over the 12-week treatment period. The most common (greater than or equal to 5%) treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the prucalopride group were diarrhea, headache, abdominal pain, and nausea. The proportion of patients who experienced any adverse cardiovascular CV events were comparable between groups (1.8% for placebo vs. 2.0% for prucalopride). Serious TEAEs were reported in 1.6% of patients who received prucalopride versus 2.4% of patients who received placebo. No fatal TEAEs occurred.6

About Prucalopride

Prucalopride, a selective serotonin type 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist, is a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent that stimulates colonic peristalsis, increasing bowel motility.2,3,4,5 It is an investigational compound, and has not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Prucalopride is currently approved and available in the European Union (EU) where it is marketed by Shire as Resolor®, indicated for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in adults in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief.13 Prucalopride is also available in several other countries outside of Europe.

NOTES TO EDITORS

*This represents ~14% of the U.S. population as of July 1, 2017 Census Bureau Data.







