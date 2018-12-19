Shir : Shire

Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
12/19/2018

12/19/2018 | 07:35pm CET

Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 14 December 2018, in relation to the acquisition of Shire (UK, constituent) by Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan, non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Shire (UK, B2QKY05) will be deleted from the FTSE 100 index.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (UK, B0LCW08) will be added to the FTSE 100 Index and removed from the FTSE 250 Index.

Apax Global Alpha (UK, BWWYMV8) will be added to the FTSE 250 index.

All changes effective from 24 December 2018.

Full Index changes details available on FTSE Russell website.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:34:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 515 M
EBIT 2018 5 692 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 704 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 17,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,84
EV / Sales 2018 4,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 50 594 M
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE12.08%50 594
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.66%349 784
PFIZER19.02%245 920
NOVARTIS2.74%217 502
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.0.00%213 911
MERCK AND COMPANY32.10%193 286
