Shir : Shire

Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 14 December 2018, in relation to the acquisition of Shire (UK, constituent) by Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan, non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Shire (UK, B2QKY05) will be deleted from the FTSE 100 index.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (UK, B0LCW08) will be added to the FTSE 100 Index and removed from the FTSE 250 Index.

Apax Global Alpha (UK, BWWYMV8) will be added to the FTSE 250 index.

All changes effective from 24 December 2018.

Full Index changes details available on FTSE Russell website.