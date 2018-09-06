Shire : Buys Plasma-Collection Business -- Deal Digest

By Carlo Martuscelli



ACQUIRER: Shire PLC (SHP.LN)

TARGET: Sanaplasma AG, a plasma-collection company based in Switzerland.

RATIONALE: Shire said the acquisition of Sanaplasma AG will help support the growth of its immunology business, as plasma is an essential component for the manufacture of certain therapies that help treat patients with immunological diseases.

QUOTATION: "The combination of Sanaplasma AG's 14 plasma centers in the Czech Republic and Hungary with our more than 100 BioLife centers in the U.S. and Austria will help us to meet the continuously growing demand for plasma-derived medicines," said Sue Brown, vice president, global operations for Shire BioLife Plasma Services.

