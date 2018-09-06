Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/06 12:46:13 pm
4328.75 GBp   -1.47%
12:26pSHIRE : Buys Plasma-Collection Business -- Deal Digest
DJ
11:30aSHIRE : Acquires sanaplasma AG Boosting Plasma Collection Network fo..
AQ
10:42aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceuticals
PU
Shire : Buys Plasma-Collection Business -- Deal Digest

09/06/2018 | 12:26pm CEST

By Carlo Martuscelli

ACQUIRER: Shire PLC (SHP.LN)

TARGET: Sanaplasma AG, a plasma-collection company based in Switzerland.

RATIONALE: Shire said the acquisition of Sanaplasma AG will help support the growth of its immunology business, as plasma is an essential component for the manufacture of certain therapies that help treat patients with immunological diseases.

QUOTATION: "The combination of Sanaplasma AG's 14 plasma centers in the Czech Republic and Hungary with our more than 100 BioLife centers in the U.S. and Austria will help us to meet the continuously growing demand for plasma-derived medicines," said Sue Brown, vice president, global operations for Shire BioLife Plasma Services.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 519 M
EBIT 2018 5 773 M
Net income 2018 2 684 M
Debt 2018 15 198 M
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,84
P/E ratio 2019 15,25
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 52 112 M
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE12.76%52 866
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.29%358 738
PFIZER14.22%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.57%214 575
NOVARTIS-3.57%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY21.95%180 715
