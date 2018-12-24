Shire : Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson -2

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
-----------------------------------------------------------------
NONE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
---------------------------------------------------
24 December 2018
-------------- ----------------
James Gange
-------------- ----------------
212-446-4029
-------------- ----------------
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.