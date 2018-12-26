Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Description Current report filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 07:25pm CET

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 21, 2018

SHIRE PLC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Jersey, Channel Islands

0-29630

98-0601486

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

Block 2, Miesian Plaza, 50-58 Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2, Republic of Ireland

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

+353 1 609 6000

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

  • o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 8.01. Other Events

Shire plc has issued the press releases attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1, 99.2, 99.3 and 99.4, which are incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed herewith:

99.1 Press Release dated December 21, 2018

99.2 Press Release dated December 21, 2018

99.3 Press Release dated December 24, 2018

99.4 Press Release dated December 24, 2018

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release dated December 21, 2018

99.2

Press Release dated December 21, 2018

99.3

Press Release dated December 24, 2018

99.4

Press Release dated December 24, 2018

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 26, 2018

Shire plc

By:

/s/ W R MordanName: Title:Bill Mordan Company Secretary

EXHIBIT 99.1

Press Release

www.shire.com

Holding(s) in Company

December 21, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :

Shire Plc JE00B2QKY057

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

UBS Investment Bank UBS Group AG

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Zürich Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

UBS AG London Branch

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

18 December 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20 December 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.74%

2.26%

6.01%

917'035'252

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

No Previous Disclosure

No Previous Disclosure

No Previous Disclosure

Registered in Jersey, No. 99854, 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 18:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
07:25pSHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
06:17pSHIRE PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/24SHIRE : Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson -2-
DJ
12/24DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
DJ
12/24DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
12/24FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Shire plc
PU
12/24SHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical
PU
12/24ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
12/24ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
12/24SHIRE : Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P Elliott Capital -2-
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,42
P/E ratio 2019 15,19
EV / Sales 2018 4,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 52 002 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE15.23%52 002
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.08%343 535
PFIZER11.95%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%213 563
MERCK AND COMPANY26.44%189 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.