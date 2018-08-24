Log in
SHIRE (SHP)

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
08/23 05:35:21 pm
4422.5 GBp   +0.09%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shire : FDA approves Shire drug for rare swelling disorder

08/24/2018 | 12:29am CEST

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a first of its kind drug from Shire Plc to treat patients aged 12 and older suffering from a rare hereditary disease that causes swelling.

The drug, Takhzyro, is expected to bring in blockbuster sales for Shire, and is important to Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which plans to buy the Dublin-based rare disease specialist for $62 billion.

The monoclonal antibody, previously known by its chemical name lanadelumab, was approved https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm618261.htm?utm_campaign=FDA%20approves%20new%20treatment%20for%20hereditary%20angioedema%20%28HAE%29&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua to treat patients with types I and II hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disease that affects about 1 in 50,000.

There are only a handful of treatments available for HAE, including some from Shire. The disease affects people who have low levels of a certain protein and results in episodes of severe swelling in different areas such as the stomach, limbs, face and throat.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHIRE 0.09% 4422.5 Delayed Quote.13.29%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD -1.16% 4521 End-of-day quote.-30.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 501 M
EBIT 2018 5 766 M
Net income 2018 2 684 M
Debt 2018 15 143 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,94
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 52 230 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE13.29%52 230
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.13%363 111
PFIZER16.40%247 147
NOVARTIS0.51%213 766
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.07%211 657
MERCK AND COMPANY22.93%183 959
