Shire : FORM 8.3 - SHIRE PLC - AMENDMENT

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Sales

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 5,144,361 0.56% 3,761,544 0.41% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 228,307 0.02% 3,469,736 0.38% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 181,600 0.02% 254,200 0.03% (4) TOTAL: 5,554,268 0.61% 7,485,480 0.82%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 5p ordinary Purchase 36 45.3750 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 37 45.4650 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 63 45.4600 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 63 45.5750 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 64 45.3900 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 65 45.5938 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 78 45.6050 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 86 45.5700 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 99 45.6550 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 112 45.5880 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 138 45.5821 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 145 45.6558 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 153 45.6472 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 174 45.6429 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 213 45.5900 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 227 45.6200 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 338 45.5800 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 347 45.6118 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 646 45.5292 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,035 45.6100 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,688 45.6159 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,865 45.6482 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 2,050 45.6896 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 2,116 45.6133 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 4,230 45.5852 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 5,000 45.6322 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 5,519 45.5923 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 6,034 45.6220 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 7,152 45.5471 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 10,455 45.5212 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 11,270 45.3959 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 28,089 45.5505 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 40,973 45.5850 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 93,668 45.5971 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 35 45.6100 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 36 45.3750 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 37 45.4650 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 63 45.4600 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 63 45.5750 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 64 45.3900 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 78 45.6050 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 86 45.5700 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 99 45.6550 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 133 45.6207 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 143 45.6141 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 193 45.5818 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 200 45.6116 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 213 45.5900 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 385 45.5830 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,418 45.6311 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 2,223 45.5787 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 3,476 45.6350 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 5,440 45.5928 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 6,397 45.6200 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 7,538 45.5485 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 15,141 45.5345 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 16,592 45.5800 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 20,564 45.5608 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 21,197 45.5868 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 27,168 45.5493 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 29,263 45.5871 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 38,150 45.6063 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 42,911 45.5727 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 45,415 45.5754 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 95,487 45.6112 GBP ADR Purchase 14 176.4500 USD ADR Purchase 38 176.5278 USD ADR Purchase 118 176.8300 USD ADR Purchase 193 176.4296 USD ADR Purchase 386 176.5561 USD ADR Purchase 400 176.6125 USD ADR Purchase 701 176.5370 USD ADR Purchase 710 176.8321 USD ADR Purchase 900 176.6811 USD ADR Purchase 1,050 176.4889 USD ADR Purchase 1,070 176.5881 USD ADR Purchase 1,150 176.5904 USD ADR Purchase 1,300 176.6507 USD ADR Purchase 2,082 176.5600 USD ADR Purchase 2,439 176.5610 USD ADR Purchase 2,442 176.6202 USD ADR Purchase 2,600 176.6176 USD ADR Purchase 3,391 176.5460 USD ADR Purchase 10,557 176.5427 USD ADR Purchase 12,145 176.5494 USD ADR Purchase 22,145 176.5323 USD ADR Sale 14 176.4500 USD ADR Sale 38 176.5278 USD ADR Sale 38 176.4000 USD ADR Sale 100 176.5200 USD ADR Sale 100 176.8900 USD ADR Sale 118 176.8300 USD ADR Sale 200 176.6150 USD ADR Sale 200 176.5850 USD ADR Sale 360 176.6194 USD ADR Sale 400 176.3737 USD ADR Sale 400 176.6487 USD ADR Sale 500 176.8160 USD ADR Sale 600 176.6320 USD ADR Sale 700 176.6053 USD ADR Sale 842 176.5838 USD ADR Sale 1,070 176.5881 USD ADR Sale 1,100 176.6181 USD ADR Sale 1,653 176.5240 USD ADR Sale 1,700 176.5705 USD ADR Sale 2,082 176.5600 USD ADR Sale 10,000 176.5116 USD ADR Sale 19,426 176.5681 USD ADR Sale 24,290 176.5494 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 5p ordinary SWAP Long 75 45.6300 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 133 45.6207 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 143 45.6141 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 385 45.5830 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 452 45.6219 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 1,418 45.6311 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 1,498 45.6064 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 1,935 45.5367 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 2,698 45.6260 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,619 45.6200 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,803 45.5477 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 23,723 45.6149 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 29,263 45.5871 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 107,036 45.6055 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 60 45.5050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 145 45.6558 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 442 45.5850 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 526 45.5359 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,706 45.6200 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 1,865 45.6482 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 3,004 45.6066 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 8,279 45.6396 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 14,536 45.6116 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 26,348 45.6154 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 31 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates 5p ordinary Call Options Written -125,000 3600.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 5p ordinary Put Options Written 125,000 3600.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 130.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 155.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 300 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 400 230.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 130.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 600 178.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,200 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,300 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,600 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,700 195.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,300 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,100 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,600 185.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 4,500 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 5,000 195.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -10,000 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -4,000 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -2,700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -1,100 210.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -1,000 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -900 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -800 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -500 160.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -300 175.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 ADR Call Options Written -100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -100 145.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -44,000 145.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -8,900 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -8,600 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -6,600 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -5,800 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -4,600 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -3,700 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,700 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,500 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,300 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,100 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,000 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,800 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,100 150.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 80.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -800 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -400 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -200 115.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 165.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 ADR Put Options Written 100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 100 75.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 200 125.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 200 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 500 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 1,000 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 ADR Put Options Written 2,300 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 5,300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 10,000 160.0000 American 19 Jul 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

