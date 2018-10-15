Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/15 02:44:14 pm
4341 GBp   +0.94%

News 


Shire : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC

10/15/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12/10/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares: 12,194,121 Shares Interests and 144,726 short position

ADR(referencing the ordinary): 362,313 equivalent Shares interests and 40,617 equivalent Shares as short position

Where (1 ADR = 3 ordinary shares)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

12,556,434

1.37

185,343

0.02

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

4,951,664

0.54

11,434,499

1.25

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

250,000

0.03

230,000

0.03

TOTAL:

17,758,098

1.94

11,849,842

1.30

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

1,731

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

1,039

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

1,731

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

1,731

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

170

42.91

Ordinary

Purchase

98

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

151

43.14

Ordinary

Purchase

37

43.14

Ordinary

Purchase

125

42.825

Ordinary

Purchase

77

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

65

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

152

42.815

Ordinary

Purchase

132

42.835

Ordinary

Purchase

67

42.835

Ordinary

Purchase

125

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

125

42.87

Ordinary

Purchase

2

42.84

Ordinary

Purchase

60

42.84

Ordinary

Purchase

40

42.84

Ordinary

Purchase

7

42.84

Ordinary

Purchase

87

42.64

Ordinary

Purchase

118

42.86

Ordinary

Purchase

70

42.86

Ordinary

Purchase

32

43.04

Ordinary

Purchase

21

43.04

Ordinary

Purchase

84

43.04

Ordinary

Purchase

114

42.96

Ordinary

Purchase

128

42.96

Ordinary

Purchase

150

43.055

Ordinary

Purchase

704

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

103

42.935

Ordinary

Purchase

35

42.91

Ordinary

Purchase

68

42.91

Ordinary

Purchase

123

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

36

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

129

42.915

Ordinary

Purchase

5,297

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

4,206

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

116

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

3,601

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

1,786

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

111

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

129

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

53

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

96

42.96

Ordinary

Purchase

30

42.945

Ordinary

Purchase

38

42.945

Ordinary

Purchase

266

42.925

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.8

Ordinary

Purchase

266

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

95

42.76

Ordinary

Purchase

172

42.76

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.765

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.82

Ordinary

Purchase

213

42.805

Ordinary

Purchase

54

42.805

Ordinary

Purchase

139

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

266

42.78

Ordinary

Purchase

179

42.77

Ordinary

Purchase

172

43.14

Ordinary

Purchase

152

43.14

Ordinary

Purchase

266

42.935

Ordinary

Purchase

145

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

5

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

266

42.835

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.82

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.83

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.825

Ordinary

Purchase

161

42.825

Ordinary

Purchase

106

42.825

Ordinary

Purchase

119

42.815

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.825

Ordinary

Purchase

189

42.965

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.79

Ordinary

Purchase

88

42.77

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.79

Ordinary

Purchase

267

42.765

Ordinary

Purchase

139

42.655

Ordinary

Purchase

199

42.845

Ordinary

Purchase

152

42.905

Ordinary

Purchase

121

42.905

Ordinary

Purchase

104

42.915

Ordinary

Purchase

35

42.945

Ordinary

Purchase

9

42.815

Ordinary

Purchase

133

43.07

Ordinary

Purchase

55

42.93

Ordinary

Purchase

48

42.93

Ordinary

Purchase

103

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

2

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

9

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

6

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

138

42.94

Ordinary

Purchase

5

42.955

Ordinary

Purchase

32

42.97

Ordinary

Purchase

96

42.9675

Ordinary

Purchase

431

43.005

Ordinary

Purchase

97

42.915

Ordinary

Purchase

104

42.985

Ordinary

Purchase

61,453

42.86312673

Ordinary

Purchase

53,633

42.80358216

Ordinary

Purchase

13,335

42.86312709

Ordinary

Purchase

50,000

42.954034

Ordinary

Purchase

103

42.95

Ordinary

Purchase

8,000

43.81366

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

USD

ADR

Purchase

216

169.711389

ADR

Purchase

600

169.54

ADR

Purchase

660

169.704864

ADR

Purchase

6,198

170.41

ADR

Purchase

2,100

170.41

ADR

Purchase

102

170.41

ADR

Purchase

1,500

169.661

ADR

Purchase

18

168.21

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Sale

346

42.595

Ordinary

Sale

34

42.61

Ordinary

Sale

143

42.64

Ordinary

Sale

346

42.595

Ordinary

Sale

171

42.625

Ordinary

Sale

171

42.64

Ordinary

Sale

65

43.045

Ordinary

Sale

45

43.045

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

168

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

109

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

182

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

23

43.035

Ordinary

Sale

69

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

150

42.935

Ordinary

Sale

180

42.935

Ordinary

Sale

57

42.935

Ordinary

Sale

170

42.89

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.89

Ordinary

Sale

103

42.81

Ordinary

Sale

64

42.905

Ordinary

Sale

33

42.77

Ordinary

Sale

20

42.81

Ordinary

Sale

69

42.805

Ordinary

Sale

101

42.9

Ordinary

Sale

125

42.76

Ordinary

Sale

135

42.815

Ordinary

Sale

81

42.815

Ordinary

Sale

85

43.155

Ordinary

Sale

20

43.155

Ordinary

Sale

68

42.78

Ordinary

Sale

67

42.93

Ordinary

Sale

2

42.93

Ordinary

Sale

32

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

90

42.845

Ordinary

Sale

21

42.845

Ordinary

Sale

215

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

180

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

38

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

60

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

49

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

31

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

77

42.77

Ordinary

Sale

70

42.805

Ordinary

Sale

190

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

23

42.825

Ordinary

Sale

31

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

67

42.785

Ordinary

Sale

71

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

68

42.88

Ordinary

Sale

70

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

103

43.02

Ordinary

Sale

58

42.87

Ordinary

Sale

92

42.995

Ordinary

Sale

42

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

125

42.775

Ordinary

Sale

70

43.045

Ordinary

Sale

63

42.775

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

30

42.77

Ordinary

Sale

63

43.115

Ordinary

Sale

69

42.98

Ordinary

Sale

69

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

74

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

69

42.94

Ordinary

Sale

125

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

83

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

15

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

54

42.765

Ordinary

Sale

22

42.74

Ordinary

Sale

56

42.74

Ordinary

Sale

75

42.76

Ordinary

Sale

27

42.76

Ordinary

Sale

80

42.835

Ordinary

Sale

96

42.825

Ordinary

Sale

250

43.13

Ordinary

Sale

39

43.055

Ordinary

Sale

12

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

28

42.89

Ordinary

Sale

180

42.89

Ordinary

Sale

211

42.78

Ordinary

Sale

410

42.905

Ordinary

Sale

50

42.915

Ordinary

Sale

117

42.915

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.915

Ordinary

Sale

266

42.92

Ordinary

Sale

216

42.71

Ordinary

Sale

67

42.9

Ordinary

Sale

32

42.9

Ordinary

Sale

90

42.9

Ordinary

Sale

200

42.9

Ordinary

Sale

216

42.705

Ordinary

Sale

117

42.835

Ordinary

Sale

411

42.835

Ordinary

Sale

219

42.705

Ordinary

Sale

221

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

223

42.685

Ordinary

Sale

128

42.8

Ordinary

Sale

183

42.88

Ordinary

Sale

354

42.78

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.965

Ordinary

Sale

202

42.79

Ordinary

Sale

127

42.805

Ordinary

Sale

266

42.93

Ordinary

Sale

266

42.935

Ordinary

Sale

111

42.82

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.82

Ordinary

Sale

134

42.97

Ordinary

Sale

138

42.97

Ordinary

Sale

169

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

415

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

121

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

166

42.97

Ordinary

Sale

100

42.97

Ordinary

Sale

415

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

242

43.035

Ordinary

Sale

265

43.16

Ordinary

Sale

264

43.175

Ordinary

Sale

264

43.19

Ordinary

Sale

9

43.2

Ordinary

Sale

309

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

26

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

250

43.15

Ordinary

Sale

265

43.145

Ordinary

Sale

150

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

132

42.805

Ordinary

Sale

266

42.955

Ordinary

Sale

123

42.82

Ordinary

Sale

150

42.8

Ordinary

Sale

38

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

115

42.985

Ordinary

Sale

75

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

106

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

232

42.605

Ordinary

Sale

2

42.7

Ordinary

Sale

78

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

2,417

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

920

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

116

43.005

Ordinary

Sale

71

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

429

42.76

Ordinary

Sale

519

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

173

42.755

Ordinary

Sale

75

42.87

Ordinary

Sale

28

42.825

Ordinary

Sale

109

42.825

Ordinary

Sale

243

42.795

Ordinary

Sale

65

42.945

Ordinary

Sale

67

42.785

Ordinary

Sale

33

42.75515152

Ordinary

Sale

87

42.795

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

USD

ADR

Sale

300

169.88

ADR

Sale

36

170.41

ADR

Sale

300

170.6

ADR

Sale

5,400

170.31

ADR

Sale

900

169.88

ADR

Sale

153

170.14902

ADR

Sale

90

169.958

ADR

Sale

18

168.59

ADR

Sale

726

168.962893

Total Purchases

231,055

Total Sales

31,361

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

61,453

42.86312673

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

53,633

42.80358216

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

13,335

42.86312709

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

50,000

42.954034

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

8,000

43.81366

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

Yes

Date of disclosure:

15/10/2018

Contact name:

Olivier Vero

Telephone number:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

Shire Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

-

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit GBP

Type

Expiry date

e.g. American, European etc.

Ordinary

Listed call-option

Sale

150,000

32

American options

21/12/2018

Ordinary

Listed put-option

Sale

150,000

32

American options

21/12/2018

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit USD

Type

Expiry date

ADR

Listed put-option

Sale

20,000

155

American options

18/01/2019

ADR

Listed call-option

Sale

65,000

175

American options

18/01/2019

ADR

Listed call-option

Purchase

80,000

200

American options

18/01/2019

ADR

Listed call-option

Sale

15,000

185

American options

18/01/2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:57:05 UTC
