Shire : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 12/10/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares: 12,194,121 Shares Interests and 144,726 short position ADR(referencing the ordinary): 362,313 equivalent Shares interests and 40,617 equivalent Shares as short position Where (1 ADR = 3 ordinary shares) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 12,556,434 1.37 185,343 0.02 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 4,951,664 0.54 11,434,499 1.25 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 250,000 0.03 230,000 0.03 TOTAL: 17,758,098 1.94 11,849,842 1.30

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 1,731 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 1,039 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 1,731 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 1,731 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 170 42.91 Ordinary Purchase 98 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 151 43.14 Ordinary Purchase 37 43.14 Ordinary Purchase 125 42.825 Ordinary Purchase 77 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 65 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 152 42.815 Ordinary Purchase 132 42.835 Ordinary Purchase 67 42.835 Ordinary Purchase 125 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 125 42.87 Ordinary Purchase 2 42.84 Ordinary Purchase 60 42.84 Ordinary Purchase 40 42.84 Ordinary Purchase 7 42.84 Ordinary Purchase 87 42.64 Ordinary Purchase 118 42.86 Ordinary Purchase 70 42.86 Ordinary Purchase 32 43.04 Ordinary Purchase 21 43.04 Ordinary Purchase 84 43.04 Ordinary Purchase 114 42.96 Ordinary Purchase 128 42.96 Ordinary Purchase 150 43.055 Ordinary Purchase 704 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 103 42.935 Ordinary Purchase 35 42.91 Ordinary Purchase 68 42.91 Ordinary Purchase 123 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 36 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 129 42.915 Ordinary Purchase 5,297 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 4,206 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 116 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 3,601 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 1,786 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 111 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 129 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 53 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 96 42.96 Ordinary Purchase 30 42.945 Ordinary Purchase 38 42.945 Ordinary Purchase 266 42.925 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.8 Ordinary Purchase 266 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 95 42.76 Ordinary Purchase 172 42.76 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.765 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.82 Ordinary Purchase 213 42.805 Ordinary Purchase 54 42.805 Ordinary Purchase 139 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 266 42.78 Ordinary Purchase 179 42.77 Ordinary Purchase 172 43.14 Ordinary Purchase 152 43.14 Ordinary Purchase 266 42.935 Ordinary Purchase 145 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 5 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 266 42.835 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.82 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.83 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.825 Ordinary Purchase 161 42.825 Ordinary Purchase 106 42.825 Ordinary Purchase 119 42.815 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.825 Ordinary Purchase 189 42.965 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.79 Ordinary Purchase 88 42.77 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.79 Ordinary Purchase 267 42.765 Ordinary Purchase 139 42.655 Ordinary Purchase 199 42.845 Ordinary Purchase 152 42.905 Ordinary Purchase 121 42.905 Ordinary Purchase 104 42.915 Ordinary Purchase 35 42.945 Ordinary Purchase 9 42.815 Ordinary Purchase 133 43.07 Ordinary Purchase 55 42.93 Ordinary Purchase 48 42.93 Ordinary Purchase 103 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 2 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 9 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 6 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 138 42.94 Ordinary Purchase 5 42.955 Ordinary Purchase 32 42.97 Ordinary Purchase 96 42.9675 Ordinary Purchase 431 43.005 Ordinary Purchase 97 42.915 Ordinary Purchase 104 42.985 Ordinary Purchase 61,453 42.86312673 Ordinary Purchase 53,633 42.80358216 Ordinary Purchase 13,335 42.86312709 Ordinary Purchase 50,000 42.954034 Ordinary Purchase 103 42.95 Ordinary Purchase 8,000 43.81366 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Purchase 216 169.711389 ADR Purchase 600 169.54 ADR Purchase 660 169.704864 ADR Purchase 6,198 170.41 ADR Purchase 2,100 170.41 ADR Purchase 102 170.41 ADR Purchase 1,500 169.661 ADR Purchase 18 168.21 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Sale 346 42.595 Ordinary Sale 34 42.61 Ordinary Sale 143 42.64 Ordinary Sale 346 42.595 Ordinary Sale 171 42.625 Ordinary Sale 171 42.64 Ordinary Sale 65 43.045 Ordinary Sale 45 43.045 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 168 43.005 Ordinary Sale 109 43.005 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 182 43.005 Ordinary Sale 23 43.035 Ordinary Sale 69 42.945 Ordinary Sale 150 42.935 Ordinary Sale 180 42.935 Ordinary Sale 57 42.935 Ordinary Sale 170 42.89 Ordinary Sale 100 42.89 Ordinary Sale 103 42.81 Ordinary Sale 64 42.905 Ordinary Sale 33 42.77 Ordinary Sale 20 42.81 Ordinary Sale 69 42.805 Ordinary Sale 101 42.9 Ordinary Sale 125 42.76 Ordinary Sale 135 42.815 Ordinary Sale 81 42.815 Ordinary Sale 85 43.155 Ordinary Sale 20 43.155 Ordinary Sale 68 42.78 Ordinary Sale 67 42.93 Ordinary Sale 2 42.93 Ordinary Sale 32 42.755 Ordinary Sale 90 42.845 Ordinary Sale 21 42.845 Ordinary Sale 215 42.965 Ordinary Sale 180 42.965 Ordinary Sale 38 42.965 Ordinary Sale 60 42.965 Ordinary Sale 49 42.965 Ordinary Sale 31 42.965 Ordinary Sale 77 42.77 Ordinary Sale 70 42.805 Ordinary Sale 190 42.795 Ordinary Sale 23 42.825 Ordinary Sale 31 42.755 Ordinary Sale 67 42.785 Ordinary Sale 71 42.755 Ordinary Sale 100 42.755 Ordinary Sale 68 42.88 Ordinary Sale 70 43.005 Ordinary Sale 103 43.02 Ordinary Sale 58 42.87 Ordinary Sale 92 42.995 Ordinary Sale 42 42.795 Ordinary Sale 125 42.775 Ordinary Sale 70 43.045 Ordinary Sale 63 42.775 Ordinary Sale 100 42.755 Ordinary Sale 30 42.77 Ordinary Sale 63 43.115 Ordinary Sale 69 42.98 Ordinary Sale 69 42.945 Ordinary Sale 74 42.945 Ordinary Sale 69 42.94 Ordinary Sale 125 42.945 Ordinary Sale 83 42.945 Ordinary Sale 15 42.795 Ordinary Sale 54 42.765 Ordinary Sale 22 42.74 Ordinary Sale 56 42.74 Ordinary Sale 75 42.76 Ordinary Sale 27 42.76 Ordinary Sale 80 42.835 Ordinary Sale 96 42.825 Ordinary Sale 250 43.13 Ordinary Sale 39 43.055 Ordinary Sale 12 42.795 Ordinary Sale 28 42.89 Ordinary Sale 180 42.89 Ordinary Sale 211 42.78 Ordinary Sale 410 42.905 Ordinary Sale 50 42.915 Ordinary Sale 117 42.915 Ordinary Sale 100 42.915 Ordinary Sale 266 42.92 Ordinary Sale 216 42.71 Ordinary Sale 67 42.9 Ordinary Sale 32 42.9 Ordinary Sale 90 42.9 Ordinary Sale 200 42.9 Ordinary Sale 216 42.705 Ordinary Sale 117 42.835 Ordinary Sale 411 42.835 Ordinary Sale 219 42.705 Ordinary Sale 221 42.7 Ordinary Sale 223 42.685 Ordinary Sale 128 42.8 Ordinary Sale 183 42.88 Ordinary Sale 354 42.78 Ordinary Sale 100 42.965 Ordinary Sale 202 42.79 Ordinary Sale 127 42.805 Ordinary Sale 266 42.93 Ordinary Sale 266 42.935 Ordinary Sale 111 42.82 Ordinary Sale 100 42.82 Ordinary Sale 134 42.97 Ordinary Sale 138 42.97 Ordinary Sale 169 42.795 Ordinary Sale 415 43.005 Ordinary Sale 121 42.7 Ordinary Sale 166 42.97 Ordinary Sale 100 42.97 Ordinary Sale 415 43.005 Ordinary Sale 242 43.035 Ordinary Sale 265 43.16 Ordinary Sale 264 43.175 Ordinary Sale 264 43.19 Ordinary Sale 9 43.2 Ordinary Sale 309 42.795 Ordinary Sale 26 42.795 Ordinary Sale 250 43.15 Ordinary Sale 265 43.145 Ordinary Sale 150 42.755 Ordinary Sale 132 42.805 Ordinary Sale 266 42.955 Ordinary Sale 123 42.82 Ordinary Sale 150 42.8 Ordinary Sale 38 42.7 Ordinary Sale 115 42.985 Ordinary Sale 75 42.7 Ordinary Sale 106 42.7 Ordinary Sale 232 42.605 Ordinary Sale 2 42.7 Ordinary Sale 78 42.795 Ordinary Sale 2,417 43.005 Ordinary Sale 920 43.005 Ordinary Sale 116 43.005 Ordinary Sale 71 42.945 Ordinary Sale 429 42.76 Ordinary Sale 519 42.795 Ordinary Sale 173 42.755 Ordinary Sale 75 42.87 Ordinary Sale 28 42.825 Ordinary Sale 109 42.825 Ordinary Sale 243 42.795 Ordinary Sale 65 42.945 Ordinary Sale 67 42.785 Ordinary Sale 33 42.75515152 Ordinary Sale 87 42.795 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Sale 300 169.88 ADR Sale 36 170.41 ADR Sale 300 170.6 ADR Sale 5,400 170.31 ADR Sale 900 169.88 ADR Sale 153 170.14902 ADR Sale 90 169.958 ADR Sale 18 168.59 ADR Sale 726 168.962893 Total Purchases 231,055 Total Sales 31,361

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 61,453 42.86312673 Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 53,633 42.80358216 Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 13,335 42.86312709 Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 50,000 42.954034 Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 8,000 43.81366

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? Yes

Date of disclosure: 15/10/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: SOCIETE GENERALE SA Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Shire Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

-

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit GBP Type Expiry date e.g. American, European etc. Ordinary Listed call-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Ordinary Listed put-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit USD Type Expiry date ADR Listed put-option Sale 20,000 155 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Sale 65,000 175 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Purchase 80,000 200 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Sale 15,000 185 American options 18/01/2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

