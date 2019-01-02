Shire : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC - AMENDMENT 0 01/02/2019 | 04:39pm CET Send by mail :

FORM 8.3 Amendment to Sales PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 31 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 6,699,409 0.73% 1,086,957 0.12% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 317,685 0.03% 4,681,948 0.51% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 733,700 0.08% 467,800 0.05% TOTAL: 7,750,794 0.84% 6,236,705 0.68% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 5p ordinary Purchase 3,278 45.7036 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 15,177 45.7091 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 26,480 45.7000 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 194 45.0000 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 358 45.6958 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 25,000 45.7548 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 26,163 45.7000 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 806,832 45.6000 GBP ADR Purchase 1 174.1000 USD ADR Purchase 3 173.9800 USD ADR Purchase 92 174.1700 USD ADR Purchase 100 173.6300 USD ADR Purchase 100 173.9900 USD ADR Purchase 100 174.0000 USD ADR Purchase 100 174.1500 USD ADR Purchase 100 174.0490 USD ADR Purchase 187 174.0977 USD ADR Purchase 200 174.0250 USD ADR Purchase 200 174.0550 USD ADR Purchase 300 173.7233 USD ADR Purchase 300 174.0666 USD ADR Purchase 600 173.9865 USD ADR Purchase 675 174.0400 USD ADR Purchase 1,000 173.5000 USD ADR Purchase 1,700 174.0429 USD ADR Purchase 2,600 173.9140 USD ADR Purchase 2,800 173.8312 USD ADR Sale 3 173.9800 USD ADR Sale 25 174.0100 USD ADR Sale 75 174.0000 USD ADR Sale 92 174.1700 USD ADR Sale 100 173.7800 USD ADR Sale 100 173.7200 USD ADR Sale 100 173.5500 USD ADR Sale 100 174.2500 USD ADR Sale 100 174.0800 USD ADR Sale 100 174.0300 USD ADR Sale 100 173.8800 USD ADR Sale 190 174.0894 USD ADR Sale 200 174.0250 USD ADR Sale 200 173.9050 USD ADR Sale 200 173.9000 USD ADR Sale 200 174.2650 USD ADR Sale 200 173.5700 USD ADR Sale 210 174.1142 USD ADR Sale 300 174.0666 USD ADR Sale 300 173.7833 USD ADR Sale 500 173.9640 USD ADR Sale 500 174.0340 USD ADR Sale 675 174.0400 USD ADR Sale 1,000 173.9375 USD ADR Sale 1,000 173.5000 USD ADR Sale 1,100 174.0636 USD ADR Sale 1,288 173.9870 USD ADR Sale 1,400 173.7307 USD ADR Sale 2,300 173.7871 USD ADR Sale 2,600 173.9140 USD ADR Sale 17,034 173.9133 USD (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 5p ordinary SWAP Long 194 45.0000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 358 45.6958 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 1,480 45.6979 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 806,832 45.6000 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,480 45.7020 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 3,278 45.7036 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 15,177 45.7091 GBP (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates ADR Call Options Purchasing 500 175 USD American 18 Apr 2019 6.5000 USD ADR Call Options Purchasing 1,100 190 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.7500 USD ADR Put Options Purchasing 2,100 145 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1000 USD ADR Put Options Purchasing 10,000 145 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1250 USD ADR Put Options Purchasing 500 165 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.7500 USD ADR Put Options Purchasing 100 165 USD American 15 Feb 2019 2.1000 USD ADR Put Options Selling 92,500 165 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.7986 USD (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 2 Jan 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE PLC relevant securities this from relates: 2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates ADR Call Options Purchased 100 173.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 195.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 195.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 155.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 190.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 130.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 155.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 300 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 400 230.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 400 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 180.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 900 195.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 185.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 170.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,100 190.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,400 230.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,700 195.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,000 165.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,100 190.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,600 185.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,100 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,800 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 4,100 175.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 4,300 170.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 5,700 160.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 7,700 155.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 9,200 200.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Call Options Purchased 18,200 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 20,700 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 22,300 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 23,900 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 137,900 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -56,000 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Written -42,400 200.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Written -33,100 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -31,000 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -7,400 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Written -4,200 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -2,700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -2,400 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -1,500 210.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Written -1,000 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -800 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -800 155.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -600 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Written -300 160.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -164,700 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -41,400 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -15,600 160.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -5,900 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -5,300 165.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Put Options Purchased -5,000 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -4,200 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -3,700 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -3,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,900 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,700 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,600 160.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,500 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,300 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,300 175.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,100 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,000 80.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,000 130.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,800 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,700 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,400 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,100 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,100 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 155.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Put Options Purchased -800 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -600 180.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -400 165.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -200 65.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -100 75.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -100 195.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 ADR Put Options Purchased -100 170.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 200 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 500 160.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 1,800 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 2,300 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 4,000 165.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 5,300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 6,900 170.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 11,000 160.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Put Options Written 13,800 155.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 19,400 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 29,300 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 89,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 263,300 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

