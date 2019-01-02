Shire : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC - AMENDMENT
01/02/2019 | 04:39pm CET
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8.3 Amendment to Sales
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
31 December 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
5p ordinary
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
6,699,409
0.73%
1,086,957
0.12%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
317,685
0.03%
4,681,948
0.51%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
733,700
0.08%
467,800
0.05%
TOTAL:
7,750,794
0.84%
6,236,705
0.68%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
5p ordinary
Purchase
3,278
45.7036 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
15,177
45.7091 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
26,480
45.7000 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
194
45.0000 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
358
45.6958 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
25,000
45.7548 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
26,163
45.7000 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
806,832
45.6000 GBP
ADR
Purchase
1
174.1000 USD
ADR
Purchase
3
173.9800 USD
ADR
Purchase
92
174.1700 USD
ADR
Purchase
100
173.6300 USD
ADR
Purchase
100
173.9900 USD
ADR
Purchase
100
174.0000 USD
ADR
Purchase
100
174.1500 USD
ADR
Purchase
100
174.0490 USD
ADR
Purchase
187
174.0977 USD
ADR
Purchase
200
174.0250 USD
ADR
Purchase
200
174.0550 USD
ADR
Purchase
300
173.7233 USD
ADR
Purchase
300
174.0666 USD
ADR
Purchase
600
173.9865 USD
ADR
Purchase
675
174.0400 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,000
173.5000 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,700
174.0429 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,600
173.9140 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,800
173.8312 USD
ADR
Sale
3
173.9800 USD
ADR
Sale
25
174.0100 USD
ADR
Sale
75
174.0000 USD
ADR
Sale
92
174.1700 USD
ADR
Sale
100
173.7800 USD
ADR
Sale
100
173.7200 USD
ADR
Sale
100
173.5500 USD
ADR
Sale
100
174.2500 USD
ADR
Sale
100
174.0800 USD
ADR
Sale
100
174.0300 USD
ADR
Sale
100
173.8800 USD
ADR
Sale
190
174.0894 USD
ADR
Sale
200
174.0250 USD
ADR
Sale
200
173.9050 USD
ADR
Sale
200
173.9000 USD
ADR
Sale
200
174.2650 USD
ADR
Sale
200
173.5700 USD
ADR
Sale
210
174.1142 USD
ADR
Sale
300
174.0666 USD
ADR
Sale
300
173.7833 USD
ADR
Sale
500
173.9640 USD
ADR
Sale
500
174.0340 USD
ADR
Sale
675
174.0400 USD
ADR
Sale
1,000
173.9375 USD
ADR
Sale
1,000
173.5000 USD
ADR
Sale
1,100
174.0636 USD
ADR
Sale
1,288
173.9870 USD
ADR
Sale
1,400
173.7307 USD
ADR
Sale
2,300
173.7871 USD
ADR
Sale
2,600
173.9140 USD
ADR
Sale
17,034
173.9133 USD
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
relevant
description
reference
unit
security
securities
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
194
45.0000 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
358
45.6958 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
1,480
45.6979 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
806,832
45.6000 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
1,480
45.7020 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Short
3,278
45.7036 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Short
15,177
45.7091 GBP
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
of
description
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
relevant
selling,
securities
per unit
paid/
security
varying etc
to which
received
option
per unit
relates
ADR
Call Options
Purchasing
500
175 USD
American
18 Apr 2019
6.5000 USD
ADR
Call Options
Purchasing
1,100
190 USD
American
15 Feb 2019
0.7500 USD
ADR
Put Options
Purchasing
2,100
145 USD
American
18 Jan 2019
0.1000 USD
ADR
Put Options
Purchasing
10,000
145 USD
American
18 Jan 2019
0.1250 USD
ADR
Put Options
Purchasing
500
165 USD
American
18 Jan 2019
0.7500 USD
ADR
Put Options
Purchasing
100
165 USD
American
15 Feb 2019
2.1000 USD
ADR
Put Options
Selling
92,500
165 USD
American
18 Jan 2019
0.7986 USD
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
2 Jan 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE PLC
relevant securities this from relates:
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Class
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
of
description
purchasing,
of
price
date
relevant
selling,
securities
per unit
security
varying etc
to which
option
relates
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
173.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
195.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
220.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
195.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
155.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
190.0000
American
4 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
130.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
155.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
210.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
300
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
400
230.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
400
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
180.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
900
195.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
185.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
180.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
11 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
170.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
175.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
190.0000
American
15 Feb 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
230.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
195.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
165.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
190.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
185.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
175.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
170.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
5,700
160.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
7,700
155.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
9,200
200.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
18,200
160.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
20,700
175.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
22,300
200.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
23,900
195.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
137,900
190.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-56,000
200.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Written
-42,400
200.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-33,100
185.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-31,000
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-7,400
240.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Written
-4,200
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-2,700
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-2,400
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,500
210.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,000
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-800
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-800
155.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-600
160.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-300
160.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-164,700
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-41,400
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-15,600
160.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
165.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
145.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
175.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
80.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
160.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
175.0000
American
4 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
80.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
130.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
165.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
70.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
155.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-800
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-600
180.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-400
165.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-200
65.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-100
165.0000
American
15 Feb 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-100
75.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-100
195.0000
American
15 Jan 2021
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-100
170.0000
American
4 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
95.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
200.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
100.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
500
160.0000
American
4 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
1,800
185.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
2,300
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
4,000
165.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
5,300
120.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
6,900
170.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
11,000
160.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
13,800
155.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
19,400
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
29,300
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
89,500
160.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
263,300
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .
View source version on businesswire.com:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005400/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC
Disclaimer
Shire plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:38:01 UTC
