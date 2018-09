Shire : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 21/09/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares: 9,985,772 Shares Interests and 8,275,313 short position ADR(referencing the ordinary): 275,613 equivalent Shares interests and 32,730 equivalent Shares as short position Where (1 ADR = 3 ordinary shares) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 10,261,385 1.12 8,308,043 0.91 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 11,676,067 1.28 8,939,491 0.98 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 235,000 0.03 215,000 0.02 TOTAL: 22,172,452 2.42 17,462,534 1.91

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 110 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 124 45.495 Ordinary Purchase 98 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 85 45.535 Ordinary Purchase 80 45.315 Ordinary Purchase 37 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 16 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 32 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 35 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 33 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 14 45.315 Ordinary Purchase 140 45.56 Ordinary Purchase 125 45.22 Ordinary Purchase 66 45.515 Ordinary Purchase 120 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 55 45.53 Ordinary Purchase 11 45.53 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.53 Ordinary Purchase 15 45.53 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 82 45.555 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.24 Ordinary Purchase 172 45.555 Ordinary Purchase 172 45.56 Ordinary Purchase 74 45.545 Ordinary Purchase 125 45.475 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.545 Ordinary Purchase 62 45.545 Ordinary Purchase 39 45.195 Ordinary Purchase 85 45.185 Ordinary Purchase 43 45.555 Ordinary Purchase 280 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 38 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 1,861 45.5 Ordinary Purchase 200 45.195 Ordinary Purchase 72 45.555 Ordinary Purchase 34 45.555 Ordinary Purchase 31 45.35 Ordinary Purchase 250 45.35 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.205 Ordinary Purchase 68 45.205 Ordinary Purchase 190 45.21 Ordinary Purchase 257 45.24 Ordinary Purchase 103 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 95 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 257 45.225 Ordinary Purchase 66 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 86 45.23 Ordinary Purchase 79 45.23 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.23 Ordinary Purchase 129 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 64 45.21 Ordinary Purchase 130 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 20 45.24 Ordinary Purchase 232 45.24 Ordinary Purchase 133 45.475 Ordinary Purchase 118 45.57 Ordinary Purchase 144 45.32 Ordinary Purchase 49 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 488 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 6,055 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 13,445 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 488 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 110 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 408 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 4,030 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 287 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 3,435 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 671 45.305 Ordinary Purchase 1,717 45.305 Ordinary Purchase 1,046 45.305 Ordinary Purchase 3,435 45.69 Ordinary Purchase 27 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 6 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 64 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 284 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 54 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 24 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 200 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 109 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 124 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 111 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 44 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 37 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 260 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 348 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 79 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 119 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 135 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 2 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 134 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 64 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 211 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 38 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 197 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 200 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 201 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 73 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 27 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 47 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 206 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 162 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 84 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 128 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 230 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 248 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 316 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 174 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 213 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 72 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 326 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 20 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 117 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 213 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 133 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 162 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 62 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 17 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 387 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 394 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 42 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 34 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 478 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 111 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 70 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 72 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 123 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 153 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 65 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 386 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 213 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 86 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 10 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 57 45.26 Ordinary Purchase 112 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 97 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 44 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 66 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 121 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 464 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 141 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 332 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 348 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.3 Ordinary Purchase 142 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 38 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 106 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 348 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 59 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 41 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 127 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 10 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 106 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 184 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 26 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 211 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 137 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 14 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.29 Ordinary Purchase 135 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 40 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 292 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 66 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 320 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 98 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 348 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 78 45.28 Ordinary Purchase 41 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 89 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 29 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 33 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 63 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 21 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 19 45.495 Ordinary Purchase 81 45.495 Ordinary Purchase 7 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 25 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 37 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 11 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.265 Ordinary Purchase 41 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 29 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 41 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 21 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 35 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 75 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 21 45.275 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.305 Ordinary Purchase 8 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 17 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 23 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 23 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 1 45.565 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.27 Ordinary Purchase 16 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 61 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.22 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 100 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.215 Ordinary Purchase 136 45.47 Ordinary Purchase 62 45.515 Ordinary Purchase 15 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 25 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 53 45.295 Ordinary Purchase 39 45.285 Ordinary Purchase 106 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 219 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 127 45.62 Ordinary Purchase 50,000 45.46784267 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Purchase 834 178.955576 ADR Purchase 3 178.38 ADR Purchase 3 178.38 ADR Purchase 33 178.38 ADR Purchase 15,231 178.44 ADR Purchase 3 179.19 ADR Purchase 600 178.725 ADR Purchase 345 178.606087 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Sale 108 45.22 Ordinary Sale 220 45.235 Ordinary Sale 175 45.175 Ordinary Sale 26 45.175 Ordinary Sale 26 45.175 Ordinary Sale 95 45.195 Ordinary Sale 190 45.195 Ordinary Sale 16 45.195 Ordinary Sale 1 45.19 Ordinary Sale 28 45.19 Ordinary Sale 6 45.19 Ordinary Sale 115 45.19 Ordinary Sale 21 45.225 Ordinary Sale 30 45.225 Ordinary Sale 93 45.085 Ordinary Sale 22 45.09 Ordinary Sale 23 45.085 Ordinary Sale 178 45.09 Ordinary Sale 11 45.27 Ordinary Sale 90 45.07 Ordinary Sale 132 45.105 Ordinary Sale 118 45.105 Ordinary Sale 125 45.17 Ordinary Sale 50 45.245 Ordinary Sale 43 45.27 Ordinary Sale 50 45.27 Ordinary Sale 185 45.13 Ordinary Sale 19 45.135 Ordinary Sale 19 45.495 Ordinary Sale 192 45.495 Ordinary Sale 98 45.175 Ordinary Sale 33 45.235 Ordinary Sale 21 45.3 Ordinary Sale 125 45.3 Ordinary Sale 105 45.17 Ordinary Sale 14 45.16 Ordinary Sale 111 45.16 Ordinary Sale 90 45.225 Ordinary Sale 20 45.225 Ordinary Sale 83 45.225 Ordinary Sale 18 45.225 Ordinary Sale 22 45.23 Ordinary Sale 19 45.225 Ordinary Sale 57 45.235 Ordinary Sale 157 45.23 Ordinary Sale 125 45.165 Ordinary Sale 210 45.165 Ordinary Sale 94 45.325 Ordinary Sale 149 45.165 Ordinary Sale 254 45.22 Ordinary Sale 254 45.22 Ordinary Sale 54 45.245 Ordinary Sale 90 45.24 Ordinary Sale 86 45.63 Ordinary Sale 196 45.625 Ordinary Sale 318 45.2 Ordinary Sale 145 45.2 Ordinary Sale 107 45.2 Ordinary Sale 328 45.615 Ordinary Sale 322 45.615 Ordinary Sale 121 45.615 Ordinary Sale 27 45.2 Ordinary Sale 120 45.615 Ordinary Sale 143 45.615 Ordinary Sale 90 45.3 Ordinary Sale 87 45.49 Ordinary Sale 103 45.275 Ordinary Sale 91 45.27 Ordinary Sale 173 45.19 Ordinary Sale 125 45.275 Ordinary Sale 19 45.17 Ordinary Sale 28 45.17 Ordinary Sale 119 45.23 Ordinary Sale 92 45.285 Ordinary Sale 125 45.245 Ordinary Sale 64 45.195 Ordinary Sale 54 45.285 Ordinary Sale 55 45.275 Ordinary Sale 24 45.275 Ordinary Sale 150 45.19 Ordinary Sale 200 45.235 Ordinary Sale 200 45.235 Ordinary Sale 18 45.235 Ordinary Sale 155 45.175 Ordinary Sale 256 45.635 Ordinary Sale 150 45.2 Ordinary Sale 8 45.2 Ordinary Sale 8 45.2 Ordinary Sale 16 45.2 Ordinary Sale 39 45.2 Ordinary Sale 103 45.27 Ordinary Sale 121 45.27 Ordinary Sale 23 45.27 Ordinary Sale 72 45.185 Ordinary Sale 16 45.19 Ordinary Sale 257 45.525 Ordinary Sale 54 45.185 Ordinary Sale 129 45.105 Ordinary Sale 70 45.195 Ordinary Sale 257 45.165 Ordinary Sale 61 45.27 Ordinary Sale 71 45.27 Ordinary Sale 117 45.275 Ordinary Sale 212 45.135 Ordinary Sale 131 45.3 Ordinary Sale 52 45.3 Ordinary Sale 113 45.17 Ordinary Sale 117 45.655 Ordinary Sale 138 45.22 Ordinary Sale 324 45.485 Ordinary Sale 248 45.245 Ordinary Sale 168 45.23 Ordinary Sale 77 45.27 Ordinary Sale 112 45.27 Ordinary Sale 147 45.485 Ordinary Sale 232 45.23 Ordinary Sale 116 45.19 Ordinary Sale 62 45.19 Ordinary Sale 211 45.29 Ordinary Sale 150 45.29 Ordinary Sale 257 45.225 Ordinary Sale 220 45.12 Ordinary Sale 73 45.2 Ordinary Sale 134 45.2 Ordinary Sale 4 45.595 Ordinary Sale 4 45.63 Ordinary Sale 9 45.63 Ordinary Sale 3 45.625 Ordinary Sale 99 45.105 Ordinary Sale 69 45.135 Ordinary Sale 9 45.245 Ordinary Sale 17 45.305 Ordinary Sale 1,717 45.305 Ordinary Sale 5,824 45.305 Ordinary Sale 1,046 45.305 Ordinary Sale 77 45.6 Ordinary Sale 4 45.595 Ordinary Sale 3,435 45.69 Ordinary Sale 63 45.235 Ordinary Sale 45 45.235 Ordinary Sale 939 45.69 Ordinary Sale 385 45.69 Ordinary Sale 453 45.69 Ordinary Sale 337 45.69 Ordinary Sale 255 45.69 Ordinary Sale 1 45.25 Ordinary Sale 4 45.595 Ordinary Sale 46 45.655 Ordinary Sale 45 45.635 Ordinary Sale 130 45.175 Ordinary Sale 120 45.205 Ordinary Sale 80 45.285 Ordinary Sale 4,765 45.69 Ordinary Sale 16 45.2 Ordinary Sale 74 45.2 Ordinary Sale 27 45.195 Ordinary Sale 8 45.2 Ordinary Sale 97 45.27 Ordinary Sale 88 45.195 Ordinary Sale 75 45.29 Ordinary Sale 70 45.275 Ordinary Sale 100 45.275 Ordinary Sale 60 45.19 Ordinary Sale 90 45.235 Ordinary Sale 50 45.205 Ordinary Sale 100 45.29 Ordinary Sale 100 45.245 Ordinary Sale 103 45.215 Ordinary Sale 2 45.215 Ordinary Sale 100 45.275 Ordinary Sale 29 45.275 Ordinary Sale 31 45.195 Ordinary Sale 34,349 45.3 Ordinary Sale 112 45.69 Ordinary Sale 104 45.69 Ordinary Sale 112 45.69 Ordinary Sale 104 45.69 Ordinary Sale 112 45.69 Ordinary Sale 76 45.69 Ordinary Sale 112 45.69 Ordinary Sale 112 45.69 Ordinary Sale 45 45.175 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Sale 36 178.38 ADR Sale 3 178.95 ADR Sale 63 178.7 ADR Sale 600 178.735 ADR Sale 273 178.695275 ADR Sale 9 178.72 ADR Sale 2,769 178.44 ADR Sale 300 179.11 ADR Sale 132 178.38 Total Purchases 130,853 Total Sales 74,245

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 50,000 45.46784267

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? Yes

Date of disclosure: 24/09/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: SOCIETE GENERALE SA Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Shire Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

-

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit GBP Type Expiry date e.g. American, European etc. Ordinary Listed call-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Ordinary Listed put-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit USD Type Expiry date ADR Listed put-option Sale 20,000 155 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Purchase 65,000 185 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Sale 65,000 175 American options 18/01/2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

