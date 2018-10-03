Shire : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 02/10/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares: 11,329,043 Shares Interests and 191,938 short position ADR(referencing the ordinary): 357,699 equivalent Shares interests and 21,342 equivalent Shares as short position Where (1 ADR = 3 ordinary shares) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 11,686,742 1.28 213,280 0.02 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 3,676,067 0.40 10,484,123 1.15 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 235,000 0.03 215,000 0.02 TOTAL: 15,597,809 1.71 10,912,403 1.19

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 1,718 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,718 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,718 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,581 46 Ordinary Purchase 137 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,718 46 Ordinary Purchase 206 46 Ordinary Purchase 481 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,718 46 Ordinary Purchase 1 45.915 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.985 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 170 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 110 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 475 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 500 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 113 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 764 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 238 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 172 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 546 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 4 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 124 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 85 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 249 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 1,117 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,117 46 Ordinary Purchase 174 46 Ordinary Purchase 153 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 190 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 150 46.015 Ordinary Purchase 296 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 172 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 330 45.915 Ordinary Purchase 2 45.915 Ordinary Purchase 7 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 580 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 346 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 74 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 17 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 158 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 122 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 153 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 284 45.935 Ordinary Purchase 177 46 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.75 Ordinary Purchase 200 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 131 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 157 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 14 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 76 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 43 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 147 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 273 46 Ordinary Purchase 100 46 Ordinary Purchase 191 45.955 Ordinary Purchase 99 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 55 45.865 Ordinary Purchase 27 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 59 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 102 45.76 Ordinary Purchase 65 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 75 45.92 Ordinary Purchase 71 45.995 Ordinary Purchase 2 45.995 Ordinary Purchase 17 46.015 Ordinary Purchase 85 46.015 Ordinary Purchase 56 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 56 45.965 Ordinary Purchase 125 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 2 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 319 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 130 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 82 45.965 Ordinary Purchase 66 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 4,017 46 Ordinary Purchase 644 46 Ordinary Purchase 99 46 Ordinary Purchase 172 46 Ordinary Purchase 171 46 Ordinary Purchase 310 46 Ordinary Purchase 148 45.955 Ordinary Purchase 24 45.955 Ordinary Purchase 53 45.885 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.92 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 34 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 90 46.01 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.97 Ordinary Purchase 58 45.97 Ordinary Purchase 86 45.935 Ordinary Purchase 171 45.935 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 138 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 115 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 9 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 5,202 46 Ordinary Purchase 463 46 Ordinary Purchase 297 46 Ordinary Purchase 4,960 46 Ordinary Purchase 976 46 Ordinary Purchase 1,141 46 Ordinary Purchase 371 46 Ordinary Purchase 43 46 Ordinary Purchase 67 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 125 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 5 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 80 45.895 Ordinary Purchase 73 46 Ordinary Purchase 49 46 Ordinary Purchase 232 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 90 45.95 Ordinary Purchase 196 45.93 Ordinary Purchase 69 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 25 45.99 Ordinary Purchase 367 46.005 Ordinary Purchase 264 46.005 Ordinary Purchase 64 45.92 Ordinary Purchase 110 45.835 Ordinary Purchase 125 46.015 Ordinary Purchase 45 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 8 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 142 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 70 45.9 Ordinary Purchase 115 45.96 Ordinary Purchase 91 45.935 Ordinary Purchase 150 45.92 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Purchase 2,382 178.96 ADR Purchase 87 178.99 ADR Purchase 903 178.96 ADR Purchase 714 179.160672 ADR Purchase 300 178.83 ADR Purchase 84 178.98 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Sale 3 46.005 Ordinary Sale 47 45.985 Ordinary Sale 64 45.99 Ordinary Sale 33 46 Ordinary Sale 41 45.975 Ordinary Sale 4 46.005 Ordinary Sale 44 45.975 Ordinary Sale 13 45.915 Ordinary Sale 16 45.915 Ordinary Sale 37 45.955 Ordinary Sale 176 45.985 Ordinary Sale 76 45.985 Ordinary Sale 251 46.06 Ordinary Sale 199 45.79 Ordinary Sale 135 45.86 Ordinary Sale 191 46.035 Ordinary Sale 31 45.75 Ordinary Sale 172 45.895 Ordinary Sale 80 45.895 Ordinary Sale 79 45.755 Ordinary Sale 4 45.985 Ordinary Sale 3,457 46 Ordinary Sale 125 45.62504 Ordinary Sale 8 45.78 Ordinary Sale 96 46.005 Ordinary Sale 120 45.625 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 91 46 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 48 46 Ordinary Sale 91 46 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 98 46 Ordinary Sale 47 45.675 Ordinary Sale 203 45.79 Ordinary Sale 161 45.995 Ordinary Sale 65 45.85 Ordinary Sale 121 45.625 Ordinary Sale 110 45.85 Ordinary Sale 62 45.765 Ordinary Sale 265 46 Ordinary Sale 5,000 45.905209 Ordinary Sale 3,000 45.90521 Ordinary Sale 55 45.975 Ordinary Sale 42 45.91 Ordinary Sale 49 45.855 Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit USD ADR Sale 42 178.96 ADR Sale 600 179.04 ADR Sale 123 179 ADR Sale 60 178.96 ADR Sale 204 179.005294 ADR Sale 96 178.54 Total Purchases 50,841 Total Sales 16,625

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 5,000 45.905209 Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 3,000 45.90521

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? Yes

Date of disclosure: 03/10/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: SOCIETE GENERALE SA Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Shire Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

-

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit GBP Type Expiry date e.g. American, European etc. Ordinary Listed call-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Ordinary Listed put-option Sale 150,000 32 American options 21/12/2018 Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit USD Type Expiry date ADR Listed put-option Sale 20,000 155 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Purchase 65,000 185 American options 18/01/2019 ADR Listed call-option Sale 65,000 175 American options 18/01/2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.