SHIRE (SHP)

SHIRE (SHP)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 11:37:42 am
4620 GBp   +0.43%
Shire : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc

10/03/2018 | 10:58am CEST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

02/10/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares: 11,329,043 Shares Interests and 191,938 short position

ADR(referencing the ordinary): 357,699 equivalent Shares interests and 21,342 equivalent Shares as short position

Where (1 ADR = 3 ordinary shares)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

11,686,742

1.28

213,280

0.02

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

3,676,067

0.40

10,484,123

1.15

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

235,000

0.03

215,000

0.02

TOTAL:

15,597,809

1.71

10,912,403

1.19

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

1,718

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,718

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,718

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,581

46

Ordinary

Purchase

137

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,718

46

Ordinary

Purchase

206

46

Ordinary

Purchase

481

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,718

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1

45.915

Ordinary

Purchase

150

45.985

Ordinary

Purchase

150

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

170

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

110

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

475

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

500

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

113

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

764

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

238

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

172

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

546

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

4

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

124

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

85

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

249

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

1,117

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,117

46

Ordinary

Purchase

174

46

Ordinary

Purchase

153

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

190

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

150

46.015

Ordinary

Purchase

296

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

172

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

330

45.915

Ordinary

Purchase

2

45.915

Ordinary

Purchase

7

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

580

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

346

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

74

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

17

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

158

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

122

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

153

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

284

45.935

Ordinary

Purchase

177

46

Ordinary

Purchase

150

45.75

Ordinary

Purchase

200

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

67

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

131

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

157

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

14

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

76

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

43

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

147

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

273

46

Ordinary

Purchase

100

46

Ordinary

Purchase

191

45.955

Ordinary

Purchase

99

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

55

45.865

Ordinary

Purchase

27

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

59

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

102

45.76

Ordinary

Purchase

65

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

75

45.92

Ordinary

Purchase

71

45.995

Ordinary

Purchase

2

45.995

Ordinary

Purchase

17

46.015

Ordinary

Purchase

85

46.015

Ordinary

Purchase

56

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

56

45.965

Ordinary

Purchase

125

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

2

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

319

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

130

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

82

45.965

Ordinary

Purchase

66

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

4,017

46

Ordinary

Purchase

644

46

Ordinary

Purchase

99

46

Ordinary

Purchase

172

46

Ordinary

Purchase

171

46

Ordinary

Purchase

310

46

Ordinary

Purchase

148

45.955

Ordinary

Purchase

24

45.955

Ordinary

Purchase

53

45.885

Ordinary

Purchase

90

45.92

Ordinary

Purchase

90

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

34

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

90

46.01

Ordinary

Purchase

90

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

90

45.97

Ordinary

Purchase

58

45.97

Ordinary

Purchase

86

45.935

Ordinary

Purchase

171

45.935

Ordinary

Purchase

150

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

138

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

115

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

9

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

5,202

46

Ordinary

Purchase

463

46

Ordinary

Purchase

297

46

Ordinary

Purchase

4,960

46

Ordinary

Purchase

976

46

Ordinary

Purchase

1,141

46

Ordinary

Purchase

371

46

Ordinary

Purchase

43

46

Ordinary

Purchase

67

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

125

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

5

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

80

45.895

Ordinary

Purchase

73

46

Ordinary

Purchase

49

46

Ordinary

Purchase

232

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

90

45.95

Ordinary

Purchase

196

45.93

Ordinary

Purchase

69

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

25

45.99

Ordinary

Purchase

367

46.005

Ordinary

Purchase

264

46.005

Ordinary

Purchase

64

45.92

Ordinary

Purchase

110

45.835

Ordinary

Purchase

125

46.015

Ordinary

Purchase

45

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

8

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

142

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

70

45.9

Ordinary

Purchase

115

45.96

Ordinary

Purchase

91

45.935

Ordinary

Purchase

150

45.92

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

USD

ADR

Purchase

2,382

178.96

ADR

Purchase

87

178.99

ADR

Purchase

903

178.96

ADR

Purchase

714

179.160672

ADR

Purchase

300

178.83

ADR

Purchase

84

178.98

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Sale

3

46.005

Ordinary

Sale

47

45.985

Ordinary

Sale

64

45.99

Ordinary

Sale

33

46

Ordinary

Sale

41

45.975

Ordinary

Sale

4

46.005

Ordinary

Sale

44

45.975

Ordinary

Sale

13

45.915

Ordinary

Sale

16

45.915

Ordinary

Sale

37

45.955

Ordinary

Sale

176

45.985

Ordinary

Sale

76

45.985

Ordinary

Sale

251

46.06

Ordinary

Sale

199

45.79

Ordinary

Sale

135

45.86

Ordinary

Sale

191

46.035

Ordinary

Sale

31

45.75

Ordinary

Sale

172

45.895

Ordinary

Sale

80

45.895

Ordinary

Sale

79

45.755

Ordinary

Sale

4

45.985

Ordinary

Sale

3,457

46

Ordinary

Sale

125

45.62504

Ordinary

Sale

8

45.78

Ordinary

Sale

96

46.005

Ordinary

Sale

120

45.625

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

91

46

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

48

46

Ordinary

Sale

91

46

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

98

46

Ordinary

Sale

47

45.675

Ordinary

Sale

203

45.79

Ordinary

Sale

161

45.995

Ordinary

Sale

65

45.85

Ordinary

Sale

121

45.625

Ordinary

Sale

110

45.85

Ordinary

Sale

62

45.765

Ordinary

Sale

265

46

Ordinary

Sale

5,000

45.905209

Ordinary

Sale

3,000

45.90521

Ordinary

Sale

55

45.975

Ordinary

Sale

42

45.91

Ordinary

Sale

49

45.855

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

USD

ADR

Sale

42

178.96

ADR

Sale

600

179.04

ADR

Sale

123

179

ADR

Sale

60

178.96

ADR

Sale

204

179.005294

ADR

Sale

96

178.54

Total Purchases

50,841

Total Sales

16,625

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

5,000

45.905209

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

3,000

45.90521

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

Yes

Date of disclosure:

03/10/2018

Contact name:

Olivier Vero

Telephone number:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

Shire Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

-

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit GBP

Type

Expiry date

e.g. American, European etc.

Ordinary

Listed call-option

Sale

150,000

32

American options

21/12/2018

Ordinary

Listed put-option

Sale

150,000

32

American options

21/12/2018

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit USD

Type

Expiry date

ADR

Listed put-option

Sale

20,000

155

American options

18/01/2019

ADR

Listed call-option

Purchase

65,000

185

American options

18/01/2019

ADR

Listed call-option

Sale

65,000

175

American options

18/01/2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 08:57:05 UTC
