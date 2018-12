Shire : Form 8.3 - Shire plc 0 12/27/2018 | 08:55am CET Send by mail :

FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1.KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Millennium International Management LP (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 21st December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary (JE00B2QKY057) - interest [partially] held via holding of ADRs and ADR Options (US82481R1068) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 6,571,038 0.716% 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 20,776,103 2.265% 0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 730,000 0.080% 120,000 0.013% TOTAL: 28,077,141 3.060% 120,000 0.013% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a)Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit (USD) US82481R1068 Purchase 154,900 170.03 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.8 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 170.81 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 170.82 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 170.85 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 170.86 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.87 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,600 171.16 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,000 171.57 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.58 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,600 171.59 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 171.6 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 171.65 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,600 171.66 US82481R1068 Purchase 323 171.74 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,725 171.76 US82481R1068 Purchase 486 171.77 US82481R1068 Purchase 66 171.78 US82481R1068 Sale 754 169.75 US82481R1068 Sale 200 169.78 US82481R1068 Sale 60 169.98 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.33 US82481R1068 Sale 400 170.54 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.65 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.8 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.98 US82481R1068 Sale 100 171 US82481R1068 Sale 200 171.22 US82481R1068 Sale 186 171.4 US82481R1068 Sale 300 171.53 US82481R1068 Sale 100 171.57 US82481R1068 Purchase 531,716 170.03 US82481R1068 Sale 1,835 169.71 US82481R1068 Sale 300 171 US82481R1068 Sale 300 171.06 US82481R1068 Sale 171 171.08 US82481R1068 Sale 200 171.11 US82481R1068 Sale 200 171.14 US82481R1068 Sale 200 171.18 US82481R1068 Sale 600 171.2 US82481R1068 Sale 500 171.22 US82481R1068 Sale 2,745 171.23 US82481R1068 Sale 7,577 171.24 US82481R1068 Sale 22,349 171.25 US82481R1068 Sale 31,453 171.26 US82481R1068 Sale 700 171.27 US82481R1068 Sale 5,876 171.28 US82481R1068 Sale 4,520 171.29 US82481R1068 Sale 8,253 171.3 US82481R1068 Sale 100 171.31 US82481R1068 Sale 14,040 171.32 US82481R1068 Sale 100 171.33 US82481R1068 Sale 2,161 171.35 US82481R1068 Sale 2,270 171.36 US82481R1068 Sale 5,615 171.37 US82481R1068 Sale 4,227 171.38 US82481R1068 Sale 5,190 171.39 US82481R1068 Sale 4,900 171.4 US82481R1068 Sale 24,074 171.41 US82481R1068 Sale 2,544 171.42 US82481R1068 Sale 1,000 171.43 US82481R1068 Sale 3,414 171.44 US82481R1068 Sale 49,670 171.45 US82481R1068 Sale 309 171.46 US82481R1068 Sale 35,523 171.47 US82481R1068 Sale 21,863 171.5 US82481R1068 Sale 9,086 171.51 US82481R1068 Sale 8,731 171.52 US82481R1068 Sale 8,269 171.54 US82481R1068 Sale 100 171.56 US82481R1068 Sale 400 171.6 US82481R1068 Sale 200 171.61 US82481R1068 Sale 600 171.83 US82481R1068 Sale 274 171.9 US82481R1068 Purchase 7,100 170.03 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,405 169.1 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.11 US82481R1068 Purchase 204 169.17 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,000 169.22 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 169.24 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.26 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 169.28 US82481R1068 Purchase 130 169.29 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.31 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 169.32 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 169.33 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 169.34 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,500 169.35 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,000 169.36 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 169.37 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.4 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.41 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,000 169.47 US82481R1068 Purchase 692 169.48 US82481R1068 Purchase 440 169.49 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,824 169.5 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.52 US82481R1068 Purchase 738 169.54 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,324 169.55 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,400 169.56 US82481R1068 Purchase 693 169.57 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,175 169.58 US82481R1068 Purchase 700 169.59 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.6 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 169.61 US82481R1068 Purchase 308 169.62 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.63 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,000 169.66 US82481R1068 Purchase 805 169.67 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,000 169.68 US82481R1068 Purchase 313 169.69 US82481R1068 Purchase 90 169.71 US82481R1068 Purchase 914 169.72 US82481R1068 Purchase 354 169.73 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.74 US82481R1068 Purchase 109 169.75 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.76 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.77 US82481R1068 Purchase 196 169.78 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.79 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 169.8 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 169.81 US82481R1068 Purchase 582 169.82 US82481R1068 Purchase 900 169.83 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 169.84 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,200 169.85 US82481R1068 Purchase 332 169.86 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,868 169.87 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.88 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.89 US82481R1068 Purchase 6,711 169.9 US82481R1068 Purchase 887 169.91 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,217 169.92 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,419 169.93 US82481R1068 Purchase 518 169.94 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,400 169.95 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,200 169.96 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 169.97 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,180 169.98 US82481R1068 Purchase 520 169.99 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,877 170.01 US82481R1068 Purchase 7,822 170.03 US82481R1068 Purchase 14 170.05 US82481R1068 Purchase 98 170.08 US82481R1068 Purchase 110 170.1 US82481R1068 Purchase 420 170.11 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,600 170.12 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 170.15 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.16 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 170.17 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 170.19 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 170.21 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 170.22 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,400 170.23 US82481R1068 Purchase 596 170.24 US82481R1068 Purchase 11,100 170.25 US82481R1068 Purchase 700 170.26 US82481R1068 Purchase 815 170.27 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.28 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.29 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 170.3 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 170.31 US82481R1068 Purchase 196 170.34 US82481R1068 Purchase 454 170.42 US82481R1068 Purchase 302 170.5 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 170.52 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 170.53 US82481R1068 Purchase 606 170.54 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,000 170.56 US82481R1068 Purchase 36 170.58 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,756 170.6 US82481R1068 Purchase 18 170.61 US82481R1068 Purchase 7,319 170.63 US82481R1068 Purchase 427 170.64 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,230 170.65 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,000 170.66 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,700 170.67 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,442 170.68 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,009 170.69 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,709 170.7 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,700 170.71 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,309 170.72 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,043 170.73 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 170.74 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,069 170.75 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 170.77 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,113 170.78 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,300 170.79 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 170.8 US82481R1068 Purchase 14 170.81 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,300 170.83 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,210 170.84 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,800 170.85 US82481R1068 Purchase 983 170.86 US82481R1068 Purchase 489 170.87 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,400 170.88 US82481R1068 Purchase 135 170.89 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,129 170.9 US82481R1068 Purchase 413 170.91 US82481R1068 Purchase 491 170.92 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,018 170.93 US82481R1068 Purchase 536 170.94 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,959 170.95 US82481R1068 Purchase 224 170.97 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,290 170.98 US82481R1068 Purchase 818 170.99 US82481R1068 Purchase 209 171 US82481R1068 Purchase 36 171.01 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 171.02 US82481R1068 Purchase 723 171.03 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 171.04 US82481R1068 Purchase 20 171.05 US82481R1068 Purchase 118 171.06 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,009 171.07 US82481R1068 Purchase 209 171.08 US82481R1068 Purchase 411 171.09 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 171.1 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 171.11 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.12 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,669 171.13 US82481R1068 Purchase 45 171.14 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.16 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.17 US82481R1068 Purchase 321 171.18 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,210 171.19 US82481R1068 Purchase 531 171.2 US82481R1068 Purchase 127 171.21 US82481R1068 Purchase 3,932 171.22 US82481R1068 Purchase 900 171.23 US82481R1068 Purchase 700 171.24 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,539 171.25 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,300 171.26 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,900 171.27 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,525 171.28 US82481R1068 Purchase 2,599 171.29 US82481R1068 Purchase 6,508 171.3 US82481R1068 Purchase 4,639 171.31 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,300 171.32 US82481R1068 Purchase 540 171.33 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 171.34 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,218 171.35 US82481R1068 Purchase 117 171.36 US82481R1068 Purchase 660 171.37 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 171.38 US82481R1068 Purchase 617 171.39 US82481R1068 Purchase 488 171.4 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 171.41 US82481R1068 Purchase 154 171.42 US82481R1068 Purchase 203 171.43 US82481R1068 Purchase 45 171.44 US82481R1068 Purchase 490 171.45 US82481R1068 Purchase 837 171.46 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 171.48 US82481R1068 Purchase 300 171.49 US82481R1068 Purchase 600 171.5 US82481R1068 Purchase 570 171.51 US82481R1068 Purchase 198 171.52 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.53 US82481R1068 Purchase 208 171.55 US82481R1068 Purchase 200 171.56 US82481R1068 Purchase 1,596 171.57 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 171.58 US82481R1068 Purchase 666 171.59 US82481R1068 Purchase 609 171.61 US82481R1068 Purchase 400 171.62 US82481R1068 Purchase 210 171.63 US82481R1068 Purchase 225 171.64 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.65 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,719 171.66 US82481R1068 Purchase 546 171.67 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 171.69 US82481R1068 Purchase 100 171.74 US82481R1068 Purchase 314 171.76 US82481R1068 Purchase 305 171.77 US82481R1068 Purchase 193 171.78 US82481R1068 Purchase 183 171.81 US82481R1068 Purchase 286 171.82 US82481R1068 Purchase 500 171.85 US82481R1068 Purchase 218 171.88 US82481R1068 Purchase 5,000 171.89 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.34 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.48 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.51 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.52 US82481R1068 Sale 300 170.54 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.55 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.56 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.57 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.58 US82481R1068 Sale 700 170.59 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.6 US82481R1068 Sale 500 170.61 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.62 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.65 US82481R1068 Sale 300 170.66 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.67 US82481R1068 Sale 700 170.68 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.69 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.7 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.71 US82481R1068 Sale 300 170.72 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.74 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.75 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.77 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.78 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.79 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.8 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.81 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.83 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.85 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.86 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.87 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.9 US82481R1068 Sale 100 170.96 US82481R1068 Sale 200 170.98 (b)Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 9,807 44.91 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Opening a long position 87,803 45.16 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Closing a long position 87,803 45.01 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 12,151 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 178,784 56.82 USD JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 33,670 45.02 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 93,824 45.08 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 670,598 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 1,329,402 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 9,999 45.37 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 9,272 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 260 45.05 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 87,803 45.16 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 87,803 45.01 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 35,291 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 42 44.87 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 12,913 45.06 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 50,000 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 50,000 45.26 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 334,203 44.94 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 150,000 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 60,000 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 14,411,987 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 1,000,000 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Reducing a long position 3,895,229 44.90 GBP JE00B2QKY057 CFD Increasing a long position 7,432,264 44.90 GBP (c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit (ii)Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4.OTHER INFORMATION (a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE (b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE (c)Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 24thDecember 2018 Contact name: Milos Naumovic Telephone number: +44 203 650 8203 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1.KEY INFORMATION Full name of person making disclosure: Millennium International Management LP Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Shire plc 2.STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date US82481R1068 Call Option Purchased 360,000 180 USD American 18.1.2019 US82481R1068 Call Option Purchased 120,000 4,400

GBP American 15.3.2019 US82481R1068 Put Option Purchased 120,000 4,800

GBP American 15.3.2019 US82481R1068 Call Option Purchased 250,000 5,200

GBP American 18.1.2018 3.AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005035/en/ Millennium Partners, L.P. Source: Millennium Partners, L.P. Attachments Original document

