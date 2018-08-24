Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/24 11:52:22 am
4532.75 GBp   +2.49%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shire : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

0
08/24/2018 | 11:07am CEST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

23/08/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES: Shire PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,632,592

0.21

6,129,941

0.78

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

4,873,402

0.62

2,026

0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

121,500

0.02

0

0.00

TOTAL:

6,627,494

0.85

6,131,967

0.78

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

JPY

Ordinary

Purchase

2,400

4581

Ordinary

Purchase

1,600

4521

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4543.5

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4585

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4586

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4585

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4586

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4562

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4562

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4566

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4540

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4564

Ordinary

Purchase

600

4578

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4581

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4582

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4586

Ordinary

Purchase

1,200

4571

Ordinary

Purchase

800

4534

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4569

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4569

Ordinary

Purchase

500

4569

Ordinary

Purchase

2,100

4531

Ordinary

Purchase

20,800

4521

Ordinary

Purchase

500

4550

Ordinary

Purchase

400

4579

Ordinary

Purchase

700

4579

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4576

Ordinary

Purchase

700

4550

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4574

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4576

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4583

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4528

Ordinary

Purchase

400

4541

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4572

Ordinary

Purchase

500

4580

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4582

Ordinary

Purchase

400

4585

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4586

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4560

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4551

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4552

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4559

Ordinary

Purchase

600

4541

Ordinary

Purchase

800

4553

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4552

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4579

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4558

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4526

Ordinary

Purchase

300

4544

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4557

Ordinary

Purchase

100

4551

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4551

Ordinary

Purchase

200

4551

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

4550

Ordinary

Purchase

5,100

4521

Ordinary

Purchase

2,900

4521

Ordinary

Purchase

4,300

4521

Ordinary

Purchase

69

4574

Ordinary

Purchase

50

4550.291

Ordinary

Sale

500

4521

Ordinary

Sale

300

4577

Ordinary

Sale

900

4575

Ordinary

Sale

100

4572

Ordinary

Sale

1,400

4578

Ordinary

Sale

2,400

4575

Ordinary

Sale

100

4559

Ordinary

Sale

1,200

4576

Ordinary

Sale

700

4576

Ordinary

Sale

1,000

4551

Ordinary

Sale

700

4570

Ordinary

Sale

2,700

4564

Ordinary

Sale

500

4561

Ordinary

Sale

700

4551

Ordinary

Sale

700

4557

Ordinary

Sale

100

4551

Ordinary

Sale

500

4559

Ordinary

Sale

100

4584

Ordinary

Sale

1,600

4561

Ordinary

Sale

1,600

4565

Ordinary

Sale

100

4549

Ordinary

Sale

100

4550

Ordinary

Sale

1,300

4527

Ordinary

Sale

1,300

4578

Ordinary

Sale

100

4550

Ordinary

Sale

200

4558

Ordinary

Sale

200

4558

Ordinary

Sale

100

4550

Ordinary

Sale

400

4543

Ordinary

Sale

100

4550

Ordinary

Sale

2,000

4549

Ordinary

Sale

200

4539

Ordinary

Sale

1,200

4522

Ordinary

Sale

1,200

4523

Ordinary

Sale

300

4577

Ordinary

Sale

600

4553

Ordinary

Sale

100

4548

Ordinary

Sale

2,000

4548

Ordinary

Sale

500

4571

Ordinary

Sale

1,100

4581

Ordinary

Sale

1,500

4574

Ordinary

Sale

1,400

4521

Ordinary

Sale

300

4562

Ordinary

Sale

300

4561

Ordinary

Sale

300

4561

Ordinary

Sale

100

4532

Ordinary

Sale

100

4551

Ordinary

Sale

100

4532

Ordinary

Sale

41,950

4550.2907

Ordinary

Sale

169

4557

Total Purchases

63,219

Total Sales

77,119

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit JPY

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

41,950

4550.2907

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit JPY

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit JPY

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) JPY

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

24/08/2018

Contact name:

Olivier Vero

Telephone number:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

Expiry date

JPY

e.g. American, European etc.

Ordinary

OTC put-option

Sale

15,700

4707

European options

14/12/2018

Ordinary

OTC put-option

Sale

30,000

5075.10

European options

14/12/2018

Ordinary

OTC put-option

Sale

29,600

5073.65

European options

14/12/2018

Ordinary

OTC put-option

Sale

15,500

4491.40

European options

14/12/2018

Ordinary

OTC put-option

Sale

30,700

4533.90

European options

14/12/2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:06:03 UTC



