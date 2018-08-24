Shire : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Société Générale S.A.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
23/08/2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
YES: Shire PLC
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
1,632,592
0.21
6,129,941
0.78
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
4,873,402
0.62
2,026
0.00
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
121,500
0.02
0
0.00
TOTAL:
6,627,494
0.85
6,131,967
0.78
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
JPY
Ordinary
Purchase
2,400
4581
Ordinary
Purchase
1,600
4521
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4543.5
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4585
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4586
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4585
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4586
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4562
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4562
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4566
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4540
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4564
Ordinary
Purchase
600
4578
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4581
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4582
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4586
Ordinary
Purchase
1,200
4571
Ordinary
Purchase
800
4534
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4569
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4569
Ordinary
Purchase
500
4569
Ordinary
Purchase
2,100
4531
Ordinary
Purchase
20,800
4521
Ordinary
Purchase
500
4550
Ordinary
Purchase
400
4579
Ordinary
Purchase
700
4579
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4576
Ordinary
Purchase
700
4550
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4574
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4576
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4583
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4528
Ordinary
Purchase
400
4541
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4572
Ordinary
Purchase
500
4580
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4582
Ordinary
Purchase
400
4585
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4586
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4560
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4551
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4552
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4559
Ordinary
Purchase
600
4541
Ordinary
Purchase
800
4553
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4552
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4579
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4558
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4526
Ordinary
Purchase
300
4544
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4557
Ordinary
Purchase
100
4551
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4551
Ordinary
Purchase
200
4551
Ordinary
Purchase
1,000
4550
Ordinary
Purchase
5,100
4521
Ordinary
Purchase
2,900
4521
Ordinary
Purchase
4,300
4521
Ordinary
Purchase
69
4574
Ordinary
Purchase
50
4550.291
Ordinary
Sale
500
4521
Ordinary
Sale
300
4577
Ordinary
Sale
900
4575
Ordinary
Sale
100
4572
Ordinary
Sale
1,400
4578
Ordinary
Sale
2,400
4575
Ordinary
Sale
100
4559
Ordinary
Sale
1,200
4576
Ordinary
Sale
700
4576
Ordinary
Sale
1,000
4551
Ordinary
Sale
700
4570
Ordinary
Sale
2,700
4564
Ordinary
Sale
500
4561
Ordinary
Sale
700
4551
Ordinary
Sale
700
4557
Ordinary
Sale
100
4551
Ordinary
Sale
500
4559
Ordinary
Sale
100
4584
Ordinary
Sale
1,600
4561
Ordinary
Sale
1,600
4565
Ordinary
Sale
100
4549
Ordinary
Sale
100
4550
Ordinary
Sale
1,300
4527
Ordinary
Sale
1,300
4578
Ordinary
Sale
100
4550
Ordinary
Sale
200
4558
Ordinary
Sale
200
4558
Ordinary
Sale
100
4550
Ordinary
Sale
400
4543
Ordinary
Sale
100
4550
Ordinary
Sale
2,000
4549
Ordinary
Sale
200
4539
Ordinary
Sale
1,200
4522
Ordinary
Sale
1,200
4523
Ordinary
Sale
300
4577
Ordinary
Sale
600
4553
Ordinary
Sale
100
4548
Ordinary
Sale
2,000
4548
Ordinary
Sale
500
4571
Ordinary
Sale
1,100
4581
Ordinary
Sale
1,500
4574
Ordinary
Sale
1,400
4521
Ordinary
Sale
300
4562
Ordinary
Sale
300
4561
Ordinary
Sale
300
4561
Ordinary
Sale
100
4532
Ordinary
Sale
100
4551
Ordinary
Sale
100
4532
Ordinary
Sale
41,950
4550.2907
Ordinary
Sale
169
4557
Total Purchases
63,219
Total Sales
77,119
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) JPY
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
24/08/2018
Contact name:
Olivier Vero
Telephone number:
+44 20 7676 6969
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
1. KEY INFORMATION
Full name of person making disclosure:
SOCIETE GENERALE SA
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:
Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Class of relevant security
Written or purchased
Number of securities to which option or derivative relates
Exercise price per unit
Type
Expiry date
JPY
Ordinary
OTC put-option
Sale
15,700
4707
European options
14/12/2018
Ordinary
OTC put-option
Sale
30,000
5075.10
European options
14/12/2018
Ordinary
OTC put-option
Sale
29,600
5073.65
European options
14/12/2018
Ordinary
OTC put-option
Sale
15,500
4491.40
European options
14/12/2018
Ordinary
OTC put-option
Sale
30,700
4533.90
European options
14/12/2018
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
