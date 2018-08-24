Shire : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 23/08/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: Shire PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,632,592 0.21 6,129,941 0.78 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 4,873,402 0.62 2,026 0.00 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 121,500 0.02 0 0.00 TOTAL: 6,627,494 0.85 6,131,967 0.78

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit JPY Ordinary Purchase 2,400 4581 Ordinary Purchase 1,600 4521 Ordinary Purchase 100 4543.5 Ordinary Purchase 300 4585 Ordinary Purchase 300 4586 Ordinary Purchase 100 4585 Ordinary Purchase 100 4586 Ordinary Purchase 200 4562 Ordinary Purchase 100 4562 Ordinary Purchase 300 4566 Ordinary Purchase 300 4540 Ordinary Purchase 300 4564 Ordinary Purchase 600 4578 Ordinary Purchase 200 4581 Ordinary Purchase 300 4582 Ordinary Purchase 300 4586 Ordinary Purchase 1,200 4571 Ordinary Purchase 800 4534 Ordinary Purchase 100 4569 Ordinary Purchase 200 4569 Ordinary Purchase 500 4569 Ordinary Purchase 2,100 4531 Ordinary Purchase 20,800 4521 Ordinary Purchase 500 4550 Ordinary Purchase 400 4579 Ordinary Purchase 700 4579 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4576 Ordinary Purchase 700 4550 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4574 Ordinary Purchase 100 4576 Ordinary Purchase 200 4583 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4528 Ordinary Purchase 400 4541 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4572 Ordinary Purchase 500 4580 Ordinary Purchase 300 4582 Ordinary Purchase 400 4585 Ordinary Purchase 200 4586 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4560 Ordinary Purchase 100 4551 Ordinary Purchase 300 4552 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4559 Ordinary Purchase 600 4541 Ordinary Purchase 800 4553 Ordinary Purchase 300 4552 Ordinary Purchase 300 4579 Ordinary Purchase 200 4558 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4526 Ordinary Purchase 300 4544 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4557 Ordinary Purchase 100 4551 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4551 Ordinary Purchase 200 4551 Ordinary Purchase 1,000 4550 Ordinary Purchase 5,100 4521 Ordinary Purchase 2,900 4521 Ordinary Purchase 4,300 4521 Ordinary Purchase 69 4574 Ordinary Purchase 50 4550.291 Ordinary Sale 500 4521 Ordinary Sale 300 4577 Ordinary Sale 900 4575 Ordinary Sale 100 4572 Ordinary Sale 1,400 4578 Ordinary Sale 2,400 4575 Ordinary Sale 100 4559 Ordinary Sale 1,200 4576 Ordinary Sale 700 4576 Ordinary Sale 1,000 4551 Ordinary Sale 700 4570 Ordinary Sale 2,700 4564 Ordinary Sale 500 4561 Ordinary Sale 700 4551 Ordinary Sale 700 4557 Ordinary Sale 100 4551 Ordinary Sale 500 4559 Ordinary Sale 100 4584 Ordinary Sale 1,600 4561 Ordinary Sale 1,600 4565 Ordinary Sale 100 4549 Ordinary Sale 100 4550 Ordinary Sale 1,300 4527 Ordinary Sale 1,300 4578 Ordinary Sale 100 4550 Ordinary Sale 200 4558 Ordinary Sale 200 4558 Ordinary Sale 100 4550 Ordinary Sale 400 4543 Ordinary Sale 100 4550 Ordinary Sale 2,000 4549 Ordinary Sale 200 4539 Ordinary Sale 1,200 4522 Ordinary Sale 1,200 4523 Ordinary Sale 300 4577 Ordinary Sale 600 4553 Ordinary Sale 100 4548 Ordinary Sale 2,000 4548 Ordinary Sale 500 4571 Ordinary Sale 1,100 4581 Ordinary Sale 1,500 4574 Ordinary Sale 1,400 4521 Ordinary Sale 300 4562 Ordinary Sale 300 4561 Ordinary Sale 300 4561 Ordinary Sale 100 4532 Ordinary Sale 100 4551 Ordinary Sale 100 4532 Ordinary Sale 41,950 4550.2907 Ordinary Sale 169 4557 Total Purchases 63,219 Total Sales 77,119

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit JPY Ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 41,950 4550.2907

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit JPY

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit JPY

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) JPY

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES

Date of disclosure: 24/08/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: SOCIETE GENERALE SA Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: Takeda Pharmaceutical CO LTD

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit Type Expiry date JPY e.g. American, European etc. Ordinary OTC put-option Sale 15,700 4707 European options 14/12/2018 Ordinary OTC put-option Sale 30,000 5075.10 European options 14/12/2018 Ordinary OTC put-option Sale 29,600 5073.65 European options 14/12/2018 Ordinary OTC put-option Sale 15,500 4491.40 European options 14/12/2018 Ordinary OTC put-option Sale 30,700 4533.90 European options 14/12/2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

