SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

12/27/2018 | 08:55am CET

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

21-December-2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES / NO / N/A

If YES, specify which:

Yes - Shire plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary - 16,516,781 Shares

ADR - 0 Shares (1 ADR = 0.5 ordinary shares)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

16,516,781

2.10599%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

16,516,781

2.10599%

The change in the holding of 1,991,200 shares since the last disclosure for dealing 20 December 2018 is due to the transfer in of a discretionary holding.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Purchase

7,900

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

84,600

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

18,700

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

15,500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

12,700

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

600

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

98,900

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

3,900

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

1,100

JPY 3834.818182

Ordinary

Purchase

151,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

83,900

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

19,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

50,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

100

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

17,200

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

15,600

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

5,900

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

811,600

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

6,700

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

2,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

2,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

54,100

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

63,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

31,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

18,600

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

96,500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

2,500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

32,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

15,500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

39,500

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

47,200

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

2,000

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

13,800

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

347,100

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

100

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

300

JPY 3835.00

Ordinary

Purchase

67,000

JPY 3835.00

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

24-December-2018

Contact name:

Colin Fernandes

Telephone number*:

020 33956221

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:54:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
Capitalization 52 453 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE15.23%52 453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.31%343 535
PFIZER16.48%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%213 563
MERCK AND COMPANY31.51%189 567
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.