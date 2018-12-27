Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:55am CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citibank NA New York.

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire Plc

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

21 December 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.01 Class A common stock

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

0

0.00%

7,296

0.00%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

0

0.00%

7,296

0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

Purchase

7,552

170.0300 USD

170.0300 USD

ADR

Sale

19,440

170.0300 USD

170.0300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

N/A

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

N/A

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

24 December 2018

Contact name:

Craig Watson

Telephone number:

028 90409605

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
08:55aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
08:55aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
12/26SHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
12/26SHIRE PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/24SHIRE : Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson -2-
DJ
12/24DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
DJ
12/24DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
12/24FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Shire plc
PU
12/24SHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
Capitalization 52 453 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE15.23%52 453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.31%343 535
PFIZER16.48%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%213 563
MERCK AND COMPANY31.51%189 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.