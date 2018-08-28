Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL

08/28/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

27 AUGUST 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - Shire plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

6,501,886

0.83

12,718,218

1.62

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

12,063,863

1.54

5,673,881

0.72

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

18,565,749

2.37

18,392,099

2.34

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

PURCHASES

337,998

4,728.0000 JPY

4,617.0000 JPY

Ordinary

SALES

380,498

4,664.0000 JPY

4,616.0000 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

59400

4649.9393 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

59400

4649.9393 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

59400

4649.9393 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

41500

4651.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27100

4650.9741 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

16300

4651.9018 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14700

4649.1091 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14300

4652.0618 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

11800

4651.0635 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8600

4644.0930 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

8600

4660.0813 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

5000

4650.1876 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4700

4652.0883 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2800

4646.8928 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2500

4640.0400 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

2000

4659.0750 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1900

4648.2631 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

1800

4651.1666 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

1100

4650.4545 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

700

4647.6428 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

600

4648.1666 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

600

4619.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

600

4619.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

600

4634.8333 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

400

4650.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

300

4651.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

300

4616.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

300

4639.3333 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

200

4649.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

200

4619.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

200

4654.5000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

200

4661.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

SHORT

200

4628.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

100

4653.0000 JPY

Ordinary

CFD

LONG

100

4655.0000 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

28 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:51:04 UTC
