Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:24am CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

28 December 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

Purchase

100

USD 173.9400

USD 173.9400

ADR

Sale

100

USD 173.9400

USD 173.9400

5p ordinary

Purchase

53,045

GBP 45.6000

GBP 45.3600

5p ordinary

Sale

53,045

GBP 45.6000

GBP 45.3600

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

31 December 2018

Contact name:

Damian Flanagan

Telephone number:

+44 (28) 9040-9676

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
11:54aSHIRE : Form 8.5 - Shire Plc
PU
11:39aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment
PU
11:24aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11:19aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
11:09aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc
PU
11:04aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
10:59aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
08:59aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC
PU
08:48aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Deal Makers Came Close to Record Year
DJ
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,70
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
EV / Sales 2018 4,36x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 53 182 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE16.92%52 453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.91%339 833
PFIZER18.61%244 702
NOVARTIS1.99%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 058
MERCK AND COMPANY33.94%192 428
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.