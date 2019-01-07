Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree SHIRE PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: SHIRE PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 04 January 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 1,851,911

9,571 47.2000 GBP

59.8102 USD 46.5000 GBP

59.8102 USD Ordinary Sales 1,705,172 47.2000 GBP 46.5050 GBP ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Purchases 191,644 (574,932) 179.7412 USD 177.5827 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Sales 191,644 (574,932) 178.0637 USD 176.4300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 129 45.7900 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 675 45.7900 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 129 45.7900 GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 675 45.7900 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 106 46.9000 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 400 59.8102 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 1,235 59.8102 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 2,584 59.8102 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 5,352 59.8102 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00) Purchasing 9 (2,700) 162.5000 USD AMERICAN 11/01/2019 14.5000 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00) Purchasing 8 (2,400) 165.0000 USD AMERICAN 11/01/2019 12.0000 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00) Purchasing 7 (2,100) 167.5000 USD AMERICAN 11/01/2019 9.5000 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00) Purchasing 6 (1,800) 167.5000 USD AMERICAN 11/01/2019 9.5000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 07 January 2019 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.