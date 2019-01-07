Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 04:49am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

SHIRE PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

SHIRE PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

04 January 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - disclosed previously for TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

1,851,911
9,571

47.2000 GBP
59.8102 USD

46.5000 GBP
59.8102 USD

Ordinary

Sales

1,705,172

47.2000 GBP

46.5050 GBP

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Purchases

191,644 (574,932)

179.7412 USD

177.5827 USD

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Sales

191,644 (574,932)

178.0637 USD

176.4300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

129

45.7900 GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

675

45.7900 GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

129

45.7900 GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

675

45.7900 GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

106

46.9000 GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

400

59.8102 USD

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

1,235

59.8102 USD

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

2,584

59.8102 USD

Ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

5,352

59.8102 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00)

Purchasing

9 (2,700)

162.5000 USD

AMERICAN

11/01/2019

14.5000 USD

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00)

Purchasing

8 (2,400)

165.0000 USD

AMERICAN

11/01/2019

12.0000 USD

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00)

Purchasing

7 (2,100)

167.5000 USD

AMERICAN

11/01/2019

9.5000 USD

ADR / (1.00 : 3.00)

Call Option / (1.00 : 300.00)

Purchasing

6 (1,800)

167.5000 USD

AMERICAN

11/01/2019

9.5000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

07 January 2019

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
05:19aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
04:49aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
04:49aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
04:44aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire PLC
PU
02:16aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
12:33aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : eyes $31.3 billion in annual sales after Shire acquisiti..
AQ
01/06Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8
AQ
01/04SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
01/04SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
01/04SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Shire
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 644 M
Net income 2018 2 837 M
Debt 2018 14 580 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,87
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
EV / Sales 2018 4,46x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 54 798 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 65,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE2.63%54 389
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%342 837
PFIZER-1.49%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.