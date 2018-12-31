Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment

Log in
12/31/2018 | 11:39am CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

Amendment to sections 2(a) & (b)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

20 December 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

Purchase

10,780

USD 171.8100

USD 170.5028

ADR

Sale

10,780

USD 171.8100

USD 170.5028

5p ordinary

Purchase

2,040,150

USD 58.2892

USD 56.8364

5p ordinary

Purchase

1,872,032

GBP 45.7050

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

Sale

131,000

USD 57.7616

USD 56.8364

5p ordinary

Sale

1,079,100

GBP 45.7000

GBP 44.9100

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

1,117

GBP 45.2553

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

9,049

GBP 45.2807

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

13,255

GBP 45.2407

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

2,000

GBP 45.2661

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

3,211

GBP 45.1311

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

57,671

GBP 45.1641

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

4,081

GBP 45.2597

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

41,823

GBP 45.2353

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

8,737

GBP 45.2809

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

3,212

GBP 45.1311

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

2,096

GBP 45.2461

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

11,632

GBP 45.2398

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

234

GBP 45.2789

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

230

GBP 45.2312

5p ordinary

TRS

Opening Short Position

10,906

GBP 45.1690

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Long Position

580,586

GBP 45.6056

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

645

GBP 45.2499

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

19,215

GBP 44.9321

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

15,404

GBP 45.3337

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

8,072

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

184

GBP 45.5911

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

1,145

GBP 45.5878

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

47

GBP 45.5900

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

1,711

GBP 45.5814

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

13

GBP 45.4900

5p ordinary

TRS

Closing Short Position

95

GBP 45.5975

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

1,247

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

573

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

125,000

USD 57.4195

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

96,150

USD 57.4054

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

150,000

USD 58.2892

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

150,000

USD 57.4962

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

40,000

USD 57.3966

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

75,000

USD 57.4142

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

150,000

USD 57.3717

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

313,000

USD 58.0939

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

60,000

USD 57.4265

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

200,000

USD 57.4436

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

2,828

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

4,157

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

15

GBP 44.9100

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

500,000

USD 57.4691

5p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

50,000

USD 57.4877

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

31 December 2018

Contact name:

Damian Flanagan

Telephone number:

+44 (28) 9040-9676

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:38:06 UTC
