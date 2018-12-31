Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

Amendment to sections 2(a) & (b)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Citigroup Global Markets Limited (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt

principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 20 December 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR Purchase 10,780 USD 171.8100 USD 170.5028 ADR Sale 10,780 USD 171.8100 USD 170.5028 5p ordinary Purchase 2,040,150 USD 58.2892 USD 56.8364 5p ordinary Purchase 1,872,032 GBP 45.7050 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary Sale 131,000 USD 57.7616 USD 56.8364 5p ordinary Sale 1,079,100 GBP 45.7000 GBP 44.9100

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a

long/short position,

increasing/reducing a

long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Long Position 1,117 GBP 45.2553 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 9,049 GBP 45.2807 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 13,255 GBP 45.2407 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 2,000 GBP 45.2661 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 3,211 GBP 45.1311 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 57,671 GBP 45.1641 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 4,081 GBP 45.2597 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 41,823 GBP 45.2353 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 8,737 GBP 45.2809 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 3,212 GBP 45.1311 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 2,096 GBP 45.2461 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 11,632 GBP 45.2398 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 234 GBP 45.2789 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 230 GBP 45.2312 5p ordinary TRS Opening Short Position 10,906 GBP 45.1690 5p ordinary TRS Closing Long Position 580,586 GBP 45.6056 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 645 GBP 45.2499 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 19,215 GBP 44.9321 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 15,404 GBP 45.3337 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 8,072 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 184 GBP 45.5911 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 1,145 GBP 45.5878 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 47 GBP 45.5900 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 1,711 GBP 45.5814 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 13 GBP 45.4900 5p ordinary TRS Closing Short Position 95 GBP 45.5975 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 1,247 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 573 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 125,000 USD 57.4195 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 96,150 USD 57.4054 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 150,000 USD 58.2892 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 150,000 USD 57.4962 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 40,000 USD 57.3966 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 75,000 USD 57.4142 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 150,000 USD 57.3717 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 313,000 USD 58.0939 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 60,000 USD 57.4265 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 200,000 USD 57.4436 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Long Position 2,828 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 4,157 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 15 GBP 44.9100 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 500,000 USD 57.4691 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 50,000 USD 57.4877

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Writing, purchasing,

selling,

varying etc. Number of securities to

which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American,

European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of

securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit

(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with

a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 31 December 2018 Contact name: Damian Flanagan Telephone number: +44 (28) 9040-9676

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information

Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.