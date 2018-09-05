Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 03 September for dealings on 31 Aug has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree SHIRE PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: SHIRE PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 31 August 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 718,172

65,886 45.2350 GBP

58.8541 USD 44.7900 GBP

58.4995 USD Ordinary Sales 587,034

179,148 45.2500 GBP

58.3900 USD 44.8255 GBP

58.1503 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Purchases 7,678 (23,034) 174.9793 USD 174.9793 USD ADR / (1.00 : 3.00) Sales 7,678 (23,034) 174.9793 USD 174.9793 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 2,756 44.8951 GBP Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 10,000 44.9643 GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 50 44.9678 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 6,138 44.9754 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 620 44.9850 GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 50,000 44.9963 GBP Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 47,000 45.0111 GBP Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,162 45.0393 GBP Ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 4,148 58.1503 USD Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 13,677 58.4995 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 2,115 58.4995 USD Ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 31,208 58.4995 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 1,500 58.8541 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 12,645 58.8541 USD Ordinary CFD Opening a short position 4,741 58.8541 USD Ordinary SWAP Increasing a short position 1,840 44.9935 GBP Ordinary SWAP Increasing a short position 1,150 44.9935 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 05 September 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

