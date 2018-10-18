Log in
4536.5 GBp   +1.61%
04:08pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE
PU
01:16pSHIRE : Notice Of Results
DJ
01:13pSHIRE : to announce third quarter 2018 results
PU
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE

10/18/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 OCTOBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

2,793

175.7300 USD

174.3300 USD

ADR

SALES

6,672

175.6900 USD

174.2800 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

200

174.5850 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

2,678

175.0237 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

5,561

175.1500 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

1,000

175.1580 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

1,400

175.3937 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

140

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

25

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

169

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

727

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

3

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

140

175.5100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

169

174.4000 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

10

174.4200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

30

175.0900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

9

175.0900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

11

175.1000 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,099

175.1833 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,360

175.3983 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,300

175.4176 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,478

43.9487 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

521

44.0586 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

91

44.0669 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,267

44.0890 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,929

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,842

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

29,049

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,927

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,724

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,992

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,695

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

864

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,010

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,645

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,564

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,589

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,167

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,390

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,023

43.9557 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,346

44.0550 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,265

44.0650 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

128

44.0658 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,759

44.1226 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,635

58.1516 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

686

58.1544 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

18 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:07:11 UTC
