Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 16 OCTOBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 2,793 175.7300 USD 174.3300 USD ADR SALES 6,672 175.6900 USD 174.2800 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 200 174.5850 USD ADR CFD LONG 2,678 175.0237 USD ADR CFD LONG 5,561 175.1500 USD ADR CFD LONG 1,000 175.1580 USD ADR CFD LONG 1,400 175.3937 USD ADR CFD LONG 140 175.5100 USD ADR CFD LONG 25 175.5100 USD ADR CFD LONG 169 175.5100 USD ADR CFD LONG 727 175.5100 USD ADR CFD LONG 3 175.5100 USD ADR CFD LONG 140 175.5100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 169 174.4000 USD ADR CFD SHORT 10 174.4200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 30 175.0900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 9 175.0900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 11 175.1000 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,099 175.1833 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,360 175.3983 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,300 175.4176 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,478 43.9487 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 521 44.0586 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 91 44.0669 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,267 44.0890 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,929 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,842 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 29,049 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,927 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,724 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,992 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,695 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 864 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,010 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,645 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,564 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,589 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,167 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,390 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,023 43.9557 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,346 44.0550 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,265 44.0650 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 128 44.0658 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,759 44.1226 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,635 58.1516 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 686 58.1544 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 18 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

