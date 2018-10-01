Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE PLC

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 26 SEPTEMBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 9,696 181.8100 USD 180.2600 USD ADR SALES 947 181.9900 USD 180.4900 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 30 180.6700 USD ADR CFD LONG 30 180.6700 USD ADR CFD LONG 29 180.6800 USD ADR CFD LONG 66 180.6800 USD ADR CFD LONG 29 180.6800 USD ADR CFD LONG 49 180.7200 USD ADR CFD LONG 200 180.7200 USD ADR CFD LONG 500 180.8280 USD ADR CFD SHORT 5,000 180.4065 USD ADR CFD SHORT 200 180.6800 USD ADR CFD SHORT 708 180.7200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 66 180.7200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 206 180.7200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 143 180.7200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 783 180.7200 USD ADR CFD SHORT 566 180.8190 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,866 181.0271 USD ADR CFD SHORT 200 181.0600 USD ADR CFD SHORT 900 181.2277 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 28 45.6569 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 979 45.6956 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 4,515 45.7092 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 983 45.6205 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,878 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,589 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,601 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,566 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,365 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,781 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,349 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,467 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 814 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 15,306 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,719 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,362 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 31,127 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,173 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,352 45.6419 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,515 45.6595 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 623 45.6614 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,481 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 27,857 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,670 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,240 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,455 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 15,589 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,124 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 15,654 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,812 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,419 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,228 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 56,649 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,479 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,561 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 22,155 45.6656 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 576 45.6748 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 437 45.6799 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 268 45.6820 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 819 45.7175 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 554 45.7207 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11 45.7250 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 307 45.7562 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 17,364 45.7666 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 750 45.7666 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 379 45.7666 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,195 60.2550 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,253 45.6897 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 125 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 355 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 125 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 203 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 740 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 49 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,536 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 125 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 184 60.0292 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 165 60.0292 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 01 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.