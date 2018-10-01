Log in
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE PLC

10/01/2018 | 03:37pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

26 SEPTEMBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

9,696

181.8100 USD

180.2600 USD

ADR

SALES

947

181.9900 USD

180.4900 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

30

180.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

30

180.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

29

180.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

66

180.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

29

180.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

49

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

200

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

500

180.8280 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

5,000

180.4065 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

200

180.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

708

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

66

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

206

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

143

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

783

180.7200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

566

180.8190 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,866

181.0271 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

200

181.0600 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

900

181.2277 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

28

45.6569 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

979

45.6956 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,515

45.7092 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

983

45.6205 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,878

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,589

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,601

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,566

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,365

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,781

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,349

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,467

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

814

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,306

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,719

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,362

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31,127

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,173

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,352

45.6419 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,515

45.6595 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

623

45.6614 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,481

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27,857

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,670

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,240

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,455

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,589

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,124

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,654

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,812

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,419

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,228

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

56,649

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,479

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,561

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

22,155

45.6656 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

576

45.6748 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

437

45.6799 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

268

45.6820 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

819

45.7175 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

554

45.7207 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11

45.7250 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

307

45.7562 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

17,364

45.7666 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

750

45.7666 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

379

45.7666 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,195

60.2550 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,253

45.6897 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

125

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

355

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

125

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

203

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

740

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

49

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,536

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

125

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

184

60.0292 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

165

60.0292 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

01 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:36:10 UTC
